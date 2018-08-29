Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Independence Group NL    IGO   AU000000IGO4

INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL (IGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/28
4.31 AUD   +2.86%
01:07aINDEPENDENCE NL : Dividend/Distribution - IGO
PU
01:07aINDEPENDENCE NL : Appendix 4E
PU
08/27INDEPENDENCE NL : Change in substantial holding for ORN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Independence NL : Dividend/Distribution - IGO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 01:07am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

IGO - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02000000

Ex Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

Record Date

Friday September 14, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

IGO

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

IGO

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 14, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Independence Group NL published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 23:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL
01:07aINDEPENDENCE NL : Dividend/Distribution - IGO
PU
01:07aINDEPENDENCE NL : Appendix 4E
PU
08/27INDEPENDENCE NL : Change in substantial holding for ORN
PU
08/24INDEPENDENCE NL : FY18 Financial Results Presentation Webcast - 29 August 2018FY..
AQ
08/22INDEPENDENCE NL : FY18 Financial Results Presentation Webcast - 29 August 2018
PU
08/16LEGEND MINING : prepares to drill along trend from nearby Andromeda discovery
AQ
08/13Australian Mines Limited - Norwest stepping-up pursuit of coppergold minerali..
AQ
08/09Sandfire acquires IGO's Farm-in interests in Alchemy's Bryah Basin Project, W..
AQ
07/31Australian Mines - Gold and copper subsidiary secures $5 million from corners..
AQ
07/27INDEPENDENCE NL : 2018 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017A Look At The Impact Of Electric Vehicles On The Nickel Sector 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 795 M
EBIT 2018 107 M
Net income 2018 52,1 M
Debt 2018 6,87 M
Yield 2018 1,13%
P/E ratio 2018 40,43
P/E ratio 2019 13,47
EV / Sales 2018 3,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 2 451 M
Chart INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL
Duration : Period :
Independence Group NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,71  AUD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. L. Bradford Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Ross Bilbe Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Dusci Chief Operating Officer
Scott Steinkrug Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Thomas Clifford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL-11.97%1 796
BHP BILLITON PLC9.11%122 872
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.87%122 872
RIO TINTO-5.66%84 320
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.12%83 052
ANGLO AMERICAN1.65%28 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.