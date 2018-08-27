Independence NL : Change in substantial holding for ORN

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/SchemeOrion Minerals Ltd (Orion)
ACN/ARSN
098 939 274
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304) (Independence) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See Annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on 23/08/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on 21/05/2018
The previous notice was dated 21/05/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Ordinary shares
|
154,166,666
|
11.09% (based on 1,390,003,768 ordinary shares on issue)
|
154,166,666
|
8.23% (based on 1,873,733,497 ordinary shares on issue)
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
23/08/2018
|
Independence
|
Dilution of interest in Orion occurred following share issues as announced by Orion on 29/06/2018, 15/08/2018 and 23/08/2018
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
Independence
|
Independence
|
Independence
|
Registered holder of the shares
|
154,166,666 ordinary shares
|
154,166,666
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
6. Addresses
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
N/A
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Signature
|
Name
|
Address
|
Independence and each company listed in Annexure A
|
Suite 4, Level 5, South Shore Centre, 85 South Perth Esplanade, South Perth, Western Australia
print name JOANNE MCDONALD
capacityCompany Secretary
sign here
date
27/08/2018
ANNEXURE A
This Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 27 August 2018
Joanne McDonald
Company Secretary
Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304)
Related bodies corporate of Independence Group NL (ACN 092 786 304)
Independence Long Pty Ltd (ACN 098 270 789)
Flinders Prospecting Pty Ltd (ACN 146 899 863)
Independence Newsearch Pty Ltd (ACN 142 192 701)
Independence Nova Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 009 150 083)
Independence Nova Pty Ltd (ACN 146 091 527)
Independence Europe Pty Ltd (ACN 167 644 519)
Independence Stockman Parent Pty Ltd (ACN 124 695 549)
Independence Stockman Project Pty Ltd (ACN 124 695 567)
Independence Windward Pty Ltd (ACN 158 432 270)
Independence Group Europe AB (entity registered in Sweden)