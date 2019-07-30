Log in
INDEL B SPA

(INDB)
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 07/30
22.3 EUR   -1.76%
12:50pINDEL B : Buy back
PU
07/16INDEL B : Buy back
PU
07/09INDEL B : Buy back
PU
Indel B : Buy back

07/30/2019

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 30 July 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 24th July to 30th July 2019, total n. 2,500 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.043% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.4470 for a total counter-value of Euro 56,117.50.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

07/24/2019

600

22.3803

13,428.20

07/25/2019

603

22.3375

13,469.50

07/29/2019

610

22.6225

13,799.70

07/30/2019

687

22.4456

15,420.10

TOTAL

2,500

22.4470

56,117.50

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 30,000.

Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019, press release of May 29, 2019 and press release of June 5, 2019, press release of June 18, 2019, press release of June 25, 2019, press release of July 2, 2019, press release of July 9, 2019, press release of July 16, 2019 and press release of July 23, 2019.

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 132 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Consuelo Vagnini

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 855

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill Date

Fill Time

Fill ID

Fill Qty

Fill Price

24/07/2019

17:04:41

9t6h86Fsm

31

22,5

24/07/2019

17:04:41

9t6h86Fsl

69

22,5

24/07/2019

17:03:21

9t6h86FpN

61

22,5

24/07/2019

16:59:16

9t6h86FbN

31

22,3

24/07/2019

16:59:16

9t6h86FbM

8

22,3

24/07/2019

16:50:55

9t6h86FL2

80

22,3

24/07/2019

15:52:15

9t6h86DUY

57

22

24/07/2019

15:45:21

9t6h86DFZ

3

22

24/07/2019

11:15:36

9t6h867fF

60

22,2

24/07/2019

11:15:36

9t6h867fC

3

22,4

24/07/2019

11:15:32

9t6h867fA

97

22,4

24/07/2019

11:15:16

9t6h867es

100

22,6

25/07/2019

17:18:28

9tHjbE5Pn

140

22,3

25/07/2019

15:54:09

9tHjbE22a

100

22

25/07/2019

15:50:44

9tHjbE1l7

100

22,2

25/07/2019

15:41:28

9tHjbE1JX

94

22,5

25/07/2019

15:02:34

9tHjbDzn7

100

22,6

25/07/2019

14:37:09

9tHjbDyzS

6

22,5

25/07/2019

10:31:14

9tHjbDtVt

63

22,5

29/07/2019

17:11:50

9tz8b4krt

100

22,7

29/07/2019

17:09:53

9tz8b4klY

100

22,7

29/07/2019

17:07:01

9tz8b4kci

7

22,7

29/07/2019

16:42:22

9tz8b4jaV

8

22,6

29/07/2019

16:42:22

9tz8b4jaU

65

22,6

29/07/2019

16:11:48

9tz8b4iCy

160

22,6

29/07/2019

15:13:42

9tz8b4gAm

100

22,6

29/07/2019

09:34:24

9tz8b4XSI

70

22,5

30/07/2019

15:02:14

9uA8irtKM

150

22,3

30/07/2019

15:02:14

9uA8irtKL

37

22,3

30/07/2019

10:50:01

9uA8irlAz

370

22,5

30/07/2019

09:43:33

9uA8iriAe

130

22,5

Total

2.500

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 16:49:05 UTC
