Independent Bank : Rockland Trust Raises the Stakes in Second Edition of its “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest

Rockland
Trust Bank announced the return of its “Small Business, Big Dreams”
contest, a competition that offers small businesses the chance to take
their enterprises to the next level. This year, the grand prize has been
increased to $15,000, and the two runners up will each receive $2,500.
As an added benefit this year, finalists will also be given the
opportunity to pair with Rockland Trust business banking officers, who
will offer one-on-one consultation to coach the participants through the
final stages of the competition.
Beginning March 1 through March 25, businesses throughout Massachusetts
and Rhode Island with annual revenues less than $3 million are invited
to enter the contest and potentially win a prize. To be eligible,
contestants must complete an online questionnaire describing their
business proposals and how they would use the $15,000 grand prize to
finance their dreams. For the complete Official Rules and detailed entry
instructions, including eligibility criteria, please click here.
“Rockland Trust is thrilled to bring back the ‘Small Business, Big
Dreams’ contest and provide even more resources this year to fuel the
growth and goals of our winners,” said Jennifer Marino, Chief Marketing
and Customer Officer at Rockland Trust. “Last year’s program was very
well-received and we’re excited to introduce the added bonus of
one-on-one consultation to the finalists. This kind of support will
provide each with valuable expertise they can carry with them after the
competition wraps up.”
Three finalists will be selected from the pool of applicants and each
will be paired with their own Rockland Trust business banking officer to
help prepare them for their final presentation. Through a partnership
with Boston
25 these consultations will be chronicled in newscasts aired
throughout the spring to document the growth of the competitors and the
strategic value of a client-business banking officer relationship.
Finalists will present their business plans at Rockland Trust’s
headquarters in Hanover on June 12 before a panel of judges that will
include Janice Bergeron, President of RND
Consultants, Kristin Broadley, founder of Centerville
Pie Co., Robert Cozzone, Rockland Trust’s Chief Financial Officer
and EVP of Consumer and Business Banking, Jennifer Marino, Rockland
Trust Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, and Rockland Trust CEO
Christopher Oddleifson. The winners will be announced on or about June
12.
Please visit https://www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
for more information.
About Rockland Trust
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global
Select Market: INDB) has approximately $8.9 billion in assets and is the
holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial
bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2018 to The Boston Globe’s
“Top Places to Work” list for the 10th consecutive year,
Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance
services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through
approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending
centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts,
including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well
as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a
full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The
Company is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why
Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please
visit www.rocklandtrust.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005858/en/