Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Independent Bank Corp    INDB

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP

(INDB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Independent Bank : Rockland Trust Raises the Stakes in Second Edition of its “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:01pm EST

The grand prize winner will take home $15,000 and all finalists will receive personalized consultation from business banking officers

Rockland Trust Bank announced the return of its “Small Business, Big Dreams” contest, a competition that offers small businesses the chance to take their enterprises to the next level. This year, the grand prize has been increased to $15,000, and the two runners up will each receive $2,500. As an added benefit this year, finalists will also be given the opportunity to pair with Rockland Trust business banking officers, who will offer one-on-one consultation to coach the participants through the final stages of the competition.

Beginning March 1 through March 25, businesses throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island with annual revenues less than $3 million are invited to enter the contest and potentially win a prize. To be eligible, contestants must complete an online questionnaire describing their business proposals and how they would use the $15,000 grand prize to finance their dreams. For the complete Official Rules and detailed entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, please click here.

“Rockland Trust is thrilled to bring back the ‘Small Business, Big Dreams’ contest and provide even more resources this year to fuel the growth and goals of our winners,” said Jennifer Marino, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Rockland Trust. “Last year’s program was very well-received and we’re excited to introduce the added bonus of one-on-one consultation to the finalists. This kind of support will provide each with valuable expertise they can carry with them after the competition wraps up.”

Three finalists will be selected from the pool of applicants and each will be paired with their own Rockland Trust business banking officer to help prepare them for their final presentation. Through a partnership with Boston 25 these consultations will be chronicled in newscasts aired throughout the spring to document the growth of the competitors and the strategic value of a client-business banking officer relationship. Finalists will present their business plans at Rockland Trust’s headquarters in Hanover on June 12 before a panel of judges that will include Janice Bergeron, President of RND Consultants, Kristin Broadley, founder of Centerville Pie Co., Robert Cozzone, Rockland Trust’s Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Consumer and Business Banking, Jennifer Marino, Rockland Trust Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, and Rockland Trust CEO Christopher Oddleifson. The winners will be announced on or about June 12.

Please visit https://www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams for more information.

About Rockland Trust
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) has approximately $8.9 billion in assets and is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2018 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the 10th consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Company is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDEPENDENT BANK CORP
03:01pINDEPENDENT BANK : Rockland Trust Raises the Stakes in Second Edition of its &ld..
BU
02/14INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
01/25INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Oth..
AQ
01/17INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $29.9 Million
BU
01/17BLUE HILLS BANCORP : Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Independent Bank Corp.
AQ
01/14INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : annual earnings release
01/07INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : 's Fourth Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference..
BU
2018INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018ROCKLAND TRUST : Opens First Retail Branch in Downtown Boston
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 510 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 160 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 17,36
P/E ratio 2020 14,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,33x
Capitalization 2 378 M
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORP
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 84,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Barry H. Jensen Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kevin J. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP18.53%2 378
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.11%197 344
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 776
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.82%56 786
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.71%51 965
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.34%50 180
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.