Independence NL : Change in substantial holding for ORN

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/SchemeOrion Minerals Ltd (Orion)

ACN/ARSN

098 939 274

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304) (Independence) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See Annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 23/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on 21/05/2018

The previous notice was dated 21/05/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 154,166,666 11.09% (based on 1,390,003,768 ordinary shares on issue) 154,166,666 8.23% (based on 1,873,733,497 ordinary shares on issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 23/08/2018 Independence Dilution of interest in Orion occurred following share issues as announced by Orion on 29/06/2018, 15/08/2018 and 23/08/2018 n/a n/a n/a

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Independence Independence Independence Registered holder of the shares 154,166,666 ordinary shares 154,166,666

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

6. Addresses

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Signature

Name Address Independence and each company listed in Annexure A Suite 4, Level 5, South Shore Centre, 85 South Perth Esplanade, South Perth, Western Australia

JOANNE MCDONALD

Company Secretary

sign here

date

27/08/2018

ANNEXURE A

This Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 27 August 2018

Joanne McDonald

Company Secretary

Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304)

Related bodies corporate of Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304)

Independence Long Pty Ltd (ACN 098 270 789)

Flinders Prospecting Pty Ltd (ACN 146 899 863)

Independence Newsearch Pty Ltd (ACN 142 192 701)

Independence Nova Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 009 150 083)

Independence Nova Pty Ltd (ACN 146 091 527)

Independence Europe Pty Ltd (ACN 167 644 519)

Independence Stockman Parent Pty Ltd (ACN 124 695 549)

Independence Stockman Project Pty Ltd (ACN 124 695 567)

Independence Windward Pty Ltd (ACN 158 432 270)

Independence Group Europe AB (entity registered in Sweden)