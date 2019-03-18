Independence Realty Trust : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE:IRT) announced that today
IRT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per
share of IRT common stock, payable on April 25, 2019 to stockholders of
record March 29, 2019.
About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is a real estate investment trust
that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties,
totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including
Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is
focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer
good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns
through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance,
and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital
appreciation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such
forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of
forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “strategy,” “expects,”
“seeks,” “believes,” “potential,” or other similar words. Because such
statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual
results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions,
beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based
upon the current beliefs and expectations of IRT’s management and are
inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive
uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict
and generally not within IRT’s control. In addition, these
forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to
future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.
These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not
limited to, those disclosed in IRT’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. IRT undertakes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except
as may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005802/en/