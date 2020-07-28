Independent Bank : 2Q'20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
Q2 EARNINGS
Independent Bank Corporation
Conference Call - July 28, 2020
This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
COVID-19 Response
Supporting Employees, Clients & Communities
When it became apparent that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could pose a threat to our people and business,
we activated our Business Continuity and Crisis Communication Core Teams to take early and decisive action
Employees
Clients & Communities
Work from home. Providing the technology, culture, and operational infrastructure for the workforce to work remotely as needed.
Granting additional sick and vacation time.
Our bank branch lobbies opened back up in mid-June 2020 (they had been closed since mid-March 2020).
Complying with applicable Michigan requirements (MI Safe Start Plan, etc.).
Performing additional routine and on- demand sanitization of facilities using enhanced methods.
Pro-activelyreaching out to our business customers to understand needs.
Supporting local businesses.
Closed over $250 million in SBA Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans in 2Q'20.
Working with business and consumer customers on temporary payment relief.
$210.5 million (15.4%) in loan forbearances to 259 commercial customers at June 30, 2020.
$88.7 million (5.9%) in loan forbearances to 668 mortgage and installment loan customers at June 30, 2020.
$114.8 million (4.2%) in loan forbearances to 773 mortgage customers (sold & serviced loans) at June 30, 2020.
Historical Financial Data
Year Ended December 31,
Quarter Ended,
($M except per share data)
2016
2017
2018
2019
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
Balance Sheet:
Total Assets
$2,549
$2,789
$3,353
$3,565
$3,438
$3,551
$3,565
$3,632
$4,043
Portfolio Loans
$1,608
$2,019
$2,583
$2,725
$2,707
$2,722
$2,725
$2,718
$2,867
Deposits
$2,226
$2,401
$2,913
$3,037
$2,979
$3,052
$3,037
$3,084
$3,485
Tangible Common Equity
$247
$263
$304
$317
$297
$306
$317
$302
$322
Profitability:
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Income
$31.6
$39.6
$50.6
$58.6
$14.1
$15.3
$17.0
$12.5
$23.5
Pre-Tax,Pre-Prov / Avg. Assets
1.28%
1.50%
1.62%
1.70%
1.67%
1.74%
1.91%
1.41%
2.44%
Net Income(1)
$22.8
$20.5
$39.8
$46.4
$10.7
$12.4
$13.9
$4.8
$14.8
Return on Average Assets(1)
0.92%
0.77%
1.27%
1.35%
1.27%
1.42%
1.56%
0.54%
1.54%
Return on Average Equity(1)
9.2%
7.8%
12.4%
13.6%
12.7%
14.6%
15.9%
5.5%
17.4%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
3.52%
3.65%
3.88%
3.80%
3.87%
3.76%
3.70%
3.63%
3.36%
Efficiency Ratio
73.7%
69.2%
67.2%
64.9%
64.6%
63.8%
62.6%
69.3%
53.1%
Asset Quality:
NPAs / Assets
0.72%
0.35%
0.29%
0.32%
0.27%
0.24%
0.32%
0.50%
0.34%
NPAs / Loans + OREO
1.14%
0.49%
0.38%
0.42%
0.35%
0.31%
0.42%
0.67%
0.47%
Reserves / Total Loans
1.26%
1.12%
0.96%
0.96%
0.96%
0.96%
0.96%
1.14%
1.17%
NCOs / Avg. Loans
0.06%
(0.06%)
(0.03%)
(0.02%)
0.00%
(0.02%)
(0.01%)
0.06%
0.45%
Capital Ratios:
TCE Ratio
9.7%
9.4%
9.2%
9.0%
8.7%
8.7%
9.0%
8.4%
8.0%
Leverage Ratio
10.5%
10.6%
10.5%
10.1%
10.0%
9.9%
10.1%
9.6%
9.1%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.7%
14.0%
13.3%
12.7%
12.3%
12.4%
12.7%
12.2%
12.6%
Total Capital Ratio
15.9%
15.2%
14.3%
13.7%
13.4%
13.4%
13.7%
13.4%
15.3%
(1) Excluding the impact of the $5.96 million remeasurement of net deferred tax assets in 2017, net income is $26.440 million, ROA is 1.00%; and ROE is 10.10%.
