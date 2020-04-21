Log in
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION

(IBCP)
Independent Bank : IBCP) 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting Presentation

04/21/2020

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION

2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting April 21, 2020

Cautionary note regarding

2

forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, or assumptions of future events or performance, may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "opportunity," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "seeks," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions, or results to differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results, events, or performance. Because forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions, or results, based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates on the date hereof, there can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes in general economic, political or industry conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in capital and credit markets; the interdependence of financial service companies; changes in regulation or oversight; unfavorable developments concerning credit quality; any future acquisitions or divestitures; the effects of more stringent capital or liquidity requirements; declines or other changes in the businesses or industries of Independent Bank Corporation's customers; the implementation of Independent Bank Corporation's strategies and business models; Independent Bank Corporation's ability to utilize technology to efficiently and effectively develop, market and deliver new products and services; operational difficulties, failure of technology infrastructure or information security incidents; changes in the financial markets, including fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on deposit pricing; competitive product and pricing pressures among financial institutions within Independent Bank Corporation's markets; changes in customer behavior; management's ability to maintain and expand customer relationships; management's ability to retain key officers and employees; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or determinations; the effectiveness of methods of reducing risk exposures; the effects of terrorist activities and other hostilities; the effects of catastrophic events; changes in accounting standards and the critical nature of Independent Bank Corporation's accounting policies.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Today's Agenda

3

  • Welcome and Call to Order - IBC Chairman
  • Voting upon matters listed in the Company's 2020 Proxy Statement - IBC Chairman
  • Business Update by IBC President & CEO
  • Question and answer session - IBC President & CEO and IBC EVP & CFO
  • Adjournment

IBC Board of Directors

4

Michael M. Magee Jr.

William J. "Bill" Boer

Chairman of the Board

Lead Director

Director Since: 2005

Director Since: 2012

Former CEO of IBCP and Independent Bank

Founder and President of Grey Dunes

Terance L. "Terry" Beia

Joan A. Budden

Director

Director

Director Since: 2018

Director Since: 2015

Former Director of Traverse City State Bank

President & CEO of Priority Health

Michael J. Cok

Stephen L. Gulis Jr.

Director

Director

Director Since: 2017

Director Since: 2004

President of Foremost Insurance Company

Former President, Global Operations of Wolverine

Worldwide (NYSE: WWW)

IBC Board of Directors Cont.

5

Christina L. Keller

William B. "Brad" Kessel

Director

Director

Director Since: 2016

Director Since: 2013

President & CEO of Cascade Engineering

President & CEO of IBCP and Independent Bank

Matthew J. Missad

Ronia F. Kruse

Director

Director

Director Since: 2014

Director Since: 2019

CEO of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

Founder & CEO of OpTech, LLC and OpTech Solutions

IBC Executive Management Team

6

William B. "Brad" Kessel

President, CEO & Director

  • CEO of IBCP and Independent Bank since 2013
  • Joined Independent Bank in 1994
  • Began career with Crowe Chizek and Company

Stephen A. "Steve" Erickson

EVP & CFO

  • Joined Independent in 2019 as EVP and Treasurer
  • Previously served as CFO of Midland States Bancorp
  • Prior experience with Bear Stearns, Goldman Sachs and Coopers & Lybrand

Stefanie M. Kimball

EVP & Chief Risk Officer

  • EVP and Chief Risk Officer since 2012
  • Joined the Company in April 2007 as EVP - Commercial
  • Previous experience with Comerica for 25 years

Dennis J. "Jim" Mack

EVP - Chief Commercial Lending Officer

  • EVP - Commercial Lending since 2012
  • Joined the Company in May 2009 as SVP - Credit Administration
  • Previous experience with Comerica for 25 years

Larry R. "Russ"

Daniel Jr.

EVP - Retail Banking

  • Responsible for Retail Banking, Deposit Ops, as well as digital banking strategy
  • Joined Independent Bank over 19 years ago
  • Previous experience in commercial and retail bank management

Patrick J. Ervin

EVP - Mortgage Banking

  • Joined Independent Bank in 2016 as Senior Vice President Mortgage Banking
  • 25 years experience in the mortgage area
  • Previous experience with Talmer Bank, TCF Bank and Standard Federal Bank

2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

7

  • Secretary for the meeting (Steve Erickson)
  • Record date: February 21, 2020
  • Approximate distribution date of Proxy Statement: March 9, 2020
  • Shares entitled to vote: 22,416,412
  • Determination of quorum
  • Voting on proposals

Proposal #1 - Election of Directors

8

Terance L. Beia

Stephen L. Gulis, Jr.

