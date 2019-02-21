Independence Realty Trust : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Introduces 2019 Full Year Guidance Metrics
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT), a multifamily
apartment REIT, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2018
financial results.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Net income allocable to common shares of $14.6 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $6.3 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017.
Earnings per diluted share of $0.16 for the quarter ended December 31,
2018 as compared to $0.08 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Core Funds from Operations (“CFFO”) of $16.6 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $15.3 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017. CFFO per share was $0.19 for the fourth
quarter of 2018 as compared to $0.18 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA of $25.7 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2018 as compared to $21.7 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2017.
Full Year Highlights:
Since the inception of our value add program, IRT has completed
renovations in 1,232 units, achieving a weighted average return on
investment of 18.4% on interior renovations.
Net income allocable to common shares of $26.3 million for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $30.2 million for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Earnings per diluted share of $0.30 for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 as compared to $0.41 for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2017.
Core Funds from Operations (“CFFO”) of $65.1 million for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $55.7 million for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2017. CFFO per share was $0.74 for
the full year 2018 as compared to $0.73 for the full year 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA of $97.1 million for the twelve months ended December
31, 2018 as compared to $81.0 million for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2017.
Included later in this press release are definitions of CFFO, Adjusted
EBITDA and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such
measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and
presented under GAAP.
Management Commentary:
“IRT’s 2018 performance highlights our focus on providing strong,
consistent results at the property level while investing in long-term
growth through portfolio enhancements.,” said Scott Schaeffer, IRT’s
Chairman and CEO. “We are executing on our value add program which is
designed to increase rents while lowering operating costs resulting in
expanded operating margins, as highlighted by the 3.9% same store NOI
growth achieved in the fourth quarter. During 2018 we continued to
demonstrate our ability to identify high-quality, middle market
communities in core markets like Columbus and Tampa, while exiting
markets where we do not see favorable, long-term fundamentals. We also
strengthened the balance sheet with a new $200 million term loan,
extending our maturities by over 2 years and reducing our interest cost
by 15 basis points. As we look to 2019, we are encouraged by the
positive macro outlook for multifamily communities, and are dedicated to
driving strong NOI growth through our value add program. We are
confident that our strategies and execution puts us on the right path to
achieve our long-term objectives.”
Same Store Property Operating Results
Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017(1)
Twelve Months Ended 12/31/18 Compared to Twelve Months Ended
12/31/17(1)
Rental income
1.6% increase
1.7% increase
Total revenues
1.7% increase
2.0% increase
Property level operating expenses
1.5% decrease
1.1% increase
Net operating income (“NOI”)
3.9% increase
2.6% increase
Portfolio average occupancy
170 bps decrease to 93.1%
60 bps decrease to 94.1%
Portfolio average rental rate
3.3% increase to $1,049
2.4% increase to $1,033
NOI Margin
130 bps increase to 61.7%
30 bps increase to 60.1%
(1)
Same store portfolio for the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 includes 37 properties, which represent 10,329
units.
Same Store Property Operating Results, Excluding Value Add
The same store portfolio results below exclude seven communities that
are both part of our same store portfolio and part of our Value Add
program for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017(1)
Twelve Months Ended 12/31/18 Compared to Twelve Months Ended
12/31/17(1)
Rental income
2.2% increase
2.1% increase
Total revenues
2.5% increase
2.5% increase
Property level operating expenses
0.9% increase
2.4% increase
Net operating income (“NOI”)
3.5% increase
2.6% increase
Portfolio average occupancy
50 bps decrease to 94.3%
30 bps increase to 95.0%
Portfolio average rental rate
2.8% increase to $1,045
1.9% increase to $1,032
NOI Margin
50 bps increase to 61.3%
10 bps increase to 60.0%
(1)
Same store portfolio, excluding value add, for the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2018 includes 30 properties, which
represent 7,976 units.
