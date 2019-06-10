Rockland Trust : Welcomes Blue Hills Bank Customers

This morning, Rockland Trust welcomed Blue Hills Bank customers with expanded banking services and resources. Customers will now have access to more than 95 branches throughout eastern Massachusetts, over 145 “Smart” ATMs, a suite of state-of-the-art digital banking services, and a full range of checking, business banking, investment management, insurance, home lending, and commercial financing options.

“We are thrilled to welcome customers and our new colleagues from Blue Hills Bank,” said Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer of Rockland Trust. “For over 100 years we have focused on making relationships with communities and customers our top priority. We look forward to supporting our new customers and team members and helping them reach their goals.”

With the addition of Blue Hills’ branches and banking team, Rockland Trust expands its presence in Greater Boston with retail offices in Boston’s Seaport District, Hyde Park, Milton, and Dedham. The branches join Rockland Trust’s locations in Boston neighborhoods that include the downtown Financial District, Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Chestnut Hill, Jamaica Plain, and West Roxbury.

The combination of the two banks also extends Rockland Trust’s footprint from Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard onto Nantucket. Nantucket Bank will continue to operate under its name as a division of Rockland Trust, serving customers from the same branches on Pleasant Street, Orange Street, and Amelia Drive, and supported by the same friendly bankers that islanders have come to know.

Rockland Trust will provide additional support from its commitment to giving back to communities through volunteerism and philanthropy. Named a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal for five consecutive years, Rockland Trust will award charitable grants to local nonprofits through the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation and the Rockland Trust Blue Hills Charitable Foundation. The Bank will also continue to support communities through initiatives such as its annual scholarship contest for college-bound high school seniors and RockCorp, its volunteer program that provides each employee with two paid volunteer days per year for participating in volunteer activities in their local communities.

Founded in 1907, Rockland Trust is a community-focused, locally based bank that serves families and businesses through more than 100 retail banking offices, commercial lending centers, and investment management offices across Massachusetts. Rockland Trust announced the acquisition of Blue Hills Bank on September 20, 2018 and finalized the transaction on April 1, 2019.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2018 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the 10th consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. Rockland Trust serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.

