Independent Bank Corp. : Announces a 5% Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.46 per share dividend. The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2020.

“The current environment is unprecedented," stated Chris Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. "While current uncertainties pose formidable challenges, we remain confident in the underlying strength of our franchise and are pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with a dividend increase."

