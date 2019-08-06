Indel B : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 6 August 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 31st July to 6th August 2019, total n. 2,375 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.041% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.4103 for a total counter-value of Euro 53,224.40.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
07/31/2019
540
22.5111
12,156.00
08/01/2019
450
22.6667
10,200.00
08/02/2019
460
22.3130
10,264.00
08/05/2019
500
22.2136
11,106.80
08/06/2019
425
22,3473
9,497.60
TOTAL
2,375
22.4103
53,224.40
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 32,375.
* * *
Attached
Fill Date
Fill Time
Fill ID
Fill Qty
Fill Price
31/07/2019
10:10:11
9uKumf9PJ
60
22,6
31/07/2019
12:11:28
9uKumfCSh
80
22,5
31/07/2019
15:22:59
9uKumfGqc
60
22,5
31/07/2019
15:23:05
9uKumfGqv
80
22,5
31/07/2019
16:45:08
9uKumfJVl
100
22,5
31/07/2019
17:02:43
9uKumfK6I
80
22,5
31/07/2019
17:02:47
9uKumfK6Z
80
22,5
01/08/2019
09:52:04
9uVqDn2hE
50
22,7
01/08/2019
11:51:24
9uVqDn5mo
50
22,7
01/08/2019
16:18:21
9uVqDnE6m
50
22,4
01/08/2019
16:57:09
9uVqDnFvs
100
22,7
01/08/2019
17:15:34
9uVqDnGuJ
21
22,7
01/08/2019
17:15:34
9uVqDnGuK
79
22,7
01/08/2019
17:15:37
9uVqDnGuP
100
22,7
02/08/2019
16:45:49
9ugjJaXlo
80
22,5
02/08/2019
16:11:55
9ugjJaWFi
20
22,2
02/08/2019
16:11:55
9ugjJaWFg
80
22,2
02/08/2019
16:11:55
9ugjJaWFh
100
22,2
02/08/2019
15:36:46
9ugjJaV8Z
60
22,5
02/08/2019
12:32:13
9ugjJaQle
20
22,2
02/08/2019
10:48:20
9ugjJaNhy
35
22,3
02/08/2019
10:48:15
9ugjJaNhv
65
22,3
05/08/2019
17:04:41
9vDMFdoYs
4
22,4
05/08/2019
17:04:41
9vDMFdoYr
33
22,4
05/08/2019
17:04:41
9vDMFdoYq
30
22,4
05/08/2019
17:04:39
9vDMFdoYl
100
22,4
05/08/2019
17:00:51
9vDMFdoP6
100
22,4
05/08/2019
16:14:14
9vDMFdmWl
3
22
05/08/2019
14:04:24
9vDMFdicr
12
22
05/08/2019
14:04:24
9vDMFdicq
48
22
05/08/2019
11:52:50
9vDMFdfd3
70
22
05/08/2019
10:47:47
9vDMFddNn
100
22
06/08/2019
17:02:21
9vOFLR4hC
50
22,4
06/08/2019
17:02:18
9vOFLR4h2
75
22,4
06/08/2019
17:02:14
9vOFLR4gx
76
22,4
06/08/2019
17:02:14
9vOFLR4gw
4
22,3