2Q 2020 Financial Highlights
6
Income Statement
Pre-tax,pre-provision income was $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Net income of $14.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share compared to $10.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the year ago quarter.
Net interest income of $30.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.0% from the year ago quarter.
Record level mortgage loan originations of $471 million, also, $379 million in mortgage loans sold with $17.6 million in net gains on mortgage loans compared to $4.3 million in net gains from the year ago quarter.
Mortgage servicing rights change (the "MSR Change") due to price of negative $2.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after taxes) compared to negative $2.7 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter of 2019.
Provision for loan losses of $5.2 million compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Included within the second quarter 2020 provision for loan losses is a $3.7 million increase in the subjective/qualitative reserve.
Balance Sheet/Capital
Securities available for sale increased by $262.0 million.
Total portfolio loans grew by $148.5 million.
Total deposits grew by $401.6 million.
Issued $40.0 million of subordinated debt in May 2020.
Total stockholder's equity increased by $19.5 million and tangible book value per share increased by 6.6% to $14.72 per share at June 30, 2020.
Paid a 20 cent per share cash dividend on common stock on May 15, 2020.
Our Michigan Markets
7
Michigan's community bank. #1 deposit market share amongst Michigan banks < $10B in assets and #10 deposit market share overall.
Top 10 market sharein19 of 23counties of operation - with opportunity to gain market share in attractive Michigan markets.
Low cost and stable deposit base in East/"Thumb" and Central regions utilized to fund loan growth in the West and Southeast regions (higher growth & more metropolitan).
Eight bank branches were or soon will be closed (two on June 26, 2020 and six will be on July 31, 2020). The closures by region were: 3 in the East/"Thumb", 2 in the Central and 1 each in the West, Northwest and Southeast. These closures reduce the total bank branch footprint to 60.
11 Loan Production Offices (LPOs), including 9 throughout Michigan and 2 in Ohio (residential mortgage lending only).
Northwest
Branches (60)
Branches: 4
Deposits: $289M
Loans: $337M
75
East / "Thumb"
Branches: 20
Deposits: $1,057M
Loans: $478M
West
Branches: 20
Deposits: $1,049M
Loans: $828M
69
Central
Branches: 10
96
Deposits: $476M
Southeast
Loans: $220M
94
Branches: 6
Deposits: $452M
Loans: $756M
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence and Company documents. Map does not include loan production offices. Deposit market share data based on FDIC Summary of Deposits Annual Survey as of June 30, 2019.
Note: Loan and deposit balances exclude the loans and deposits (such as brokered deposits) that are not clearly allocable to a certain market region. Loans specifically
exclude: $159 million of Ohio mortgage loans, $64 million of resort loans and $20 million of purchased mortgage loans.
Select Economic Statistics
8
Unemployment Trends
(%)
Regional Average Home Sales Price (Thousands)
24.0%
22.7%
$300
Stable prices in
243
22.0%
Increasing
$250
key markets
20.0%
18.0%
unemployment rates
$200
191
16.0%
due to COVID-19
13.3%
14.0%
$150
12.0%
As of May '20
10.0%
$100
75
8.0%
6.0%
$50
4.0%
2.0%
$-
Q2'16
Q4'16
Q2'17
Q4'17
Q2'18
Q4'18
Q2'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
U.S.
Michigan
Grand Rapids
Lansing
Detroit
Total Employees
(Thousands)
Annualized Home Sales
(Thousands)
155,000
5,000
9,000
8,311
160.0
4,500
150,000
8,000
140.0
4,000
4,104
127
145,000
3,413
3,500
7,000
126
120.0
3,000
US135,000
US
2,000Michigan
6,000
140,000 135,902
2,500
5,158
100.0
5,000
Slowing Michigan
Strong job growth
132,912
130,000
1,500
home sales
80.0
prior to COVID-19
4,000
1,000
125,000
500
3,000
60.0
120,000
0
2,000
40.0
US Michigan
Low Cost Deposit Franchise
Focused on Core Deposit Growth
Deposit Composition - 6/30/20
Brokered
4%
Time
Non-interest Bearing
9%
32%
Reciprocal
15%$3.5BCore
Deposits:
85.9%
Savings and Interest-
bearing Checking
40%
Cost of Deposits (%)/Total Deposits ($B)
1.00%
$4.0
0.90%
0.79%
0.82%
0.82%
$3.5
0.80%
0.72%
0.69%
0.70%
0.62%
0.57%
$3.0
0.60%
0.48%
0.50%
$3.5
$2.5
0.40%
$3.1
$3.1
$2.8
$2.8
$2.9
$2.9
$3.0
$3.0
0.30%
$2.0
0.29%
0.20%
0.10%
$1.5
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Total Deposits
Cost of Deposits
Note: Core deposits defined as total deposits less maturity deposits. Market share data as of 6/30/19.
