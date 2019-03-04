Independence Realty Trust : to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IRT, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11:30 AM EST to 12:05 PM EST.

Event: Independence Realty Trust Presentation at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

When: 11:30 AM EST, Wednesday March 6, 2019

Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi Global Property CEO Presentation, and also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at www.irtliving.com.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005958/en/