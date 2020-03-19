Log in
Independent Bank Corp.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

(INDB)
News 


Independent Bank Corp. : Announces a 5% Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

03/19/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.46 per share dividend. The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2020.

“The current environment is unprecedented," stated Chris Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. "While current uncertainties pose formidable challenges, we remain confident in the underlying strength of our franchise and are pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with a dividend increase."

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Continually recognized for its impressive financial performance and its outstanding culture for employees and customers alike, the bank is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves through programs such as financial literacy. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in Eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile and online banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit us at www.rocklandtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 509 M
EBIT 2020 226 M
Net income 2020 173 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,03%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,99x
Capitalization 2 094 M
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 78,38  $
Last Close Price 61,00  $
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Ruggiero Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Barry H. Jensen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.-26.73%2 094
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.06%163 508
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-2.44%62 731
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.03%46 430
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-17.46%42 531
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.34%40 296