Deposit Highlights
Substantially core funding - $3.0 billion of non-maturity deposit accounts (85.9% of total deposits).
Total deposits increased $506.6 million since 12/31/19 (excluding brokered) with non-interest bearing up $266.3 million, savings and interest- bearing checking up $188.8 million, reciprocal up $104.4 million and time down $52.9 million.
Deposits by Customer Type:
Retail - 52.2%
Commercial - 35.1%
Municipal - 12.7%
Michigan Deposit Market Share
Deposits in
Mkt.
Market
Share
Rank Institution
($M)
(%)
1
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
$44,614
19.6%
2
Comerica Inc.
$28,995
12.8%
3
Bank of America Corporation
$22,875
10.1%
4
TCF Financial Corp.
$18,175
8.0%
5
PNC Financial Services Group
$17,107
7.5%
6
Huntington Bancshares Inc.
$16,860
7.4%
7
Fifth Third Bancorp
$16,757
7.4%
8
Flagstar Bancorp Inc.
$13,026
5.7%
9
Citizens Financial Group Inc.
$5,770
2.5%
10
Independent Bank Corp.
$3,011
1.3%
Total for Inst. in Market
$227,161
Diversified Loan Portfolio
Focused on High Quality Growth
Loan Composition - 6/30/20
Held for Sale
3%
Commercial
46%
Installment
16%$3.0B
Mortgage
35%
Yield on Loans (%)/Total Portfolio Loans ($B)
6.00%
4.98%
5.03%
5.02%
4.89%
4.75%
$3.0
4.86%
4.84%
$2.8
5.00%
$2.6
4.00%
4.62%
$2.4
4.11%
$2.2
3.00%
$2.7
$2.7
$2.7
$2.7
$2.9
$2.0
2.00%
$2.5
$2.6
$2.6
$2.6
$1.8
$1.6
1.00%
$1.4
$1.2
0.00%
$1.0
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Total Portfolio Loans
Yield on Loans
Note: Portfolio loans exclude loans HFS.
Lending Highlights
Portfolio loan changes in 2Q'20:
Commercial - increased $181.4 million. PPP loan balances totaled $259.4 million at June 30, 2020.
Mortgage - decreased $28.3 million due to portfolio pay-downs and higher salable mix in new loan origination volume.
Installment - decreased $4.5 million.
Mortgage loan portfolio weighted average FICO and LTV of 749 and 68%, respectively and average balance of $188,100.
Installment weighted average FICO of 757 and average balance of $21,100.
Commercial loan rate mix:
62% fixed / 38% variable.
Indices - 59% tied to Prime, 37% tied to LIBOR and 4% tied to a US Treasury rate.
Mortgage loan (including HECL) rate mix:
45% fixed / 55% adjustable or variable.
Indices - 19% tied to Prime, 63% tied to LIBOR and 18% tied to a US Treasury rate
COVID-19 Programs to Date
Loan Forbearances
Total
% of
Loan Category
Customers
Loans
Principal
Portfolio
Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
259
276
$ 210,500
$ 1,362,956
15.4%
Mortgage portfolio loans
388
388
81,212
1,041,684
7.8%
Installment & Other
280
280
7,459
462,023
1.6%
Total
927
944
$ 299,171
$ 2,866,663
10.4%
Mort. loans serviced for others
773
773
$ 114,800
$ 2,739,478
4.2%
Payroll Protection Program
Description
Amount #
Amount $
(Dollars in thousands)
Approved by Independent Bank
2,111
$ 264,008
SBA loan # assigned (1)
2,111
264,008
Closed and outstanding
2,012
259,351
11
Highlights
The tables to the left reflect the status in each of these programs as of June 30, 2020.
