Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Indel B SpA    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B SPA

(INDB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 07/02
23.4 EUR   --.--%
12:43pINDEL B : Buy back
PU
06/25INDEL B : Buy back
PU
06/18INDEL B : Buy back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indel B : Buy back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 02 July 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 26th June to 2nd July 2019, total n. 3,770 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.065% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.42480 for a total counter-value of Euro 88,311.50.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

06/26/2019

600

22.95183

13,771.10

06/27/2019

750

23.33547

17,501.60

06/28/2019

820

23.64012

19,384.90

07/01/2019

800

23.56250

18,850.00

07/02/2019

800

23.50488

18,803.90

TOTAL

3,770

23.42480

88,311.50

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 16,476.

Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019, press release of May 29, 2019 and press release of June 5, 2019, press release of June 18, 2019 and press release of June 25, 2019.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 132 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Consuelo Vagnini

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 855

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill Date

Fill Time

Fill ID

Fill Qty

Fill Price

26/06/2019

17:06:24

9oBoVq7FO

50

23,2

26/06/2019

16:34:34

9oBoVq68i

50

23

26/06/2019

16:09:08

9oBoVq5Jm

42

23

26/06/2019

16:09:08

9oBoVq5Jl

8

23

26/06/2019

15:05:01

9oBoVq3f8

50

23

26/06/2019

14:36:43

9oBoVq304

50

23

26/06/2019

14:36:43

9oBoVq303

50

23

26/06/2019

14:36:43

9oBoVq302

42

23

26/06/2019

12:40:40

9oBoVq10i

40

22,8

26/06/2019

12:40:40

9oBoVq10m

25

22,7

26/06/2019

12:40:40

9oBoVq10n

8

22,7

26/06/2019

11:41:51

9oBoVpzij

43

23

26/06/2019

11:41:51

9oBoVpzii

7

23

26/06/2019

11:33:03

9oBoVpzUw

10

22,9

26/06/2019

10:55:51

9oBoVpyWs

50

22,9

26/06/2019

10:17:31

9oBoVpxd3

50

22,8

26/06/2019

09:22:53

9oBoVpw78

25

22,8

27/06/2019

17:00:01

9oMhbdPWn

16

23,5

27/06/2019

17:00:00

9oMhbdPWm

34

23,4

27/06/2019

16:28:09

9oMhbdOXV

50

23,4

27/06/2019

15:56:17

9oMhbdNee

50

23,4

27/06/2019

15:24:26

9oMhbdMe7

50

23,4

27/06/2019

14:52:35

9oMhbdLm1

50

23,4

27/06/2019

14:20:42

9oMhbdL6m

50

23,4

27/06/2019

13:48:51

9oMhbdKTA

50

23,4

27/06/2019

13:16:59

9oMhbdJyL

50

23,4

27/06/2019

13:07:22

9oMhbdJpq

10

23

27/06/2019

12:38:45

9oMhbdJMX

50

23,3

27/06/2019

12:06:54

9oMhbdIfV

50

23,4

27/06/2019

11:35:02

9oMhbdHYT

50

23,2

27/06/2019

10:53:07

9oMhbdGbR

40

23

27/06/2019

10:37:41

9oMhbdGFG

50

23,3

27/06/2019

10:05:50

9oMhbdFN0

50

23,3

27/06/2019

09:33:59

9oMhbdEXc

50

23,3

28/06/2019

17:05:00

9oXahQiO2

8

23,6

28/06/2019

17:05:00

9oXahQiO1

1

23,6

28/06/2019

17:00:01

9oXahQiBn

20

23,6

28/06/2019

16:48:53

9oXahQhkC

20

23,6

28/06/2019

16:42:46

9oXahQhVy

11

23,5

28/06/2019

16:31:39

9oXahQh7Q

20

23,5

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

28/06/2019

16:19:17

9oXahQgj7

20

23,3

28/06/2019

16:09:24

9oXahQgPc

20

23,5

28/06/2019

15:58:17

9oXahQfyz

20

23,5

28/06/2019

15:47:09

9oXahQfd2

20

23,5

28/06/2019

15:34:01

9oXahQfGV

20

23,5

28/06/2019

15:24:55

9oXahQf1J

20

23,6

28/06/2019

15:13:47

9oXahQemp

20

23,6

28/06/2019

15:02:41

9oXahQeXE

20

23,6

28/06/2019

14:51:33

9oXahQeJn

20

23,7

28/06/2019

14:40:25

9oXahQe5V

20

23,7

28/06/2019

14:29:18

9oXahQdpc

20

23,7

28/06/2019

14:18:11

9oXahQdcc

20

23,7

28/06/2019

14:07:03

9oXahQdP2

20

23,7

28/06/2019

13:55:56

9oXahQdAM

20

23,7

28/06/2019

13:44:49

9oXahQcyc

20

23,7

28/06/2019

13:33:41

9oXahQclt

20

23,7

28/06/2019

13:22:34

9oXahQcXB

20

23,7

28/06/2019

13:11:27

9oXahQcJa

20

23,7

28/06/2019

13:00:20

9oXahQc61

20

23,7

28/06/2019

12:49:12

9oXahQbrN

20

23,7

28/06/2019

12:38:05

9oXahQbWc

20

23,7

28/06/2019

12:26:58

9oXahQbJ4

20

23,7

28/06/2019

12:15:50

9oXahQb5x

20

23,7

28/06/2019

12:04:43

9oXahQasF

20

23,7

28/06/2019

11:53:36

9oXahQagn

20

23,7

28/06/2019

