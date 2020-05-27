Independent Bank : 2020Q2 Investor Package

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Independent Bank Group, Inc. ("IBTX"). Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "could," "may," "should," "will" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on IBTX's current expectations and assumptions regarding IBTX's business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect IBTX's future financial results and performance and could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on U.S. and world financial markets, potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to the operations and business of IBTX relating thereto, and the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which IBTX operates. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, IBTX disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Further information regarding IBTX and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in IBTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ: IBTX
2
Overview
Community bank holding company with $15.6 billion in assets and 93 branches across Texas and Colorado.
Innatelyconservative credit culture with a demonstrated history of maintaining resilient asset quality through previous downturns.
Highlygranular loan portfolio with a small average credit size and low hold limits.
Loan growth driven by block-and-tackle community banking: loans made to relationship borrowers across our footprint in Texas and Colorado.
Large insider ownership (15% of shares outstanding) aligns shareholder interests with day-to-day management and decision-making.
Asset/liabilityneutral interest rate risk position helps mitigate the impact of a volatile interest rate environment.
Disciplined growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.
NASDAQ: IBTX
3
Company Snapshot
93
BRANCHES
1,445
EMPLOYEES
FOUNDED IN
1988
Denver, CO
HEADQUARTERS
McKinney, TX
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
NASDAQ: IBTX
Financial Highlights
as of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
Balance Sheet Highlights ($ millions)
Total Assets
$15,574
Loans Held for Investment,
$11,021
Excluding Mortgage Warehouse
Mortgage Warehouse Loans
$797
Total Deposits
$11,883
Total Stockholders' Equity
$2,386
Profitability Metrics1
Adjusted EPS
$1.01
Adjusted ROAA
1.17%
Adjusted ROTCE
13.66%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
51.17%
Asset Quality Metrics2
NPAs / Assets
0.20%
NPLs / Loans Held for Investment
0.26%
NCOs (Annualized)
0.05%
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Capital / RWA
10.38%
Total Capital / RWA
12.05%
TCE / Tangible Assets1
8.94%
Tier 1 Capital / Avg. Assets
9.67%
1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics.
2Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $31,602. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and
still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings, and excludes loans acquired with deteriorated4 credit quality, totaled $28,493.
Experienced Leadership Team
David R. Brooks Chairman, CEO & President
Founder- led the investor group that acquired Independent Bank in 1988.
Michelle S. Hickox Chief Financial Officer
30 years in financial services; 8 years at the company.
James C. White Chief Operating Officer
32 years in financial services; 4 years at the company.
James P. Tippit Corporate Responsibility
14 years in financial services; 9 years at the company.
Daniel W. Brooks Vice Chairman, Chief Risk Officer
37 years in financial services; 31 years at the company.
Mark S. Haynie General Counsel
37 years of experience representing community banks in corporate, regulatory and securities matters.
Michael B. Hobbs Chief Lending Officer
25 years in financial services; joined the company in 2019 with the acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust, where he served as President.
Strong, Diverse Markets
Dallas/Ft. Worth - North Texas 39Branches
Our company was founded in North Texas in 1988, and we have since built a large presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth MSA - one of the fastest-growing MSAs in the country, and one of the strongest markets in Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth boasts a diverse economy that has benefitted from a continued boom of corporate relocation activity to business-friendly Texas.
Denver - Colorado Front Range 33Branches
The Colorado Front Range is one of the strongest and fastest-growing areas of the country. In the 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to live in the United States, Denver came in at No. 2, and Colorado Springs came in at No. 3. The confluence of a diverse economy and strong quality of life indicators has drawn a deep talent pool that helps position the Colorado Front Range for continued growth.
Austin - Central Texas 8Branches
This market includes the tech hub of Austin, Texas, which U.S. News & World Report rated the No. 1 best place to live in the United States in its 2019 ranking. The market boasts a growing wave of corporate expansions by tech firms into the Austin market, as well as a thriving public sector presence.
