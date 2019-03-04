Log in
Independence Realty Trust : to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

0
03/04/2019

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IRT, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11:30 AM EST to 12:05 PM EST.

Event: Independence Realty Trust Presentation at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

When: 11:30 AM EST, Wednesday March 6, 2019

Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi Global Property CEO Presentation, and also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at www.irtliving.com.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 201 M
EBIT 2019 56,3 M
Net income 2019 21,1 M
Debt 2019 904 M
Yield 2019 6,94%
P/E ratio 2019 48,92
P/E ratio 2020 41,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,42x
Capitalization 926 M
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Dunkelberg Independent Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC12.96%925
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.35%27 260
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES11.61%26 958
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.13.82%18 383
UDR INC.11.84%12 243
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY7.73%11 797