William B. Kessel

Proposal #2 - Ratification of Appointment

9

of Independent Auditors

  • Crowe LLP has served as IBC's independent registered public accounting firm since 2005
  • Crowe LLP was founded in 1942 and is one of the 10 largest accounting and consulting firms in the U.S.
  • IBC is served primarily by Crowe's Grand Rapids, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana offices

Proposal #3 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

10

The Board has solicited a non-binding advisory vote from our shareholders to approve the compensation of our executives as described in our proxy materials.

Proposal #4 - Advisory Vote on the Frequency of the

11

Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The Board has solicited a non-binding advisory vote from our shareholders on how often we include the Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (Proposal # 3). Options are:

  • Every year
  • Every two years
  • Every three years

We currently include the Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation every year.

INDEPENDENT BANK

12

CORPORATION

2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Business Update

Brad Kessel, President & CEO

Business Continuity Plan Update

13

COVID-19 Update

  • When it became apparent that the threat from Coronavirus (COVID-19) could pose a threat to our people and business, we activated our Business Continuity and Crisis Communication Core Teams to take early and decisive action.
  • Key actions taken by our teams to date include:
    • Working with business and consumer customers on temporary payment relief
    • Providing customers access to US Government stimulus funds and programs (PPP, Main Street Lending, etc.)
    • Pandemic monitoring and medical updates
    • Providing the technology, culture, and operational infrastructure for the workforce to work remotely as needed
    • Testing our remote access technology and support capabilities to ensure that we can meet the needs of our business units
    • Restricting business travel
    • Monitoring employee personal travel and potential exposure
    • Replacing in-person meetings with virtual meetings
    • Postponing or canceling internal group meetings and events
    • Closing our branch lobbies, transacting through our drive-thru windows, and meeting customers safely by appointment
    • Performing additional routine and on-demand sanitization of facilities using enhanced methods
    • Third-partyvendor assurance of uninterrupted services and alternate vendor planning
    • Frequent and regular communication with management, employees, customers, and partners
    • Monitoring and responding to changing cyber threats related to this outbreak

2019 Highlights

14

  • Committed more than $1.7 billion in financing in our markets
  • Invested nearly $750,000 in sponsorships and donations
  • Our associates volunteered nearly 20,000 hours of time through individual efforts as well as corporate initiatives like our fifth annual "Making a Difference Day"
  • Recognized by Forbes for the second consecutive year as having the highest customer satisfaction for banks in Michigan

Strong Performance & Returns

15

ROA(1) (%)

ROE(1) (%)

1.56%

15.9%

14.6%

1.35%

1.42%

13.6%

1.27%

1.27%

12.4%

12.7%

1.13%

11.1%

0.92%

9.2%

0.77%

7.8%

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Total Shareholder Return

  1. Excluding the impact of the $5.96 million remeasurement of net deferred tax assets in 2017, diluted EPS was $1.22; net income is $26.440 million, ROA is 1.00%; and ROE is 10.10%.

5

Track Record of Consistent Growth &

16

Profitability

For the Year Ended December 31,

($M except per share data)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total Assets

$2,409

$2,549

$2,789

$3,353

$3,565

Gross Loans

$1,543

$1,644

$2,058

$2,669

$2,795

Deposits

$2,086

$2,226

$2,401

$2,913

$3,037

Net Income(1)

$20.0

$22.8

$20.5

$39.8

$46.4

Return on Average Assets(1)

0.86%

0.92%

0.77%

1.27%

1.35%

Return on Average Equity(1)

7.89%

9.21%

7.82%

12.38%

13.63%

Diluted EPS(1)

$0.86

$1.05

$0.95

$1.68

$2.00

TBV/Share

$11.18

$11.62

$12.34

$12.90

$14.08

Dividends Paid per Share

$0.26

$0.34

$0.42

$0.60

$0.72

CAGR 10.3%

16.0%

9.8%

23.4%

23.5%

5.9%

29.0%

  • 2019 net income and diluted EPS increased 16.6% and 19.0%, respectively, compared to 2018.
  • 2019 dividends increased 20% over 2018.
  • Continued improvements in ROAA and ROAE.
  • 2019 mortgage loan originations topped $1 billion for only the second time in the Company's history!
  1. Excluding the impact of the $5.96 million remeasurement of net deferred tax assets in 2017, diluted EPS was $1.22; net income is $26.440 million, ROA is 1.00%; and ROE is 10.10%.