Capital Recycling
As previously announced, IRT commenced a capital recycling initiative in
the third quarter of 2018 aimed to dispose of assets in markets that
lack desirable long-term fundamentals in order to invest in attractive
non-gateway markets to gain scale. As part of this capital recycling
initiative, IRT identified four acquisitions in target markets as well
as five properties in its portfolio that it identified as held for sale.
IRT completed the acquisition of the fourth target community during the
quarter, and completed the disposition of two communities held for sale
in the quarter.
Acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter:
On October 11, 2018, IRT completed the acquisition of a 260-unit
community located in McDonough, GA for a purchase price of $30.5
million. IRT assumed $15.5 million of property level debt in
connection with this acquisition. As of December 31, 2018, the
community was 96.9% occupied with average rent per unit of $981. IRT
closed this acquisition using proceeds from its line of credit in
advance of completing sales associated with the capital recycling
initiative.
On November 7, 2018, IRT completed the acquisition of a 276-unit
community located in Brandon, FL for a purchase price of $47.0
million. As of December 31, 2018, the community was 96.4% occupied
with average rent per unit of $1,145. IRT closed this acquisition
using proceeds from its line of credit in advance of completing sales
associated with the capital recycling initiative.
Dispositions completed in the fourth quarter:
On December 20, 2018, IRT completed the disposition of a 346-unit
community located in Greenville, SC for $52.5 million, which was
previously identified as held for sale.
On December 27, 2018, IRT completed the disposition of a 170-unit
community located in Ridgeland, MS for $24.8 million, which was
previously identified as held for sale.
Term Loan Agreement
As previously announced, on October 30, 2018 IRT entered into a
five-year, $200 million unsecured term loan that will mature in January
2024. The proceeds were used to paydown borrowings outstanding under the
revolving portion of IRT’s $300 million unsecured credit facility. The
term loan bears interest at a spread over LIBOR based on IRT’s overall
leverage. At closing, the spread to LIBOR was 145 basis points. To
continue IRT’s practice of reducing exposure to floating interest rates,
IRT purchased an interest rate collar that caps LIBOR at 2.50%, subject
to a floor on LIBOR of 2.25%, during the five-year term.
At-the-Market Offering
During the fourth quarter of 2018, IRT issued 273,000 shares of common
stock under IRT’s at-the-market sales program at a weighted average per
share price of $10.35, yielding net proceeds of approximately $2.8
million.
Capital Expenditures
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, recurring capital
expenditures for the total portfolio were $1.9 million, or $120 per
unit. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, recurring capital
expenditures for the total portfolio were $7.3 million, or $463 per unit.
Value Add Update
Value add initiatives, comprised of renovations and upgrades at selected
communities to drive increased rental rates, remain a core component of
IRT’s growth strategy for the fourth quarter of 2018 and beyond. IRT
currently executing on two phases of value add projects covering 4,314
units across 14 communities. Seven of these 14 communities are part of
the same store portfolio in 2018. These value-add initiatives have an
estimated total investment of approximately $50.0 million and are
expected to unlock an additional $8.0 to $9.0 million in NOI once all of
the renovations are completed.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, IRT continued to execute on its value
add program completing 385 units, which brings the total units completed
to 1,232 units, or 29% of the Phase 1 and 2 value add program. The
remaining value add projects, covering 3,082 units, are expected to be
completed in 2019 and through the beginning of 2020. To-date, 90% of the
completed units have been leased with a rental premium of $156 per unit
per month, generating an 18.4% return on interior renovations. In
addition to interior unit renovations, we are also improving many of the
common area amenities at these value add communities as we position them
to compete with Class A properties in their markets, but at a much lower
price point. See the “Value Add Summary” within our Supplemental
Information for additional detail.
Distributions
On December 13, 2018, IRT’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash
dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.18 per share of IRT common
stock, payable on January 24, 2019 to stockholders of record on December
27, 2018.