Greater Houston 13Branches
The Greater Houston MSA serves for a regional center for international trade, energy and manufacturing. The city is regularly ranked as one of the most diverse cities in the United States, and is the home to numerous universities as well as a thriving medical industry.
NASDAQ: IBTX
5
Demonstrated Record of Healthy Growth
Growth in Total Assets ($ in millions)
CAGR Since 2013 (Organic): 32.9%
CAGR Since 2013 (Total): 38.0%
Established history of growing assets both organically and through strategic acquisitions.
Demonstrated expertise in integrating M&A transactions, adding $9.7 billion in acquired assets since our IPO.
Track record of building scalable platforms for future growth.
Entered
$5,853
Houston
$5,055
Market
$620
$4,133
$1,671
$2,164
$168
Entered
Colorado
Market$9,850
$8,684$852
$2,444
$14,958
$3,943
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Assets Acquired in Fiscal Year
IPO Date: April 3, 2013
NASDAQ: IBTX
Note: Acquired assets includes impact of purchase accounting.
6
Historically Strong Credit Culture
NPLs / Loans
4.41%
4.15% 4.11%
NCOs / Average Loans1
3.36%
3.43%
3.03%
2.91%
2.67%
2.25%
2.38%
1.71%
1.89%
1.83%
1.57%
1.62%
1.31%
1.50%
1.49%
1.50%
1.12%
1.04%
0.98%
1.14%
0.81%
0.91%
0.53%
0.68%
0.62%
0.64%
0.32%
0.37%
0.39%
0.26%
0.24%
0.24%
0.16%
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2.67% 2.67%
1.50%
1.22%
0.31% 0.21%
1.64%
1.13%
0.74%
0.70%
0.39%
0.49%
0.43%
0.46%
0.48%
0.46%
0.48%
0.49%
0.28%
0.19%
0.16%
0.18%
0.18%
0.17%
0.16%
0.10%
0.11%
0.06%
0.09%
0.02%
0.12%
0.01%
0.06%
0.07%
0.05%
0.03%
Q1
IBTX
Texas Average
U.S. Average
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
YTD
IBTX
Texas Average
U.S. Average
12020 YTD numbers are annualized.
NASDAQ:IBTX Note: Financial data as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 for peer data and for the three months ended 7 March 31, 2020 for IBTX. Interim charge-off data annualized. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Loan Loss Coverage
IBTX Allowance for Credit Losses
as of 3/31/2020
Illustrative Retrospective Impact of CECL Adoption
~$58.0 Million
$22.0 Million
$58.4 Million
$58.4 Million
0.53% of LHFI
3/31/2020 ALLL
(Excluding Mortgage Warehouse)
IBTX deferred CECL adoption as provided under the CARES Act until the earlier of December 31, 2020, or the termination of the President's national emergency declaration, with a retrospective effective date of January 1, 2020.
Current anticipated "Day One", January 1, 2020, impact from the adoption of CECL is estimated to boost reserves to approximately 1.26% of loans held for investment (excluding mortgage warehouse):
~$138.4 Million
~1.26% of LHFI
(Excluding Mortgage Warehouse)
As of 3/31/2020
Estimated Retrospective
Adoption of CECL
Loan Loss Reserve PCD Credit Mark Est. CECL Day 1 Impact
This illustration excludes additional provision expense to be taken in future 2020 quarters.
NASDAQ: IBTX
8
Focus on Performance and Results
Earnings Per Share (Diluted)
Efficiency Ratio
$3.45
$3.04
$2.36 $2.88$2.97
$2.21
$5.08
$4.47
$4.33 $4.46
59.71%
56.13%
54.99%
57.49%
53.01%
52.35%
52.34%
51.46%
50.47%
45.95%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EPS (2)
Adjusted EPS (1)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Efficiency Ratio
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Return on Average Assets
Return on Tangible Common Equity
1.39%
1.35%
1.12%
1.03%
0.93%
0.98% 0.96%
0.88%
1.51%
1.32%
18.85%
17.58%
15.61%
15.65%
17.06%
16.55%
13.96%
14.78%
13.10%
13.47%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
ROAA
Adjusted ROAA (1)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
ROTCE
Adjusted ROTCE (1)
(1)
Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics.
