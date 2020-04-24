Independent Bank Corp. : Changes its Annual Shareholder Meeting to a Virtual Only Format

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB) (the “Company”), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a change in the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual only audio webcast format. There will be no physical location for the meeting. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time has not changed. Online access to the meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m., Eastern Time.

At this time, the Company intends to return to an in-person Annual Meeting format in 2021.

The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and the proxy card or voting instructions previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location. The proxy card or voting instructions may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholder of Record: If you were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2020, you may attend the Annual Meeting by accessing http://www.meetingcenter.io/240260842 and entering the 15-digit control number which can be found on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received. If prompted for an additional code or password, please enter: INDB2020. If you do not have your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, please contact Computershare at 1-877-373-6374. If you are unsure if you were a shareholder of record as of the record date, please contact Computershare for assistance in making that determination at the same phone number.

Beneficial Owner: If you were a beneficial owner of shares of our common stock held in “street name” as of the close of business on March 27, 2020, to attend the meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee. You should contact your bank, broker or other nominee for instructions regarding how to obtain a legal proxy. You must submit the legal proxy to Computershare in advance of the Annual Meeting and obtain a control number from Computershare that will enable you to register to attend the meeting. Once you have received a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee, you should submit it, along with your name and email address, to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com. Email requests for registration should be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be sent to Computershare by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 15, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare with a 15-digit control number. At the time of the Annual Meeting, you should go to http://www.meetingcenter.io/240260842 and enter your control number. If prompted for an additional code or password, enter: INDB2020. If you need assistance obtaining a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee, please contact our proxy solicitor Georgeson LLC at 1-888-613-9988.

Submitting Questions During the Meeting

If you are a shareholder of record or a beneficial owner that has received a legal proxy and registered to attend the meeting as described above, you may submit questions during the Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting center at http://www.meetingcenter.io/240260842, entering your 15-digit control number and the Annual Meeting password INDB2020, and clicking on the message icon in the upper right-hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the “I” icon at the top of the screen.

Voting Shares

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and the proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who log into the virtual meeting following the instructions above will be able to vote their shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the meeting center site.

If You Need Assistance

Technical assistance will be available during the Annual Meeting by clicking on “Technical Support” on the meeting center site. If you have any questions about the Proxy Statement, this Notice or the Annual Meeting, or if you need assistance with voting procedures, including casting or changing your vote, please contact:

Ms. Meagan Silva

Investor Relations Contact

Independent Bank Corp.

288 Union Street

Rockland, MA 02370

Direct Line: (781) 982-6737

Toll Free: (800) 222-2299

Meagan.Silva@rocklandtrust.com

Shareholder List

Beginning 15 minutes prior to, and during, the Annual Meeting, a list of shareholders of record will be available for viewing by shareholders admitted to the meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting at http://www.meetingcenter.io/240260842. To access such list of shareholders of record beginning April 24, 2020 and until the meeting, shareholders should contact Investor Relations by sending an e-mail to Meagan.Silva@rocklandtrust.com. Shareholders submitting any such request will be asked to include the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

About Independent Bank Corp.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts.

