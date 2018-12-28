Log in
INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY (IHC)
Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

12/28/2018 | 04:38pm CET

STAMFORD, Connecticut, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on January 9, 2019, with a payment date of January 23, 2019. 

About The IHC Group

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC), formed in 1980, is a holding company that is principally engaged in underwriting, administering and/or distributing group and individual specialty benefit products, including disability, supplemental health, pet, and group life insurance through its subsidiaries (Independence Holding Company and its subsidiaries collectively referred to as “The IHC Group”).  The IHC Group consists of three insurance companies (Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. and Independence American Insurance Company), and IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc., a technology-driven full-service marketing and distribution company that focuses on small employer and individual consumer products through general agents, telebrokerage, call centers, private label arrangements, and through the following brands: www.HealtheDeals.com; Health eDeals Advisors; www.PetPartners.com; and www.PetPlace.com.

CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(646) 509-2107  
www.IHCGroup.com  

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