NASDAQ: IBTX
9
(2)
The year ended December 31, 2017, includes a $5.528 million charge to re-measure deferred taxes as a result of the
enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA").
Delivering Shareholder Value
Tangible Book Value Per Share1 ($)
We have consistently grown tangible book value
per share each year since our IPO.
$30.00
$30.08
We have returned capital to our shareholders
through our quarterly dividend and by repurchasing
$28.99
$27.44
our company's common stock.
$25.00
Our significant insider ownership helps ensure
$23.76
that shareholder interests are well-represented both
at the board table and on a day-to-day basis inside
$20.00
$21.19
the company.
$17.85
Annual Dividend Per Share
$15.00
$15.89
$16.15
$1.00
$10.00
$0.54
$5.00
$0.34
$0.40
$0.32
$0.24
$-
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
NASDAQ: IBTX
1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics.
10
2020Q1 Balance Sheet Details
Loan Portfolio Overview
Construction &
Development
10.7%
Agricultural
0.9%
C&I
22.0%
Consumer
0.4%
1-4 Family
Construction
3.2%
1-4 Family
13.3%
$11,021 Million
Loans HFI
LHFI COMPOSITION (3/31/2020)
3/31/2020
$797 Million
Mortgage Warehouse
3/31/2020
Owner Occupied
0.29%
29.8%
CRE
NPAs/LHFI
3/31/2020
49.5%
0.05%
CRE
Non-Owner
NCOs/Avg. Loans
Occupied CRE
2020Q1 Annualized
70.2%
204.97%
Allowance/NPLs
3/31/2020
North
Texas
38.9%
5.09%
2020 YTD Adjusted Loan Yield1
1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metric. Excludes $982 thousand of unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans.
LHFI BY REGION (3/31/2020)
Colorado
27.1%
Houston 21.5%
Central
Texas
12.5%
NASDAQ: IBTX
12
Construction & Development
C&D PORTFOLIO
LOANS > $500 THOUSAND
(3/31/2020)
Land/Land
Development,
21.7%
$1.6 Billion
C&D Portfolio Size
105%
C&D / Bank Regulatory
Capital
3/31/2020
96.2%
CRE
SFRConstruction,
Construction,60.1%
18.2%
Multifamily,
14.5%
Hotel/Motel,
9.6%
Industrial,
5.1%
CRE CONSTRUCTION PORTFOLIO
LOANS > $500 THOUSAND (3/31/2020)
Healthcare,
9.0%
Misc. CRE,
23.6%
Retail, 20.8%
Office, 17.4%
Loans in IBTX Markets
(Texas and Colorado)
$2.3 Million
Average Loan Size
610
C&D Loans
36.2%
Owner Occupied C&D
Loans
NASDAQ: IBTX
13
Commercial Real Estate
CRE COMPOSITION (3/31/2020)
Multifamily, 7.5%
Mixed Use (Non-Retail),
1.9%
Office and Office
Warehouse, 25.4%
Miscellaneous, 6.2%
Restaurant, 2.7%
Mini Storage, 2.8%
Retail, 25.8%
Convenience Store, 2.6%
Church, 2.2%
Healthcare, 6.3%
Daycare/School, 2.4%
Industrial, 8.2%
Hotel/Motel, 6.0%
NASDAQ: IBTX
$5.4 Billion
CRE Loans
3/31/2020
369%
CRE / Regulatory Bank Capital
3/31/2020
14
Retail CRE
RETAIL CRE & C&D COMPOSITION
LOANS > $500 THOUSAND
3/31/2020
Big Box, 2.4%
Mixed Use,
8.9%
Free Standing
Single Tenant, 20.1%
Strip Center,
68.6%
$1.7 Billion
Retail Loan Portfolio Size
3/31/2020
1,048
Total Retail Loans
3/31/2020
94.2%
Loans in IBTX Markets
(Texas and Colorado)
$1.6 Million
Average Loan Size
3/31/2020
70
Number of Loans >$5m
3/31/2020
$8.3 Million
Avg. Size of Loans >$5m
3/31/2020
Retail CRE has been a core competency of IBTX for decades. The retail book is comprised of over 1,000 granular loans that have been conservatively underwritten with the same credit principles that have guided IBTX through previous economic cycles.
