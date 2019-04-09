Independent Bank : Announcement of Revised Date of First Quarter Conference Call

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, will now host its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter results on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The Company has chosen to change the date of the conference call due to the stock market being closed on Friday April 19, 2019, the previously announced date. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-336-7153 reference: INDB. Participants may also choose to pre-register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com, which will provide a unique pin to the participant which allows immediate access to the call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10129763 which will be available through May 6, 2019.

Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s web site at http://www.RocklandTrust.com by choosing Investor Relations under the “About Us” category and selecting First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until April 22, 2020.