Loan Forbearances:
Forbearance period three months for mortgage and installment loans, three or six months for commercial loans.
Retail loan forbearances are primarily principal & interest deferrals.
Commercial loan forbearances are primarily principal deferrals only.
Forbearance requests peaked in early June 2020 and have since abated.
Payroll Protection Program:
The average balance of PPP loans in 2Q'20 was $191.1 million with an average yield of 3.05% (including the accretion of $1.0 million of fees).
At June 30, 2020 there was approximately $7.7 million of remaining unaccreted fees related to PPP loans. We expect these fees to be accreted into interest income over the next 20 months.
As of July 23, 2020 we had received 35 forgiveness applications.
(1) Denotes that an application has been accepted by the SBA and that PPP funds are reserved for that application.
Commercial Loan Portfolio Concentrations
Loans by
Loan Portfolio Concentrations by Industry
Industry as a % of Total Commercial Loans
Investor RE by Collateral Type as a % of Total
Commercial Loans ($ in millions)
($ in millions)
$933 million, or 68.5% of the commercial loan portfolio is C&I or owner occupied, while $430 million, or 31.5% is investment
real estate.
Percentage concentrations are based on the entire commercial portfolio of $1.363 billion.
Investment Securities Portfolio
Investment Portfolio by Type (6/30/20)
Private Label Mortgage
Corporate
5%
8%
Treasury, Agency & CDs
Agency MBS, CMO & CMBS
35%
2%
Highlights
High quality, liquid, diverse portfolio with relatively short duration.
Asset-backed
$856.3M
26%
Municipal/ Government
24%
Investment Securities Activity - 2Q'20
Agency MBS,
Municipal
Private
CMO &
/Govern-
Asset-
Label
Corporate
Total
CMBS
ment
backed
Mortgage
(Dollars in 000's)
Purchases (at cost)
$100,979
$64,615
$147,624
$3,530
$18,950
$335,698
Repayments
30,354
10,448
27,286
856
36
68,980
Sales
--
14,850
--
--
--
14,850
Purchases in 2Q'20
Yield (TE)
1.26%
2.90%
1.75%
2.52%
2.30%
1.86%
Duration
1.66%
6.33%
0.63%
4.44%
3.46%
2.24%
Fair value of $856.3 million, an increase of $262.0 million in 2Q'20.
Net unrealized gain of $14.3 million, representing 1.7% of amortized cost.
Portfolio ratings: 65% AAA rated (or backed by the U.S. Government); 20% AA rated; 6% A rated; 5% BAA rated and 4% unrated.
2.47 year estimated average duration with a weighted average yield of 2.32% (with TE gross up).
Approximately 23% of the portfolio is variable rate.
Strong Capital Position
Long-Term
Capital
a) Capital retention to support (i) organic growth and (ii) acquisitions; and
Priorities:
b) Return of capital through (i) strong and consistent dividend and (ii) share repurchases
TCE / TA (%)
9.7%
9.4%
IBCP Target 8.50% - 9.50 %
9.2%
8.7%
8.7%
9.0%
8.4%
8.0%
2016
2017
2018
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
CET1 Ratio (%)
13.2% 12.4%11.8%10.9% 11.0% 11.4% 10.8% 11.2%
2016
2017
2018
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
Leverage Ratio (%)
10.5%
10.6%10.5%
10.0% 9.9%
10.1%
9.6%
9.2%
2016
2017
2018 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
Total RBC Ratio (%)
15.9%15.2%
14.3%
15.3%
13.4% 13.4% 13.7%13.4%
2016
2017
2018 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence and Company documents.
Note: Company closed acquisition of TCSB Bancorp, Inc. in Q2 '18.
Net Interest Margin/Income
15
Net Interest Margin (TE)(%)
4.49%
4.53%
4.66%
4.70%
4.73%
4.60%
4.44%
4.28%
3.72%
3.93%
3.91%
3.93%
3.88%
3.87%
3.76%
3.70%
3.63%
2.22%
2.40%
2.40%
3.36%
1.92%
2.19%
1.74%
1.64%
1.26%
0.56%
0.62%
0.73%
0.82%
0.86%
0.84%
0.74%
0.65%
0.36%
0.06%
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Average Effective FF Rate
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
Earning Asset Yield
Cost of Funds
Net Interest Income ($ in Millions)
Highlights
Interest rate sensitivity profile of the loan and securities portfolios, in combination with a low cost core deposit base, positions us as slightly asset sensitive.