NASDAQ: IBTX
15
Hotel & Motel
We maintain a granular book of hotel loans in our markets, the majority of which are branded, limited/select service properties in our core markets across Texas and Colorado.
We have very limited exposure to those segments of the hotel industry that have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (i.e. resort and conference hotels).
Construction has continued uninterrupted as an "essential industry" in both TX and CO through the COVID-19 pandemic.
$432.3 Million
Hotel & Motel Loan
Portfolio Size
3/31/2020
$5.0 Million
Average Loan Size
3/31/2020
57.3%
Average LTV
3/31/2020
Hotel Loans by Type
Hotel Loans by Location
Hotel Loans by Product Type
81.5%
40.8%
17.0%
4.1%
78.9%
8.7%
18.5%50.5%
Full Service Brand
Limited/Select Service Brand
CRE Construction & Development
Texas
Colorado
Other
Boutique/Independent
NASDAQ: IBTX
16
Energy Lending
We have a small, conservatively-underwritten energy book that is mostly of recent vintage.
By volume, the exploration and production segment of the energy portfolio is secured by 46% oil/liquids assets and 54% by natural gas assets.
Energy assets are well-diversified by basin across the United States.
The majority of our loans have hedging in place, and those loans that do not have hedging in place are personally guaranteed.
NASDAQ: IBTX
$181.5 Million
Size of Energy Portfolio
3/31/2020
86.7% / 13.3%
E&P Loans / Services Loans
3/31/2020
4.0%
Energy Reserve / Energy Loans
3/31/2020
1.6%
Energy Loans / Total LHFI
3/31/2020
Energy by Type
$millions
$157.4 $24.1
E&P Services
17
Securities Portfolio
Our investment portfolio consists of a diversified mix of liquid, low-risk securities designed to help augment the bank's liquidity position and manage interest rate risk toward our target "net neutral" position.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
3/31/2020
U.S. Treasury
Securities, 4.6%
CRA, 2.7%
Agency
Securities, 16.0%
Corporates, 0.5%
Taxable
Municipals, 2.3%
Mortgage-Backed
Securities, 42.0%
Tax-Exempt
Municipals, 31.9%
NASDAQ: IBTX
As of March 31, 2020:
2.7%
Yield
4.36
Duration
7.0%
of Total Assets
$1.1 Billion
Portfolio Size
18
Deposit Mix & Pricing
DEPOSIT MIX
3/31/2020
IRAs, 0.7%
Noninterest-Bearing
Demand, 26.6%
CDs >$100k, 7.4%
CDs <$100k, 2.2%
Brokered CDs, 0.5%
Money Market, 15.5%
Interest-Bearing
Checking, 28.8%
Public Funds, 13.6%
Savings, 4.7%
NASDAQ: IBTX
As of March 31, 2020:
$11,883 Million
Total Deposits
0.95%
Cost of Deposits1
1.29%
Avg. Interest-Bearing Rate
26.6%
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
1Average rate for total deposits.