2019 Full Year Financial Highlights

17

Income Statement

  • 16.6% and 19.0% increases in net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS), respectively, in 2019 compared to 2018.
  • Net interest income of $122.6 million, up $9.3 million, or 8.2%, from 2018.
  • Net gain on mortgage loans of $20.0 million, up $9.4 million, or 88.5%, from 2018.
  • $0.8 million loan loss provision expense in 2019 versus $1.5 million in 2018. Recorded loan net recoveries of $0.4 million and $0.8 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Balance Sheet/Capital

  • Total assets grew to $3.56 billion at 12/31/19, up $211.4 million, or 6.3%, from 2018.
  • Total portfolio loans grew to $2.73 billion at 12/31/19, up $142.5 million, or 5.5%, from 2018.
  • Deposits grew to $3.04 billion at 12/31/19, up $123.3 million, or 4.2%, from 2018.
  • Repurchased 1,204,688 shares at an average cost of $21.82 per share during 2019.
  • TBV per share increased to $14.08 at 12/31/19, or 9.1%, from $12.90 at 12/31/18.
  • Tangible common equity/assets was 8.96%, in targeted range of 8.50% to 9.00%.

6

Marketplace - Accelerating Rate of Change

18

  • Increasing Competition - Traditional and Fintech
  • Global markets offer opportunities and challenges
  • Some regulatory relief, but still costly and complex
  • Improving the customer experience with digital solutions:
    • Person to person payments through Zelle
    • Online chat for customer service
    • Personal financial management tools through the our mobile app
    • Electronic signature capability

2020 Vision - Blending People With Technology

19

Growth

  • Improve net interest income via balanced loan growth, disciplined risk adjusted loan pricing and active management of deposit pricing.
  • Innovative and targeted customer acquisition, retention and cross sales strategies leveraging data analytics, inside sales staff, and intra- company referrals with strategic business unit partners.
  • Add new customers and grow revenue through outbound calling.
  • Add new customers and grow revenue through the addition of new talented sales professionals in our existing markets.
  • Supplement our organic growth initiatives via selective and opportunistic bank acquisitions and branch acquisitions.

Process Improvement & Cost Controls

  • Completion of core data processing provider contract.
  • On-goingbranch optimization: including assessing existing locations; new locations; service hours; staffing; workflow; and our leveraging of existing technology.
  • Modernize branch delivery technology/systems.
  • Expand Digital Branch (Call Center) services.
  • All business lines and departments: streamline/automate operating processes and workflows
  • Build/enhance dashboard reporting and business intelligence.

Talent Management

  • We recognize that the path to organizational success is through the success of each and every one of our team members. Accordingly we encourage and support the professional development of our colleagues through our IB Leadership Program, mentoring and other initiatives.
  • We are passionate about our desire to ensure that our team members are empowered and supported in a way that will best position them to serve our customers.
  • We believe that if we are committed to the well-being of our team members, and recognize and reward their contributions, they will ensure our success.

Risk Management

  • Maintain strong, high quality, capital levels - augmented by consistent earnings.
  • Maintain excellent asset quality and strong proactive monitoring.
  • Active liquidity and interest rate risk monitoring and management.
  • Strong, independent and collaborative risk management, utilizing 3 layers of defense (business unit, risk management and internal audit).
  • Effective operational controls with special emphasis on cyber security, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, crisis communications and business continuity plan.
  • Effective working relationships with banking regulators and other key outside oversight partners.

INDEPENDENT BANK

20

CORPORATION

2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Question and Answer Session

  • Brad Kessel, President & CEO
  • Steve Erickson, Chief Financial Officer
Proposal #4 - Advisory (Non-Binding)Vote on Frequency of a Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Proposal #1 - Election of Directors
Shares entitled to vote: 22,416,412
Proposal #2 - Ratification of Auditors
Proposal #3 - Advisory (Non-Binding)Vote on Executive Compensation
Independent Bank Corporation
2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting
Voting Results

21

Independent Bank Corporation

22

2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Closing Remarks

Thank you for attending!

NASDAQ: IBCP

Disclaimer

Independent Bank Corporation published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 14:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
