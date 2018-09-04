Log in
09/04/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) ("ICD") announced today that it has filed a new shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to potential offerings of securities.  When effective, this shelf registration statement will replace ICD's existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which will expire on September 10, 2018 in accordance with Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933 with respect to securities offered by ICD (three years after its original effective date).  ICD does not have any current plans to issue and sell securities under this new shelf registration statement.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. ICD constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller® rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.
E-mail inquiries to: Investor.relations@icdrilling.com
Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. 

 

Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-inc-announces-renewed-shelf-registration-statement-filing-300706571.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
