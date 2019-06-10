This morning, Rockland Trust welcomed Blue Hills Bank customers with
expanded banking services and resources. Customers will now have access
to more than 95 branches throughout eastern Massachusetts, over 145
“Smart” ATMs, a suite of state-of-the-art digital banking services, and
a full range of checking, business banking, investment management,
insurance, home lending, and commercial financing options.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005211/en/
Rockland Trust Welcomes Blue Hills Bank Customers (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to welcome customers and our new colleagues from Blue
Hills Bank,” said Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer of
Rockland Trust. “For over 100 years we have focused on making
relationships with communities and customers our top priority. We look
forward to supporting our new customers and team members and helping
them reach their goals.”
With the addition of Blue Hills’ branches and banking team, Rockland
Trust expands its presence in Greater Boston with retail offices in
Boston’s Seaport District, Hyde Park, Milton, and Dedham. The branches
join Rockland Trust’s locations in Boston neighborhoods that include the
downtown Financial District, Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Chestnut
Hill, Jamaica Plain, and West Roxbury.
The combination of the two banks also extends Rockland Trust’s footprint
from Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard onto Nantucket. Nantucket Bank will
continue to operate under its name as a division of Rockland Trust,
serving customers from the same branches on Pleasant Street, Orange
Street, and Amelia Drive, and supported by the same friendly bankers
that islanders have come to know.
Rockland Trust will provide additional support from its commitment to
giving back to communities through volunteerism and philanthropy. Named
a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal for
five consecutive years, Rockland Trust will award charitable grants to
local nonprofits through the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation and
the Rockland Trust Blue Hills Charitable Foundation. The Bank will also
continue to support communities through initiatives such as its annual
scholarship contest for college-bound high school seniors and RockCorp,
its volunteer program that provides each employee with two paid
volunteer days per year for participating in volunteer activities in
their local communities.
Founded in 1907, Rockland Trust is a community-focused, locally based
bank that serves families and businesses through more than 100 retail
banking offices, commercial lending centers, and investment management
offices across Massachusetts. Rockland Trust announced the acquisition
of Blue Hills Bank on September 20, 2018 and finalized the transaction
on April 1, 2019.
About Rockland Trust
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the
holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial
bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2018 to The Boston Globe’s
“Top Places to Work” list for the 10th consecutive year, Rockland Trust
offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services.
Rockland Trust serves businesses and individuals through approximately
100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and
investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including
Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in
Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full
suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust
is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland
Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005211/en/