19
Capital
Holding Company Capital Ratios as of 03/31/2020
12.05%
10.38%
9.67%
9.95%
10.00%
8.94%
8.00%
6.50%
5.00%
TCE Ratio (1)
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
CET1 Ratio
Tier 1 Ratio
Total Capital Ratio
Minimum Required to Be Considered Well Capitalized Under Basel III
NASDAQ: IBTX
(1) Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics.
20
2020Q1 Results & COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 Update
Employees, Customers & Communities
The Company is supporting the health and safety of its employees and customers through responsible operations.
All branches currently operate on a "drive-thru only" or "lobby appointment only" model.
The Company has implemented a work-from-home plan where corporate employees work remotely.
Extra precautions are being taken to safeguard health and safety in branch facilities.
To help facilitate the economic recovery, the Company is participating in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by originating these Small Business Administration (SBA) loans for its customers. As of April 27, 2020, the Company has received SBA authorization for over 4,600 PPP loans totaling over $730 million in aggregate for existing customers.
The Company is working with borrowers on a case by case basis to provide temporary relief as appropriate.
The Company has made donations totaling $100,000 to support food banks across its footprint, which will provide 355,000 meals to those most vulnerable during the crisis.
Capital, Liquidity & Credit
Capital remains strong, with ratios well above the standards to be considered well-capitalized under regulatory requirements, with an estimate total capital ratio of 12.05%, leverage ratio of 9.67%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.94% as of March 31, 2020.
Liquidity remains strong, with cash and securities representing approximately 13.1% of assets as of March 31, 2020. The Company maintains the ability to access considerable sources of contingent liquidity at the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve.
Asset quality remains solid, reflecting a long history of resilient credit quality and disciplined underwriting that the Company has built over three decades.
NASDAQ: IBTX
22
2020Q1 Results
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported:
Net income of $44.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $43.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share;
Return on average assets of 1.19% and adjusted (non- GAAP) return on average assets of 1.17%;
Return on average equity of 7.50%, (non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 13.92%, and adjusted (non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 13.66%, and;
Organic loan growth of 3.4% for the quarter, annualized.
NASDAQ: IBTX
GAAPAdjusted1
$1.03
$1.01
EPS
Adj. EPS
$44.2 Million
$43.4 Million
Net Income
Adj. Net Income
51.68%
51.17%
Efficiency Ratio
Adj. Eff. Ratio
1.19%
1.17%
ROAA
Adj. ROAA
13.92%
13.66%
ROTCE
Adj. ROTCE
1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics.
23
2020Q1 Selected Financials
$ in thousands, except per share data
As of and for the Quarter Ended
Selected Balance Sheet Data
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Total Assets
15,573,868
14,958,207
14,145,383
LHFI, Excluding Mortgage Warehouse Loans
11,020,920
10,928,653
10,692,183
Mortgage Warehouse Loans
796,609
687,317
251,258
Total Deposits
11,882,766
11,941,336
11,239,426
Total Borrowings (Other Than Junior Subordinated Debentures)
1,152,860
527,251
538,425
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,386,285
2,339,773
2,234,202
Selected Earnings and Profitability Data
Net Interest Income
123,241
128,069
121,652
Net Interest Margin
3.76%
3.81%
4.05%
Adjusted Net Interest Margin1
3.73%
3.79%
4.01%
Noninterest Income
14,511
18,229
16,424
Noninterest Expense
74,368
80,343
86,595
Net Income
44,167
50,236
37,131
Adjusted Net Income2
43,354
56,799
52,028
Basic EPS
1.03
1.17
0.85
Adjusted Basic EPS2
1.01
1.32
1.19
Diluted EPS
1.03
1.17
0.85
Adjusted Diluted EPS2
1.01
1.32
1.19
Return on Average Assets
1.19%
1.32%
1.08%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets2
1.17%
1.49%
1.51%
1Adjusted net interest margin, excludes unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans of $982, $791, and $1,016 respectively. 2Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics.
