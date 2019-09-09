Independence Realty Trust : Reports Minimal Damage to Communities from Hurricane Dorian

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced the Company’s owned and managed apartment communities in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington are operational and have not suffered any significant damage as a result of Hurricane Dorian. At this time, IRT does not expect any material impact on its residents or the Company’s financial performance.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our residents and employees in the impacted areas. We thank our on-site teams for their dedication in thoroughly preparing our communities for this storm and are fortunate that no one was injured, and our communities have not sustained any substantial damage,” said Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and CEO of IRT. “We will keep stakeholders informed if there is a change in the status of our communities as we assess any residual impact from the hurricane.”