2019 EPS and CFFO Guidance
IRT is announcing 2019 full year guidance. EPS per diluted share is
projected to be in a range of $0.76 to $0.80. CFFO per diluted share, a
non-GAAP financial measure, is projected to be in the range of $0.74 to
$0.78. A reconciliation of IRT's projected net income allocable to
common shares to its projected CFFO per share, is included below. Also,
included below are the primary assumptions underlying these estimates.
See the schedules and definitions at the end of this release for further
information regarding how IRT calculates CFFO and for management’s
definition and rationale for the usefulness of CFFO.
2019 Full Year EPS and CFFO Guidance (1)(2)
Low
High
Earnings per share
$0.76
$0.80
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
0.43
0.47
Gains on sale of assets
(0.51)
(0.55)
Share base compensation
0.04
0.04
Amortization of deferred financing fees
0.02
0.02
CORE FFO per share allocated to common shareholders
$0.74
$0.78
(1)
This guidance, including the underlying assumptions, constitutes
forward-looking information. Actual full year 2019 EPS and CFFO
could vary significantly from the projections presented. See
“Forward-Looking Statements” below. Our guidance is based on the
following key assumptions for our 2019 performance.
(2)
Per share guidance is based on weighted average shares and units
outstanding of 90.2 million.
Same Store Communities
2019 Outlook
Number of properties/units
50 properties / 13,697 units
Property revenue growth
4.0% to 6.0%
Controllable property operating expense growth
2.5% to 3.5%
Real estate tax and insurance expense increase (1)
6.0% to 12.0%
Total real estate operating expense growth
4.0% to 6.0%
Property NOI growth
3.5% to 5.5%
Corporate Expenses
General and administrative expenses
(excluding stock based compensation)
$9.0 to $10.0 million
Transaction/Investment Volume
Acquisition volume (2)
$30.0 to $110.0 million
Disposition volume (3)
$100.0 to $180.0 million
Capital Expenditures
Recurring
$8.0 to $9.0 million
Value add & non-recurring
$30.0 to $38.0 million
(1)
In 2019, we are expecting increases in real estate tax expense in
several of our recently acquired communities that are new to our
same store portfolio. Our underwriting contemplates tax increases
due to re-assessments, however, the ultimate timing is difficult to
predict.
(2)
Acquisition volume includes the completion of acquisitions from the
2018 capital recycling program ($30.0 million) and potential capital
recycling acquisitions in 2019.
(3)
Dispositions include the completion of dispositions from the 2018
capital recycling program ($100.0 million) and potential capital
recycling dispositions in 2019.
Selected Financial Information
See the schedules at the end of this earnings release for selected
financial information for IRT.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
IRT discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings
release: FFO, CFFO, Adjusted EBITDA and NOI. Included at the end of this
release is a reconciliation of IRT’s reported net income to its FFO and
CFFO, a reconciliation of IRT’s same store NOI to its reported net
income, a reconciliation of IRT’s Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and
management’s respective definitions and rationales for the usefulness of
each of these non-GAAP financial measures and other definitions used in
this release.
About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust
that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties,
totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including
Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is
focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer
good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns
through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance,
and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital
appreciation.
Schedule I
Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Selected Financial Information:
Operating Statistics:
Net income allocable to common shares
$
14,580
$
4,787
$
3,509
$
3,412
$
6,293
Earnings (loss) per share -- diluted
$
0.16
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.08
Total property revenue
$
49,718
$
48,644
$
46,734
$
45,616
$
42,307
Total property operating expenses
$
19,450
$
19,792
$
18,703
$
18,418
$
16,610
Net operating income
$
30,268
$
28,852
$
28,031
$
27,198
$
25,697
NOI margin
60.9
%
59.3
%
60.0
%
59.6
%
60.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25,653
$
24,748
$
23,722
$
23,012
$
21,743
FFO per share -- diluted
$
0.16
$
0.18
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.14
CORE FFO per share -- diluted
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.18
Dividends per share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
CORE FFO payout ratio
94.7
%
94.7
%
94.7
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Portfolio Data:
Total gross assets
$
1,798,736
$
1,782,186
$
1,706,465
$
1,689,689
$
1,551,238
Total number of properties
58
58
56
56
52
Total units
15,880
15,860
15,280
15,280
14,017
Period end occupancy
92.5
%
92.3
%
93.8
%
93.5
%
94.0
%
Total portfolio average occupancy
92.3
%
93.5
%
94.1
%
93.7
%
94.1
%
Total portfolio average effective monthly rent, per unit
$
1,035
$
1,024
$
1,009
$
1,004
$
1,003
Same store period end occupancy (a)
93.2
%
93.2
%
94.3
%
94.2
%
95.1
%
Same store portfolio average occupancy (a)
93.1
%
94.1
%
94.8
%
94.5
%
94.8
%
Same store portfolio average effective monthly rent, per unit
(a)
$
1,049
$
1,041
$
1,025
$
1,018
$
1,015
Capitalization:
Total debt
$
985,488
$
963,238
$
911,772
$
903,286
$
778,442
Common share price, period end
$
9.18
$
10.53
$
10.31
$
9.18
$
10.09
Market equity capitalization
$
826,802
$
945,615
$
906,696
$
806,671
$
885,094
Total market capitalization
$
1,812,290
$
1,908,853
$
1,818,468
$
1,709,957
$
1,663,536
Total debt/total gross assets
54.8
%
54.0
%
53.4
%
53.5
%
50.2
%
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
9.5
x
(b)
9.7
x
9.5
x
9.7
x
8.8
x
Interest coverage
2.6
x
2.7
x
2.8
x
2.8
x
3.0
x
Common shares and OP Units:
Shares outstanding
89,184,443
88,920,879
87,044,121
86,973,397
84,708,551
OP units outstanding
881,107
881,107
899,215
899,215
3,011,351
Common shares and OP units outstanding
90,065,550
89,801,986
87,943,336
87,872,612
87,719,902
Weighted average common shares and units
89,532,373
88,585,940
87,543,931
87,466,518
86,646,371
(a)
Same store portfolio consists of 37 properties, which represent
10,329 units.
(b)
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA would be 9.2x if adjusted for the timing
of acquisitions, the full quarter effect of current value add
initiatives, and the completion of the announced 2018 capital
recycling activities.
Schedule II
Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to
Funds From Operations and
Core Funds From Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Funds From Operations (FFO):
Net Income (loss)
$
14,729
$
6,519
$
26,610
$
31,441
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation and amortization
11,577
9,868
45,067
34,097
Net (gains) losses on sale of assets
(11,561
)
(4,455
)
(11,561
)
(23,076
)
FFO
$
14,745
$
11,932
$
60,116
$
42,462
FFO per share
$
0.16
$
0.14
$
0.68
$
0.56
Core Funds From Operations (CFFO):
FFO
$
14,745
$
11,932
$
60,116
$
42,462
Adjustments:
Stock compensation expense
558
420
2,524
1,967
Amortization of deferred financing costs
352
309
1,430
1,469
Acquisition and integration expenses
-
386
-
1,342
Other depreciation and amortization
54
44
154
104
Other expense (income)
-
(94
)
(52
)
(94
)
(Gains) losses on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
572
Debt extinguishment costs included in net gains (losses) on sale of
assets
911
1,503
911
4,251
Acquisition related debt extinguishment expenses
-
843
-
3,624
CFFO
$
16,620
$
15,343
$
65,083
$
55,697
CFFO per share
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.74
$
0.73
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding
89,532,373
86,646,371
88,289,110
76,291,465
Schedule III
Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Net Income
(loss)
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three-Months Ended (a)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Reconciliation of same-store net operating income
to net income (loss)
Same-store net operating income
$
20,044
$
19,399
$
19,465
$
19,123
$
19,296
Non same-store net operating income
10,224
9,453
8,566
8,075
6,401
Property management income
91
135
155
139
140
Property management expenses
(2,027
)
(1,661
)
(1,592
)
(1,683
)
(1,696)
General and administrative expenses
(2,633
)
(2,578
)
(2,872
)
(2,734
)
(2,398)
Acquisition and integration expenses
—
—
—
—
(386)
Depreciation and amortization expense
(11,631
)
(10,783
)
(11,583
)
(11,224
)
(9,912)
Casualty related costs
(46
)
—
—
—
—
Interest expense
(9,943
)
(9,129
)
(8,594
)
(8,340
)
(7,129)
Other income (expense)
—
—
—
144
94
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets
10,650
—
—
—
2,952
Acquisition related debt extinguishment expenses
—
—
—
—
(843)
Debt extinguishment costs included in net gains (losses) on
sale of assets
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss)
$
14,729
$
4,836
$
3,545
$
3,500
$
6,519
(a)
Same store portfolio includes 37 properties, which represent 10,329
units.