Net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 0.9%, in 2Q'20 vs. 1Q'20 due primarily to a $308.7 million increase in average interest earning assets that was only partially offset by a 27 basis point decline in the net interest margin.
$32.0
$30.7
$30.8
$30.9
$30.7
$31.0
$30.2
$30.5
$29.7
$30.2
$30.0
$29.0
$29.0
$28.0
$27.0
$26.0
$25.0
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest margin was 3.36% during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.87% in the year-ago quarter and 3.63% in the first quarter of 2020.
Linked Quarter Analysis
Q2'20 NIM Changes
Q1'20
3.63%
Excess liquidity from deposits surge
-0.10%
PPP loans
-0.04%
Sub-debt issuance (negative spread)
-0.05%
All other (earning asset yields, funding
costs and mix)
-0.08%
Q2'20
3.36%
2Q'20 Highlights
Yield on average interest-earning assets declined 56 basis points.
Commercial loans: 77 basis point drop due primarily to lower variable rates and new loans being added at lower rate. PPP loans average balance of $191.1 million an with average yield of 3.05%.
Mortgage loans: 33 basis point drop primarily due to refinance activity, new loans being added at lower rate and lower variable rates.
Funding costs declined by 39 basis points due to rapid response to rate cuts.
Linked Quarter Average Balances and FTE Rates
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Avg Bal
Inc/Exp
Yield
Avg Bal
Inc/Exp
Yield
Avg Bal
Inc/Exp
Yield
($ in thousands)
Cash
$
67,204
$
18
0.11%
$
38,424
$
128
1.34%
$
28,780
$
(110)
-1.23%
Investments
678,553
4,078
2.40%
545,754
3,787
2.78%
132,799
291
-0.38%
Commercial loans
1,336,094
13,808
4.16%
1,172,379
14,385
4.93%
163,715
(577)
-0.77%
Mortgage loans
1,125,844
11,146
3.96%
1,143,328
12,249
4.29%
(17,484)
(1,103)
-0.33%
Installment loans
451,919
4,927
4.38%
451,063
5,151
4.59%
856
(224)
-0.21%
Earning assets
$
3,659,614
$
33,977
3.72%
$
3,350,948
$
35,700
4.28%
$
308,666
$
(1,723)
-0.56%
Nonmaturity deposits
$
1,754,503
$
505
0.12%
$
1,615,589
$
1,930
0.48%
$
138,914
$
(1,425)
-0.36%
Time deposits
494,411
1,883
1.53%
594,871
2,770
1.87%
(100,460)
(887)
-0.34%
Other borrowings
153,447
904
2.37%
99,535
688
2.78%
53,912
216
-0.41%
Costing funds
$
2,402,361
$
3,292
0.55%
$
2,309,995
$
5,388
0.94%
$
92,366
$
(2,096)
-0.39%
Free funds
$
1,257,253
$
1,040,953
$
216,300
Net interest income
$
30,685
$
30,312
$
373
Net interest margin
3.36%
3.63%
-0.27%
Strong Non-interest Income
2020 YTD Non-interest Income Breakout
Interchange
$5.0M
Service Charges
on Deposits
$4.2M
Other $2.3M
$0.5M
$31.4M
Sale of Loans
BOLI
Commissions
$26.5M
$0.9M
Mortgage
Servicing
-$8.3M
Sale of Securities
$0.3M
Non-interest Income Trends ($M)
45.0%
$25.0
40.1%
$20.0
33.7%
40.0%
29.8%
35.0%
28.5%
28.4%
26.7%
$20.4
24.9%
24.4%
30.0%
$15.0
22.6%
$15.6
25.0%
$10.0
$12.3
$11.8
$12.3
$11.0
20.0%
$10.0
$9.9
15.0%
$9.0
$5.0
10.0%
5.0%
$0.0
0.0%
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Non-interest Income
Non-interest Inc/Operating Rev (%)
Highlights
Diverse sources of non-interest income - representing 40.1% of revenue in 2Q'20.
