Indel B : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 16 July 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 10th July to 16th July 2019, total n. 3,532 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.060% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.5674 for a total counter-value of Euro 79,708.10.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
07/10/2019
35
23.2000
812.00
07/11/2019
965
23.3798
22,561.50
07/12/2019
332
23.0967
7,668.10
07/15/2019
1,200
22.2054
26,646.50
07/16/2019
1,000
22.0200
22,020.00
TOTAL
3,532
22.5674
79,708.10
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 22,200.
Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019, press release of May 29, 2019 and press release of June 5, 2019, press release of June 18, 2019, press release of June 25, 2019, press release of July 2, 2019 and press release of July 9, 2019.
* * *
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
* * *
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax
code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 129 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR and Financial Disclosures
Media Relations
Consuelo Vagnini
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 855
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
2
Attached
Fill Date
Fill Time
Fill ID
Fill Qty
Fill Price
10/07/2019
13:26:15
9qeFoy7Jw
15
23,2
10/07/2019
10:43:16
9qeFoy3Td
20
23,2
11/07/2019
14:28:40
9qp8ulRdQ
195
23,3
11/07/2019
09:54:39
9qp8ulK8x
750
23,4
11/07/2019
09:26:09
9qp8ulIuR
20
23,4
12/07/2019
12:57:40
9r020YhMb
6
23,3
12/07/2019
12:57:40
9r020YhMa
101
23,3
12/07/2019
12:27:15
9r020YgZC
32
23
12/07/2019
12:27:15
9r020YgZB
193
23
15/07/2019
09:43:43
9rWjdH6Rs
50
22,7
15/07/2019
09:49:11
9rWjdH6dU
100
22,5
15/07/2019
11:07:09
9rWjdH9FT
100
22,5
15/07/2019
12:07:10
9rWjdHB7m
100
22,3
15/07/2019
12:07:10
9rWjdHB7l
100
22,5
15/07/2019
12:07:10
9rWjdHB7o
100
22,2
15/07/2019
12:07:38
9rWjdHB8Q
100
22
15/07/2019
14:21:47
9rWjdHEIO
100
22,1
15/07/2019
15:01:52
9rWjdHFNY
100
22
15/07/2019
15:15:23
9rWjdHFkB
55
22
15/07/2019
15:20:07
9rWjdHFs9
25
21,9
15/07/2019
16:50:55
9rWjdHJZL
95
22
15/07/2019
16:57:47
9rWjdHJuc
75
22
15/07/2019
16:57:53
9rWjdHJui
80
22
15/07/2019
17:00:11
9rWjdHK0O
20
22,2
16/07/2019
10:03:55
9rhaNjmY6
100
22
16/07/2019
10:03:55
9rhaNjmY3
100
22,2
16/07/2019
11:09:28
9rhaNjoSb
150
22
16/07/2019
13:32:49
9rhaNjrlp
150
22
16/07/2019
15:03:46
9rhaNjtpq
100
22
16/07/2019
15:37:19
9rhaNjurP
100
22
16/07/2019
16:24:15
9rhaNjwNr
100
22
16/07/2019
16:56:57
9rhaNjxUI
100
22
16/07/2019
17:00:40
9rhaNjxdW
100
22
Total
3.532
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy