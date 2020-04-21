Independent Bank : IBCP) 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting Presentation
04/21/2020 | 10:23am EDT
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION
2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting April 21, 2020
Cautionary note regarding
forward-looking statements
This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, or assumptions of future events or performance, may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "opportunity," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "seeks," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions, or results to differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results, events, or performance. Because forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions, or results, based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates on the date hereof, there can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes in general economic, political or industry conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in capital and credit markets; the interdependence of financial service companies; changes in regulation or oversight; unfavorable developments concerning credit quality; any future acquisitions or divestitures; the effects of more stringent capital or liquidity requirements; declines or other changes in the businesses or industries of Independent Bank Corporation's customers; the implementation of Independent Bank Corporation's strategies and business models; Independent Bank Corporation's ability to utilize technology to efficiently and effectively develop, market and deliver new products and services; operational difficulties, failure of technology infrastructure or information security incidents; changes in the financial markets, including fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on deposit pricing; competitive product and pricing pressures among financial institutions within Independent Bank Corporation's markets; changes in customer behavior; management's ability to maintain and expand customer relationships; management's ability to retain key officers and employees; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or determinations; the effectiveness of methods of reducing risk exposures; the effects of terrorist activities and other hostilities; the effects of catastrophic events; changes in accounting standards and the critical nature of Independent Bank Corporation's accounting policies.
Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Today's Agenda
Welcome and Call to Order - IBC Chairman
Voting upon matters listed in the Company's 2020 Proxy Statement - IBC Chairman
Business Update by IBC President & CEO
Question and answer session - IBC President & CEO and IBC EVP & CFO
Adjournment
IBC Board of Directors
Michael M. Magee Jr.
William J. "Bill" Boer
Chairman of the Board
Lead Director
•
Director Since: 2005
•
Director Since: 2012
•
Former CEO of IBCP and Independent Bank
•
Founder and President of Grey Dunes
Terance L. "Terry" Beia
Joan A. Budden
Director
Director
•
Director Since: 2018
•
Director Since: 2015
•
Former Director of Traverse City State Bank
•
President & CEO of Priority Health
Michael J. Cok
Stephen L. Gulis Jr.
Director
Director
•
Director Since: 2017
•
Director Since: 2004
•
President of Foremost Insurance Company
•
Former President, Global Operations of Wolverine
Worldwide (NYSE: WWW)
IBC Board of Directors Cont.
Christina L. Keller
William B. "Brad" Kessel
Director
Director
•
Director Since: 2016
•
Director Since: 2013
•
President & CEO of Cascade Engineering
•
President & CEO of IBCP and Independent Bank
Matthew J. Missad
Ronia F. Kruse
Director
Director
•
Director Since: 2014
•
Director Since: 2019
•
CEO of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)
•
Founder & CEO of OpTech, LLC and OpTech Solutions
IBC Executive Management Team
William B. "Brad" Kessel
President, CEO & Director
CEO of IBCP and Independent Bank since 2013
Joined Independent Bank in 1994
Began career with Crowe Chizek and Company
Stephen A. "Steve" Erickson
EVP & CFO
Joined Independent in 2019 as EVP and Treasurer
Previously served as CFO of Midland States Bancorp
Prior experience with Bear Stearns, Goldman Sachs and Coopers & Lybrand
Stefanie M. Kimball
EVP & Chief Risk Officer
EVP and Chief Risk Officer since 2012
Joined the Company in April 2007 as EVP - Commercial
Previous experience with Comerica for 25 years
Dennis J. "Jim" Mack
EVP - Chief Commercial Lending Officer
EVP - Commercial Lending since 2012
Joined the Company in May 2009 as SVP - Credit Administration
Previous experience with Comerica for 25 years
Larry R. "Russ"
Daniel Jr.
EVP - Retail Banking
Responsible for Retail Banking, Deposit Ops, as well as digital banking strategy
Joined Independent Bank over 19 years ago
Previous experience in commercial and retail bank management
Patrick J. Ervin
EVP - Mortgage Banking
Joined Independent Bank in 2016 as Senior Vice President Mortgage Banking
25 years experience in the mortgage area
Previous experience with Talmer Bank, TCF Bank and Standard Federal Bank
2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Secretary for the meeting (Steve Erickson)
Record date: February 21, 2020
Approximate distribution date of Proxy Statement: March 9, 2020
Shares entitled to vote: 22,416,412
Determination of quorum
Voting on proposals
Proposal #1 - Election of Directors
Terance L. Beia
Stephen L. Gulis, Jr.
William B. Kessel
Proposal #2 - Ratification of Appointment
of Independent Auditors
Crowe LLP has served as IBC's independent registered public accounting firm since 2005
Crowe LLP was founded in 1942 and is one of the 10 largest accounting and consulting firms in the U.S.
IBC is served primarily by Crowe's Grand Rapids, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana offices
Proposal #3 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The Board has solicited a non-binding advisory vote from our shareholders to approve the compensation of our executives as described in our proxy materials.
Proposal #4 - Advisory Vote on the Frequency of the
Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The Board has solicited a non-binding advisory vote from our shareholders on how often we include the Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (Proposal # 3). Options are:
Every year
Every two years
Every three years
We currently include the Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation every year.
INDEPENDENT BANK
CORPORATION
2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting
Business Update
Brad Kessel, President & CEO
Business Continuity Plan Update
COVID-19 Update
When it became apparent that the threat from Coronavirus (COVID-19) could pose a threat to our people and business, we activated our Business Continuity and Crisis Communication Core Teams to take early and decisive action.
Key actions taken by our teams to date include:
Working with business and consumer customers on temporary payment relief
Providing customers access to US Government stimulus funds and programs (PPP, Main Street Lending, etc.)
Pandemic monitoring and medical updates
Providing the technology, culture, and operational infrastructure for the workforce to work remotely as needed
Testing our remote access technology and support capabilities to ensure that we can meet the needs of our business units
Restricting business travel
Monitoring employee personal travel and potential exposure
Replacing in-person meetings with virtual meetings
Postponing or canceling internal group meetings and events
Closing our branch lobbies, transacting through our drive-thru windows, and meeting customers safely by appointment
Performing additional routine and on-demand sanitization of facilities using enhanced methods
Third-partyvendor assurance of uninterrupted services and alternate vendor planning
Frequent and regular communication with management, employees, customers, and partners
Monitoring and responding to changing cyber threats related to this outbreak
2019 Highlights
Committed more than $1.7 billion in financing in our markets
Invested nearly $750,000 in sponsorships and donations
Our associates volunteered nearly 20,000 hours of time through individual efforts as well as corporate initiatives like our fifth annual "Making a Difference Day"
Recognized by Forbes for the second consecutive year as having the highest customer satisfaction for banks in Michigan
Strong Performance & Returns
ROA(1) (%)
ROE(1) (%)
1.56%
15.9%
14.6%
1.35%
1.42%
13.6%
1.27%
1.27%
12.4%
12.7%
1.13%
11.1%
0.92%
9.2%
0.77%
7.8%
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Total Shareholder Return
Excluding the impact of the $5.96 million remeasurement of net deferred tax assets in 2017, diluted EPS was $1.22; net income is $26.440 million, ROA is 1.00%; and ROE is 10.10%.
Track Record of Consistent Growth &
Profitability
For the Year Ended December 31,
($M except per share data)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Assets
$2,409
$2,549
$2,789
$3,353
$3,565
Gross Loans
$1,543
$1,644
$2,058
$2,669
$2,795
Deposits
$2,086
$2,226
$2,401
$2,913
$3,037
Net Income(1)
$20.0
$22.8
$20.5
$39.8
$46.4
Return on Average Assets(1)
0.86%
0.92%
0.77%
1.27%
1.35%
Return on Average Equity(1)
7.89%
9.21%
7.82%
12.38%
13.63%
Diluted EPS(1)
$0.86
$1.05
$0.95
$1.68
$2.00
TBV/Share
$11.18
$11.62
$12.34
$12.90
$14.08
Dividends Paid per Share
$0.26
$0.34
$0.42
$0.60
$0.72
CAGR 10.3%
16.0%
9.8%
23.4%
23.5%
5.9%
29.0%
2019 net income and diluted EPS increased16.6% and 19.0%, respectively, compared to 2018.
2019 dividends increased20% over 2018.
Continued improvements in ROAA and ROAE.
2019 mortgage loan originations topped$1 billion for only the second time in the Company's history!
Excluding the impact of the $5.96 million remeasurement of net deferred tax assets in 2017, diluted EPS was $1.22; net income is $26.440 million, ROA is 1.00%; and ROE is 10.10%.
2019 Full Year Financial Highlights
Income Statement
16.6% and 19.0% increases in net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS), respectively, in 2019 compared to 2018.
Net interest income of $122.6 million, up $9.3 million, or 8.2%, from 2018.
Net gain on mortgage loans of $20.0 million, up $9.4 million, or 88.5%, from 2018.
$0.8 million loan loss provision expense in 2019 versus $1.5 million in 2018. Recorded loan net recoveries of $0.4 million and $0.8 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Balance Sheet/Capital
Total assets grew to $3.56 billion at 12/31/19, up $211.4 million, or 6.3%, from 2018.
Total portfolio loans grew to $2.73 billion at 12/31/19, up $142.5 million, or 5.5%, from 2018.
Deposits grew to $3.04 billion at 12/31/19, up $123.3 million, or 4.2%, from 2018.
Repurchased 1,204,688 shares at an average cost of $21.82 per share during 2019.
TBV per share increased to $14.08 at 12/31/19, or 9.1%, from $12.90 at 12/31/18.
Tangible common equity/assets was 8.96%, in targeted range of 8.50% to 9.00%.
Marketplace - Accelerating Rate of Change
Increasing Competition - Traditional and Fintech
Global markets offer opportunities and challenges
Some regulatory relief, but still costly and complex
Improving the customer experience with digital solutions:
Person to person payments through Zelle
Online chat for customer service
Personal financial management tools through the our mobile app
Electronic signature capability
2020 Vision - Blending People With Technology
Growth
Improve net interest income via balanced loan growth, disciplined risk adjusted loan pricing and active management of deposit pricing.
Innovative and targeted customer acquisition, retention and cross sales strategies leveraging data analytics, inside sales staff, and intra- company referrals with strategic business unit partners.
Add new customers and grow revenue through outbound calling.
Add new customers and grow revenue through the addition of new talented sales professionals in our existing markets.
Supplement our organic growth initiatives via selective and opportunistic bank acquisitions and branch acquisitions.
Process Improvement & Cost Controls
Completion of core data processing provider contract.
On-goingbranch optimization: including assessing existing locations; new locations; service hours; staffing; workflow; and our leveraging of existing technology.
Modernize branch delivery technology/systems.
Expand Digital Branch (Call Center) services.
All business lines and departments: streamline/automate operating processes and workflows
Build/enhance dashboard reporting and business intelligence.
Talent Management
We recognize that the path to organizational success is through the success of each and every one of our team members. Accordingly we encourage and support the professional development of our colleagues through our IB Leadership Program, mentoring and other initiatives.
We are passionate about our desire to ensure that our team members are empowered and supported in a way that will best position them to serve our customers.
We believe that if we are committed to the well-being of our team members, and recognize and reward their contributions, they will ensure our success.
Risk Management
Maintain strong, high quality, capital levels - augmented by consistent earnings.
Maintain excellent asset quality and strong proactive monitoring.
Active liquidity and interest rate risk monitoring and management.
Strong, independent and collaborative risk management, utilizing 3 layers of defense (business unit, risk management and internal audit).
Effective operational controls with special emphasis on cyber security, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, crisis communications and business continuity plan.
Effective working relationships with banking regulators and other key outside oversight partners.
INDEPENDENT BANK
CORPORATION
2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting
Question and Answer Session
Brad Kessel, President & CEO
Steve Erickson, Chief Financial Officer
Independent Bank Corporation published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 14:22:04 UTC