Schedule IV
Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
And Interest Coverage Ratio
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Net income (loss)
$
14,729
$
4,836
$
3,545
$
3,500
$
6,519
Add-Back (Deduct):
Depreciation and amortization
11,631
10,783
11,583
11,224
9,912
Interest expense
9,943
9,129
8,594
8,340
7,129
Other (income) expense
—
—
—
(52
)
(94
)
Acquisition and integration expenses
—
—
—
—
386
Net (gains) losses on sale of assets
(10,650
)
—
—
—
(2,952
)
(Gains) losses on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
Acquisition related debt extinguishment expenses
—
—
—
—
843
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25,653
$
24,748
$
23,722
$
23,012
$
21,743
INTEREST COST:
Interest expense
$
9,943
$
9,129
$
8,594
$
8,340
$
7,129
INTEREST COVERAGE:
2.6
x
2.7
x
2.8
x
2.8
x
3.0
x
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Net income (loss)
$
14,729
$
6,519
$
26,610
$
31,441
Add-Back (Deduct):
Depreciation and amortization
11,631
9,912
45,221
34,201
Interest expense
9,943
7,129
36,006
28,702
Other (income) expense
—
(94
)
(52
)
(89
)
Acquisition and integration expenses
—
386
—
1,342
Net (gains) losses on sale of assets
(10,650
)
(2,952
)
(10,650
)
(18,825
)
(Gains) losses on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
572
Acquisition related debt extinguishment expenses
—
843
—
3,624
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25,653
$
21,743
$
97,135
$
80,968
INTEREST COST:
Interest expense
$
9,943
$
7,129
$
36,006
$
28,702
INTEREST COVERAGE:
2.6
x
3.0
x
2.7
x
2.8
x
Schedule V Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
DEFINITIONS
Average Effective Monthly Rent per Unit
Average effective rent per unit represents the average of gross rent
amounts, divided by the average occupancy (in units) for the period
presented. We believe average effective rent is a helpful measurement in
evaluating average pricing. This metric, when presented, reflects the
average effective rent per month.
Average Occupancy
Average occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy
for the period presented.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense including
amortization of deferred financing costs, income tax expense, and
depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA before
certain other non-cash or non-operating gains or losses related to items
such as acquisition and integration expenses, asset sales, debt
extinguishments and acquisition related debt extinguishment expenses.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each non-GAAP measures. We consider each
of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure
of our performance because it eliminates interest, income taxes,
depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash or non-operating gains
and losses, which permits investors to view income from operations
without these non-cash or non-operating items. IRT’s calculation of
Adjusted EBITDA differs from the methodology used for calculating
Adjusted EBITDA by certain other REITs and, accordingly, IRT’s Adjusted
EBITDA may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA reported by other REITs.
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“CFFO”)
IRT believes that FFO and Core FFO, or CFFO, each of which is a non-GAAP
financial measure, are additional appropriate measures of the operating
performance of a REIT and us in particular. IRT computes FFO in
accordance with the standards established by the National Association of
Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, as net income or loss
allocated to common shares (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding
real estate-related depreciation and amortization expense, gains or
losses on sales of real estate and the cumulative effect of changes in
accounting principles. While IRT’s calculation of FFO is in accordance
with NAREIT’s definition, it may differ from the methodology for
calculating FFO utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be
comparable to FFO computations of such other REITS.