NASDAQ: IBTX
24
NASDAQ: IBTX
Contact Information
Investors & Analysts
For more information, please contact:
Paul Langdale
SVP, Director of Corporate Development Direct - (469) 301-2637
Email - plangdale@ibtx.com
25
Appendix: Non-GAAP Reconciliation
APPENDIX
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EPS, Efficiency Ratio and Profitability Ratios - Quarterly Periods
As of and for the Quarter Ended
($ in thousands except per share data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Net Interest Income - Reported
(a)
$
123,241
$
128,069
$
121,652
Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans
(982)
(791)
(1,016)
Adjusted Net Interest Income
(b)
122,259
127,278
120,636
Provision Expense - Reported
(c)
8,381
1,609
3,224
Noninterest Income - Reported
(d)
14,511
18,229
16,424
Loss on sale of loans
42
-
-
Gain on sale of trust business
-
(1,319)
-
Gain on sale of other real estate
(25)
(24)
-
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
(356)
(10)
(245)
Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment
63
-
(9)
Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition
(84)
(425)
(1,311)
Adjusted Noninterest Income
(e)
14,151
16,451
14,859
Noninterest Expense - Reported
(f)
74,368
80,343
86,595
Separation expense
-
(3,421)
-
OREO impairment
-
(377)
(436)
Impairment of assets
(126)
-
-
COVID-19 expense - equipment and community support
(262)
-
-
Acquisition expense
(1,008)
(6,619)
(19,171)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
(g)
72,972
69,926
66,988
Income Tax Expense - Reported
(h)
10,836
14,110
11,126
Adjusted Net Income (1)
(b) - (c) + (e) - (g) = (i)
$
43,354
$
56,799
$
52,028
Average shares for basic EPS
(j)
43,011,496
42,951,701
43,759,348
Average shares for diluted EPS
(k)
43,020,055
42,951,701
43,759,348
Reported Basic EPS
(a - c + d - f - h) / (j)
$
1.03
$
1.17
$
0.85
Reported Diluted EPS
(a - c + d - f - h) / (k)
$
1.03
$
1.17
$
0.82
Adjusted Basic EPS
(i) / (j)
$
1.01
$
1.32
$
1.19
Adjusted Diluted EPS
(i) / (k)
$
1.01
$
1.32
$
1.19
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Amortization of other intangible assets
(l)
$
3,176
$
3,175
$
3,235
Reported Efficiency Ratio
(f - l) / (a + d)
51.68%
52.75%
60.37%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(g - l) / (b + e)
51.17%
46.44%
47.05%
PROFITABILITY (2)
Total Average Assets
(m)
$
14,965,628
$
15,091,382
$
13,975,192
Total Average Stockholders Common Equity
(n)
$
2,369,225
$
2,326,176
$
2,219,533
Total Average Tangible Common Equity (3)
(o)
$
1,276,545
$
1,230,344
$
1,111,668
Reported Return on Average Assets
(a - c + d - f - h) / (m)
1.19%
1.32%
1.08%
Reported Return on Average Common Equity
(a - c + d - f - h) / (n)
7.50%
8.57%
6.78%
Reported Return on Average Common Tangible
(a - c + d - f - h) / (o)
13.92%
16.20%
13.55%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(i) / (m)
1.17%
1.49%
1.51%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity
(i) / (n)
7.36%
9.69%
9.51%
Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity
(i) / (o)
13.66%
18.32%
18.98%
Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.3%, 20.3%, for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
Annualized.
(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.
