Independence Realty Trust : to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced that
Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IRT, will
present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood,
Florida on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11:30 AM EST to 12:05 PM EST.
Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this
link, Citi
Global Property CEO Presentation, and also available in the investor
relations section of the IRT website at www.irtliving.com.
About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust
that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties,
totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including
Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is
focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer
good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns
through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance,
and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital
appreciation.