11:42:28

9oXahQaRT

20

23,7

28/06/2019

11:31:21

9oXahQaA4

20

23,6

28/06/2019

11:20:15

9oXahQZrp

20

23,6

28/06/2019

11:09:06

9oXahQZYx

20

23,6

28/06/2019

10:57:59

9oXahQZGn

20

23,6

28/06/2019

10:46:52

9oXahQYrM

20

23,7

28/06/2019

10:35:44

9oXahQYYL

20

23,7

28/06/2019

10:24:37

9oXahQYBq

20

23,7

28/06/2019

10:13:30

9oXahQXrI

20

23,7

28/06/2019

10:02:22

9oXahQXWD

20

23,7

28/06/2019

09:51:15

9oXahQXAt

20

23,7

28/06/2019

09:40:08

9oXahQWon

20

23,7

01/07/2019

16:58:43

9p4N0oTGG

20

23,5

01/07/2019

16:58:43

9p4N0oTGF

30

23,5

01/07/2019

16:30:31

9p4N0oS8c

50

23,6

01/07/2019

16:01:02

9p4N0oR72

50

23,6

01/07/2019

15:31:34

9p4N0oQ91

35

23,6

01/07/2019

15:31:34

9p4N0oQ90

15

23,6

01/07/2019

15:02:03

9p4N0oPH8

20

23,6

01/07/2019

15:02:03

9p4N0oPH7

30

23,6

01/07/2019

14:32:34

9p4N0oOcD

25

23,6

01/07/2019

14:32:34

9p4N0oOcC

25

23,6

01/07/2019

14:03:05

9p4N0oO2w

50

23,6

01/07/2019

13:33:35

9p4N0oNRx

50

23,6

4

01/07/2019

13:04:06

9p4N0oMkZ

50

23,7

01/07/2019

12:32:40

9p4N0oM2G

50

23,4

01/07/2019

12:05:08

9p4N0oLW1

1

23,5

01/07/2019

12:05:08

9p4N0oLW0

30

23,5

01/07/2019

12:05:08

9p4N0oLVz

19

23,5

01/07/2019

11:35:38

9p4N0oKp4

16

23,5

01/07/2019

11:35:38

9p4N0oKp3

30

23,5

01/07/2019

11:35:38

9p4N0oKp2

4

23,5

01/07/2019

11:23:46

9p4N0oKSU

20

23,4

01/07/2019

10:59:56

9p4N0oJnV

30

23,4

01/07/2019

10:36:40

9p4N0oJ0F

50

23,5

01/07/2019

10:07:10

9p4N0oI7C

50

23,5

01/07/2019

09:37:41

9p4N0oH47

50

23,8

02/07/2019

17:00:00

9pF94bt78

13

23,7

02/07/2019

16:55:24

9pF94bsvm

50

23,6

02/07/2019

16:37:43

9pF94bs7h

50

23,6

02/07/2019

16:19:56

9pF94brQa

50

23,7

02/07/2019

16:00:37

9pF94bqmz

50

23,6

02/07/2019

15:39:07

9pF94bq8h

50

23,6

02/07/2019

15:14:52

9pF94bpRI

50

23,6

02/07/2019

14:47:02

9pF94boZv

7

23,6

02/07/2019

14:47:02

9pF94boZu

43

23,6

02/07/2019

14:14:26

9pF94bnln

50

23,6

02/07/2019

13:35:03

9pF94bn1O

50

23,6

02/07/2019

12:47:40

9pF94bm5F

50

23,4

02/07/2019

12:39:00

9pF94blt7

10

23,4

02/07/2019

12:25:05

9pF94blZ6

17

23,4

02/07/2019

11:57:17

9pF94bkvW

38

23,4

02/07/2019

11:25:57

9pF94bk6U

50

23,5

02/07/2019

11:20:50

9pF94bjzs

9

23,4

02/07/2019

11:15:50

9pF94bjqo

9

23,4

02/07/2019

11:10:26

9pF94bjh0

10

23,4

02/07/2019

11:02:37

9pF94bjPe

15

23,4

02/07/2019

10:28:31

9pF94biSs

23

23,1

02/07/2019

10:26:13

9pF94biPr

2

23,1

02/07/2019

10:26:13

9pF94biPq

4

23,1

02/07/2019

10:26:12

9pF94biPp

7

23,1

02/07/2019

10:26:03

9pF94biPJ

2

23,1

02/07/2019

10:26:03

9pF94biPI

5

23,1

02/07/2019

10:26:02

9pF94biPH

7

23,1

02/07/2019

10:26:02

9pF94biPG

29

23,4

02/07/2019

10:05:36

9pF94bhmB

3

23,3

02/07/2019

10:05:36

9pF94bhmA

7

23,3

02/07/2019

10:05:35

9pF94bhm8

2

23,3

02/07/2019

10:05:34

9pF94bhm7

6

23,3

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 16:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDEL B SPA
12:43pINDEL B : Buy back
PU
06/25INDEL B : Buy back
PU
06/18INDEL B : Buy back
PU
06/11INDEL B : Available the minutes of shareholders' meeting
PU
06/05INDEL B : Buy back
PU
06/05INDEL B : Allegato 3F rettifica
PU
06/05INDEL B : Allegato 3F
PU
05/31INDEL B : New CFO
PU
05/29INDEL B : Buy back
PU
05/22INDEL B : Buy back
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 154 M
EBIT 2019 19,3 M
Net income 2019 14,8 M
Debt 2019 2,15 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 9,26x
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart INDEL B SPA
Duration : Period :
Indel B SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,7  €
Last Close Price 23,4  €
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Anna Grazia Bartolin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Gian Paolo Travini Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEL B SPA-2.09%155
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.27.42%39 212
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL41.28%33 335
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC13.15%11 394
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.25.65%11 103
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB53.71%7 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About