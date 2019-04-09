Log in
Independent Bank : Announcement of Revised Date of First Quarter Conference Call

04/09/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, will now host its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter results on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The Company has chosen to change the date of the conference call due to the stock market being closed on Friday April 19, 2019, the previously announced date. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-336-7153 reference: INDB. Participants may also choose to pre-register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com, which will provide a unique pin to the participant which allows immediate access to the call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10129763 which will be available through May 6, 2019.

Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s web site at http://www.RocklandTrust.com by choosing Investor Relations under the “About Us” category and selecting First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until April 22, 2020.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2018 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the 10th consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Company is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2019
