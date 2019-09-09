Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Independence Realty Trust Inc    IRT

INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC

(IRT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independence Realty Trust : Reports Minimal Damage to Communities from Hurricane Dorian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced the Company’s owned and managed apartment communities in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington are operational and have not suffered any significant damage as a result of Hurricane Dorian. At this time, IRT does not expect any material impact on its residents or the Company’s financial performance.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our residents and employees in the impacted areas. We thank our on-site teams for their dedication in thoroughly preparing our communities for this storm and are fortunate that no one was injured, and our communities have not sustained any substantial damage,” said Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and CEO of IRT. “We will keep stakeholders informed if there is a change in the status of our communities as we assess any residual impact from the hurricane.”

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website at www.irtliving.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “strategy,” “expects,” “seeks,” “believes,” “potential,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of IRT’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally not within IRT’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, those disclosed in IRT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IRT undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST
08:46aINDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : Reports Minimal Damage to Communities from Hurricane..
BU
08/01INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
07/31INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/31INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/08INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
BU
06/17INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
05/21INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
05/15INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/09INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Te..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 204 M
EBIT 2019 50,8 M
Net income 2019 37,8 M
Debt 2019 969 M
Yield 2019 5,26%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 66,0x
EV / Sales2019 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 10,3x
Capitalization 1 230 M
Chart INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Independence Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,47  $
Last Close Price 13,69  $
Spread / Highest target 9,57%
Spread / Average Target -8,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Dunkelberg Independent Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC49.13%1 230
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL31.57%32 209
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES23.96%30 060
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.33.38%21 497
INVITATION HOMES INC43.33%15 474
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY34.61%14 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group