COVID-19has adversely impacted service charges on deposits. In addition, we have suspended certain electronic banking fees due to the enhanced need for customers to access this channel.
Mortgage banking:
$17.6 million in net gains on mortgage loans in 2Q'20 vs. $4.3 million in the year ago quarter. A combination of higher sales volumes, stronger profit margins and fair value adjustments on the pipeline led to this increase.
$470.6 million in mortgage loan originations in 2Q'20 vs. $241.4 million in 2Q'19 and $311.1 million in 1Q'20.
Purchase / Refinance mix in 2019 was 70% / 30% vs. 2Q'20 mortgage loan origination mix of 32% / 68% as refinance activity continues to be robust.
Despite COVID-19 related challenges, home purchase activity is solid in our markets.
2Q'20 mortgage loan servicing includes a $2.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after tax) decrease in fair value adjustment due to price compared to a decrease of $2.7 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after tax) in the year ago quarter.
Source: Company documents.
Focus on Improved Efficiency
Non-interest Expense ($M)
$35.0
$29.8
$29.3
$28.7
$30.0
$28.0
$27.8
$27.3
$26.7
$26.8
$26.6
$25.0
$20.0
$15.0
$10.0
$5.0
$0.0
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Compensation and Benefits
Loan and Collection
Occupancy
Data Processing
FDIC Insurance
Other
Source: Company documents.
Highlights
Continued focus on expense control and driving positive operating leverage.
2Q'20 non-interest expense included $0.42 million of branch closure costs and $0.35 million of conversion related expenses (associated with core data processing conversion that is in process).
Eight branch closings by July 31, 2020 with anticipated annual savings in excess of $1.3 million.
Opportunities exist to gain additional efficiencies as we continue to optimize our delivery channels.
Relationship between unemployment and credit impacted by non- traditional factors, including "stay at home" executive orders, increased unemployment eligibility as well as supplemental unemployment benefits.
Incurred Model:
Reserve build with Q2 provision expense of $5.2 million.
June 30, 2020 allowance for loan losses of $34.5 million or,
1.20% of portfolio loans;
1.38% of portfolio loans excluding PPP loans and remaining Traverse City State Bank acquired loans; and
280% of non-performing loans.
Qualitative/subjective allocation increased $3.7 million in 2Q'20 (and by $8.6 million in the first six months of 2020) due to impact of: economic shock, high unemployment claims, "stay at home" executive orders and initial wave of forbearance requests.
CECL:
$43,240(1)
−
CECL day 1 impact range is $8.0 million to $10.0 million with $1.0
$8,000
$(260)
million to $2.0 million for unfunded commitments.
$34,500
to
−
"As if" CECL in Q2'20: $42.0 million to $45.0 million with $2.0 million to
$26,148
$8,352
$10,000
$3.0 million for unfunded commitments.
−
CECL Model Details:
− Discounted cash flow model with fourteen loan segments.
−
Probability of default and loss given default based on long-term
average for commercial loans and regression for mortgage and
−
installment loans.
Regression uses two year forecast / two year reversion to mean driven
−
primarily by unemployment.
Unemployment data: median of Bloomberg survey: 11.1% Q2, falls to
12/31/19
Reserve
6/30/20
"As If"
"As If"
6/30/20
−
9.5% in Q4, reaches 6.6% by Q4, 2021.
ALLL
Build
Incurred
Day 1
Incremental
"As If"
Q factors: model maturity, economic shock and forbearance activity.
Under
Loss
CECL
6/30 CECL
ACL
−
Slightly lower loan balances (excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020.
Incurred Loss
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve Change
(1) 6/30/20 "As If" ACL and percent of loans calculated at midpoint of incremental range with additional $9.0 million at Day 1 and $8.7 million at Q2'20.
CECL (ASU 2016-13) Update
Description of Task / Action Step
Date
Status / Notes
1.
Full transition of Excel based incurred allowance for loan losses (ALLL)
1Q'19
Parallel runs completed in 2018 and full transition in 1Q'19.
model into a third-party software solution.
2.
Select CECL calculation methodologies for each loan segment.
1Q'19
Methodology documentation and testing completed. A discounted
cash flow model is generally preferred.
3.
Determine appropriate economic/subjective factors for each loan
1Q'19
Qualitative factor analysis has been completed.
segment to adjust for current environment.
