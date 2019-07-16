Log in
INDEL B SPA

(INDB)
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 07/16
21.9 EUR   -1.35%
Indel B : Buy back

07/16/2019

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 16 July 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 10th July to 16th July 2019, total n. 3,532 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.060% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.5674 for a total counter-value of Euro 79,708.10.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

07/10/2019

35

23.2000

812.00

07/11/2019

965

23.3798

22,561.50

07/12/2019

332

23.0967

7,668.10

07/15/2019

1,200

22.2054

26,646.50

07/16/2019

1,000

22.0200

22,020.00

TOTAL

3,532

22.5674

79,708.10

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 22,200.

Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019, press release of May 29, 2019 and press release of June 5, 2019, press release of June 18, 2019, press release of June 25, 2019, press release of July 2, 2019 and press release of July 9, 2019.

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 129 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Consuelo Vagnini

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 855

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill Date

Fill Time

Fill ID

Fill Qty

Fill Price

10/07/2019

13:26:15

9qeFoy7Jw

15

23,2

10/07/2019

10:43:16

9qeFoy3Td

20

23,2

11/07/2019

14:28:40

9qp8ulRdQ

195

23,3

11/07/2019

09:54:39

9qp8ulK8x

750

23,4

11/07/2019

09:26:09

9qp8ulIuR

20

23,4

12/07/2019

12:57:40

9r020YhMb

6

23,3

12/07/2019

12:57:40

9r020YhMa

101

23,3

12/07/2019

12:27:15

9r020YgZC

32

23

12/07/2019

12:27:15

9r020YgZB

193

23

15/07/2019

09:43:43

9rWjdH6Rs

50

22,7

15/07/2019

09:49:11

9rWjdH6dU

100

22,5

15/07/2019

11:07:09

9rWjdH9FT

100

22,5

15/07/2019

12:07:10

9rWjdHB7m

100

22,3

15/07/2019

12:07:10

9rWjdHB7l

100

22,5

15/07/2019

12:07:10

9rWjdHB7o

100

22,2

15/07/2019

12:07:38

9rWjdHB8Q

100

22

15/07/2019

14:21:47

9rWjdHEIO

100

22,1

15/07/2019

15:01:52

9rWjdHFNY

100

22

15/07/2019

15:15:23

9rWjdHFkB

55

22

15/07/2019

15:20:07

9rWjdHFs9

25

21,9

15/07/2019

16:50:55

9rWjdHJZL

95

22

15/07/2019

16:57:47

9rWjdHJuc

75

22

15/07/2019

16:57:53

9rWjdHJui

80

22

15/07/2019

17:00:11

9rWjdHK0O

20

22,2

16/07/2019

10:03:55

9rhaNjmY6

100

22

16/07/2019

10:03:55

9rhaNjmY3

100

22,2

16/07/2019

11:09:28

9rhaNjoSb

150

22

16/07/2019

13:32:49

9rhaNjrlp

150

22

16/07/2019

15:03:46

9rhaNjtpq

100

22

16/07/2019

15:37:19

9rhaNjurP

100

22

16/07/2019

16:24:15

9rhaNjwNr

100

22

16/07/2019

16:56:57

9rhaNjxUI

100

22

16/07/2019

17:00:40

9rhaNjxdW

100

22

Total

3.532

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 17:09:08 UTC