IRT computes CFFO by adjusting FFO to remove the effect of items that do
not reflect ongoing property operations, including stock compensation
expense, depreciation and amortization of other items not added back in
the computation of FFO, amortization of deferred financing costs,
acquisition and integration expenses, and other non-cash or
non-operating gains or losses related to items such as debt
extinguishment costs we incur when IRT sells a property subject to
secured debt, asset sales, debt extinguishments, and acquisition related
debt extinguishment expenses. NAREIT does not provide guidelines for
computing CFFO.
IRT’s calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for
calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, IRT’s CFFO may
not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. IRT’s management
utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of IRT’s operating performance, and
believe they are also useful to investors, because they facilitate an
understanding of IRT’s operating performance after adjustment for
certain non-cash or non-recurring items that are required by GAAP to be
expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating
performance and IRT’s operating performance between periods.
Furthermore, although FFO, CFFO and other supplemental performance
measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, IRT
believes that FFO and CFFO may provide IRT and IRT’s investors with an
additional useful measure to compare IRT’s financial performance to
certain other REITs. Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income or
cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with
GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for
management’s discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or
expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or
uncertainties. Accordingly, FFO and CFFO do not measure whether cash
flow is sufficient to fund all of IRT’s cash needs, including principal
amortization and capital improvements. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be
considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement
as an indicator of IRT’s operating performance or as an alternative to
cash flow from operating, investing, and financing activities as a
measure of IRT’s liquidity.
Interest Coverage
Interest coverage is a ratio computed by dividing our Adjusted EBITDA by
our interest expense.
Net Debt
Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total debt less cash and
cash equivalents. The following table provides a reconciliation of total
debt to net debt. (Dollars in thousands).
As of
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Total debt
$
985,488
$
963,238
$
911,772
$
903,286
$
778,442
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(9,316
)
(7,645
)
(10,896
)
(10,399
)
(9,985
)
Total net debt
$
976,172
$
955,593
$
900,876
$
892,887
$
768,457
IRT presents net debt because management believes it is a useful measure
of IRT’s credit position and progress toward reducing leverage. The
calculation is limited because IRT may not always be able to use cash to
repay debt on a dollar for dollar basis
Net Operating Income
IRT believes that Net Operating Income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial
measure, is a useful measure of its operating performance. IRT defines
NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses,
excluding interest expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition
expenses, property management expenses, casualty related costs, and
general and administrative expenses. Other REITs may use different
methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be
comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an
operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating
income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same
store and non-same store basis because NOI measures the core operations
of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses, financing
expenses, and other items not related to property operating performance
and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses.
However, NOI should only be used as an alternative measure of our
financial performance.
Same Store Properties and Same Store Portfolio
IRT reviews its same store portfolio at the beginning of each calendar
year. Properties are added into the same store portfolio if they were
owned at the beginning of the previous year. Properties that are
held-for-sale or have been sold are excluded from the same store
portfolio
Total Gross Assets
Total Gross Assets equals total assets plus accumulated depreciation and
accumulated amortization, including fully depreciated or amortized real
estate and real estate related assets. The following table provides a
reconciliation of total assets to total gross assets (Dollars in
thousands).
As of
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Total assets
$
1,659,336
$
1,648,108
$
1,583,117
$
1,577,879
$
1,450,624
Plus: Accumulated Depreciation (a)
120,202
114,660
104,496
94,001
84,097
Plus: Accumulated Amortization
19,198
19,418
18,852
17,809
16,517
Total gross assets
$
1,798,736
$
1,782,186
$
1,706,465
$
1,689,689
$
1,551,238
(a)
Includes previously recognized depreciation on properties that are
classified as held-for-sale