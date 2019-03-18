Log in
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC

(IRT)
Independence Realty Trust : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend

0
03/18/2019

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE:IRT) announced that today IRT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of IRT common stock, payable on April 25, 2019 to stockholders of record March 29, 2019.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “strategy,” “expects,” “seeks,” “believes,” “potential,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of IRT’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally not within IRT’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, those disclosed in IRT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IRT undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 201 M
EBIT 2019 56,3 M
Net income 2019 18,3 M
Debt 2019 904 M
Yield 2019 6,86%
P/E ratio 2019 51,42
P/E ratio 2020 41,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,44x
Capitalization 936 M
Chart INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Independence Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Dunkelberg Independent Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC14.27%936
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL13.26%27 656
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES14.32%27 559
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.18.02%19 011
UDR INC.13.91%12 438
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY12.51%12 262