4.
Establish methodology for adjusting loss rates for reasonable and
Regression analysis of loss rates and relevant economic factors
1Q'19
completed. Have determined appropriate factors and application
supportable forecast periods.
methods. Sources for future external economic forecasts in process of
review.
5.
Historical data validation.
1Q'19
Third-party review of historical data integrity and incurred ALLL process
validation.
6.
Run full CECL calculations on loan portfolio using all inputs - share impact
2Q'19
Full CECL calculations completed on loan portfolio. Share results
internally.
internally in 2Q'19.
7.
CECL model validation.
2Q/3Q'19
Third-party review of CECL model and validation.
8.
Disclose estimated financial impact of CECL on IBCP in public reporting.
August 2,
First disclosed the CECL impact range on ALLL in 2Q'19 Form 10-Q. This
2019
impact range was updated in the 3Q'19 Form 10-Q.
9.
Finalize new financial disclosures.
4Q'19/1Q'20
Update class and risk metrics (if needed) in loan disclosures, and
develop new vintage and other required CECL disclosures.
10. Finalize CECL methodology and policy and procedure documentation
4Q'19/1Q'20
Complete all CECL internal documentation (key
ahead of 1/1/2020 implementation.
controls/policies/procedures) and finalize CECL ALLL calculations.
11. Election to delay CECL under COVID-19 relief.
2020
Record entry for adoption of CECL effective 1/1/2020 at the earlier of
12/31/20 or the end of the national emergency.
2Q 2020 Outlook Update
Category
Outlook
Lending
Continued growth
IBCP goal of mid- single digit (approximately 7%) overall loan growth in 2020, primarily supported by increases in commercial loans, mortgage loans and consumer loans. Expect much of this
growth to occur in the last three quarters of 2020. This growth forecast also assumes a stable Michigan economy.
Q2 Update: Loans increased $148.5 million in the quarter due to commercial loan growth under the PPP. Given the economic disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we now
anticipate that total portfolio loan balances to decline by approximately 2% for all of 2020.
Net Interest
Growth driven primarily by higher portfolio loan balances, expect total deposits (including brokered time) to grow by approximately 5% in 2020
Income
IBCP goal of approximately a 2% increase in net interest income (NII) over 2019.
Expect the net interest margin (NIM) to be relatively stable in 2020 and comparable to the 4Q'19 level but lower
than the full year 2019 NIM. The forecast assumes no changes in the target federal funds rate in 2020 and long-term interest rates up very slightly over year end 2019 levels.
Q2 Update: The interest rate environment in the first half of 2020 has been very different than the original forecast. Actual short term rates declined 150 bps and long-term rates
declined by almost 100 bps. Actual NIM compression of 0.27% on a linked quarter basis. We anticipate NIM to be relatively stable to modestly higher for the last half of 2020
(comparable to 2Q'20) as the impact of lower rates slows, yields on PPP loans improve (due to increased accretion of fees) and excess liquidity present in 2Q'20 has been invested.
Provision for
Steady asset quality metrics
Loan Losses
Very difficult area to forecast. Future provision levels under CECL will be particularly sensitive to loan growth and mix, projected economic conditions, watch credit levels and loan default volumes.
The allowance as a percentage of total loans was at 0.96% at 12/31/19. The initial (effective 1/1/2020) CECL adjustment is now expected to be approximately $8 million to $10 million. This
revised lower range (compared to the 3Q'19 CECL estimate) primarily reflects the following factors: (i) a decline in commercial loan watch credits; (ii) a 4Q'19 update of the credit scoring of the
retail loan portfolio reflecting improved scores; (iii) slightly higher prepayment rates in the retail loan portfolio; (iv) methodology refinements in the retail construction loan portfolio; and (v) changes
in specific reserves. This CECL adjustment is still subject to certain final review procedures that will be completed in 1Q'20. A full year 2020 provision (expense) for loan losses of approximately
0.15% to 0.20% of average total portfolio loans would not be unreasonable.