27
APPENDIX
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EPS, Efficiency Ratio and Profitability Ratios - Annual Periods
For the Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands except per share data)
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Net Interest Income - Reported
(a)
$
504,757
$
326,252
$
265,478
$
183,806
$
154,098
Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans
(5,120)
(3,711)
(4,063)
(1,765)
(1,272)
Adjusted Net Interest Income
(b)
499,637
322,541
261,415
182,041
152,826
Provision Expense - Reported
(c)
14,805
9,860
8,265
9,440
9,231
Noninterest Income - Reported
(d)
78,176
42,224
41,287
19,555
16,128
Gain on sale of loans
(6,779)
-
(351)
-
(116)
(Gain) loss on sale of branch
(1,549)
-
(2,917)
43
-
Gain on sale of trust business
(1,319)
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of other real estate
(875)
(269)
(850)
(62)
(290)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities available for sale
(275)
581
(124)
(4)
(134)
Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment
585
(123)
21
(32)
358
Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition
(2,101)
(962)
(1,182)
-
-
Adjusted Noninterest Income
(e)
65,863
41,451
35,884
19,500
15,946
Noninterest Expense - Reported
(f)
321,864
198,619
176,813
113,790
103,198
Separation expense
(3,421)
-
-
(2,575)
-
OREO impairment
(1,801)
(85)
(1,412)
(106)
(35)
IPO related stock grants
-
(136)
(508)
(543)
(624)
Impairment of assets
(1,173)
-
-
-
-
Acquisition expense
(42,744)
(8,958)
(17,259)
(3,121)
(3,954)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
(g)
272,725
189,440
157,634
107,445
98,585
Income Tax Expense - Reported
(h)
53,528
31,738
45,175
26,591
19,011
Adjusted Net Income (1)
(b) - (c) + (e) - (g) = (i)
$
219,582
$
132,183
$
88,878
$
56,563
$
41,056
Average shares for basic EPS
(j)
43,245,418
29,599,119
25,636,292
18,501,663
17,321,513
Average shares for diluted EPS
(k)
43,245,418
29,599,119
25,742,362
18,588,309
17,406,108
Reported Basic EPS(3)
(a - c + d - f - h) / (j)
$
4.46
$
4.33
$
2.98
$
2.89
$
2.23
Reported Diluted EPS(3)
(a - c + d - f - h) / (k)
$
4.46
$
4.33
$
2.97
$
2.88
$
2.21
Adjusted Basic EPS(3)
(i) / (j)
$
5.08
$
4.47
$
3.47
$
3.06
$
2.37
Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)
(i) / (k)
$
5.08
$
4.47
$
3.45
$
3.04
$
2.36
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Amortization of other intangible assets
(l)
$
12,880
$
5,739
$
4,639
$
1,964
$
1,555
Reported Efficiency Ratio
(f - l) / (a + d)
53.01%
52.35%
56.13%
54.99%
59.71%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(g - l) / (b + e)
45.95%
50.47%
51.46%
52.34%
57.49%
PROFITABILITY
Total Average Assets
(m)
$
14,555,315
$
9,478,937
$
7,966,421
$
5,469,542
$
4,395,552
Total Average Stockholders Common Equity
(n)
$
2,267,103
$
1,476,688
$
1,139,573
$
635,864
$
540,489
Total Average Tangible Common Equity (2)
(o)
$
1,164,915
$
751,911
$
568,071
$
362,287
$
294,133
Reported Return on Average Assets
(a - c + d - f - h) / (m)
1.32%
1.35%
0.96%
0.98%
0.88%
Reported Return on Average Common Equity (3)
(a - c + d - f - h) / (n)
8.50%
8.69%
6.71%
8.42%
7.13%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(3)
(a - c + d - f - h) / (o)
16.55%
17.06%
13.47%
14.78%
13.10%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(i) / (m)
1.51%
1.39%
1.12%
1.03%
0.93%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity(3)
(i) / (n)
9.69%
8.95%
7.80%
8.90%
7.60%
Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity(3)
(i) / (o)
18.85%
17.58%
15.65%
15.61%
13.96%
(1)
Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.0%, 19.7%, 32.4%, 33.2%, and 32.6% for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively.
(2)
Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets and preferred stock.
28
(3)
2015 net income adjusted to exclude 2015 YTD preferred stock dividend of $240.
APPENDIX
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
Independent Bank Group Inc. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 21:52:06 UTC