Q2 Update: We opted to delay implementation of CECL as described earlier. Actual YTD 2020 provision of $11.9 million (or 0.84% annualized of average total loans). This provision
includes an increase in the qualitative/subjective reserve under the incurred method of $8.6 million (or 0.61% annualized of average total loans), due to the economic shock from the
COVID-19 pandemic, deteriorating employment and significant forbearance activity. Future provision levels will depend on how deep and how long this economic disruption lasts
and the impact on the loan portfolio. However, at the present time, we expect provision levels in the second half of 2020 to be at approximately 0.55% to 0.60% of average total
portfolio loans.
Non-interest
IBCP forecasted 2020 quarterly range of $11 million to $13.5 million with the total for the year up 3% to 4% from 2019 actual of $47.7 million
Income
Expect mortgage loan origination volumes in 2020 to be down by approximately 15% due primarily to a decline in refinance activity. Expect overall mortgage banking revenues (gain on sale and
mortgage loan servicing) to improve in 2020 due to not having any fair value write downs due to price for MSRs. Expect service charges on deposits and interchange income in 2020 to be
collectively comparable to 2019 (i.e. a decline in servicing charges on deposits due to lower NSF fees to be largely offset by an increase in interchange income).
Q2 Update: Actual non-interest income of $20.4 million was well above the high end of the range of $13.5 million. Very strong 2Q'20 mortgage loan origination volumes due to drop
in rates. $17.6 million in gains on mortgage loans were partially offset by $2.9 million of negative MSR fair value change due to price. Expect the last two quarters of 2020 to average
slightly above the high end of the forecasted range (with 3Q'20 mortgage-banking revenues higher than 4Q'20 due to seasonal factors).
Non-interest
IBCP forecasted 2020 quarterly range of $27.5 to $28.5 million with the total for the year up very slightly (less than 1%) from the 2019 actual of $111.7 million.
Expenses
Expect total compensation and employee benefits to be slightly lower in 2020 compared to 2019 due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation. Most other categories of non-interest
expense expected to have small (1% to 2%) increases.
Q2 Update: Actual non-interest expenses of $27.3 million were slightly below the low end of the range. Expect these total expenses to generally fall within the range outlined above
for the last two quarters of 2020.
Income Taxes
Approximately a 20% effective income tax rate in 2020. This assumes a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate during 2020.
Q2 Update: 19.3% actual effective income tax rate. Reaffirm approximately 20% effective rate for the last two quarters of 2020.
Share
2020 share repurchase authorization at approximately 5% of outstanding shares. Expect total share repurchases in 2020 at just above the mid-point of this authorization.
Repurchases
Q2 Update: Share repurchase activity ceased on March 16, 2020 and remains on hold at this time.
Strategic Initiatives
Growth
Improve net interest income via balanced loan growth, disciplined risk adjusted loan pricing and active management of deposit pricing.
Innovative and targeted customer acquisition, retention and cross sales strategies leveraging data analytics, inside sales staff, and intra- company referrals with strategic business unit partners.
Add new customers and grow revenue throughoutbound calling.
Add new customers and grow revenue through theaddition of new talented sales professionals in our existing markets.
Supplement our organic growth initiativesvia selective and opportunistic bank acquisitions and branch acquisitions.
Process Improvement & Cost Controls
Completion of core data processing provider contract.
On-goingbranch optimization: including assessing existing locations; new locations; service hours; staffing; workflow; and our leveraging of existing technology.
Modernize branch delivery technology/systems.
Expand Digital Branch (Call Center) services.
All business lines and departments:streamline/automate operating processes and workflows
Build/enhance dashboard reporting and business intelligence.
Talent Management
We recognize that the path to organizational success is through the success of each and every one of our team members. Accordingly we encourage and support the professional development of our colleagues through our IB Leadership Program, mentoring and other initiatives.
We are passionate about our desire to ensure that ourteam members are empowered and supported in a way that will best position them to serve our customers.
We believe that if we are committed to the well-being of our team members, and recognize and reward their contributions, they will ensure our success.
Risk Management
Maintain strong,high quality, capital levels - augmented by consistent earnings.
Maintainexcellent asset quality and strong proactive monitoring.
Active liquidity andinterest rate risk monitoring and management.
Strong, independent and collaborative risk management, utilizing 3 layers of defense (business unit, risk management and internal audit).
Effective operational controls with specialemphasis on cyber security, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, crisis communications and business continuity plan.
Effective working relationships with banking regulators and other key outside oversight partners.
