Independent Bank : 2020Q2 Investor Package

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NASDAQ: IBTX Investor Presentation 2nd Quarter, 2020 Safe Harbor Statement This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Independent Bank Group, Inc. ("IBTX"). Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "could," "may," "should," "will" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on IBTX's current expectations and assumptions regarding IBTX's business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect IBTX's future financial results and performance and could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on U.S. and world financial markets, potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to the operations and business of IBTX relating thereto, and the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which IBTX operates. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, IBTX disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Further information regarding IBTX and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in IBTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NASDAQ: IBTX 2 Overview Community bank holding company with $15.6 billion in assets and 93 branches across Texas and Colorado.

Innately conservative credit culture with a demonstrated history of maintaining resilient asset quality through previous downturns.

Highly granular loan portfolio with a small average credit size and low hold limits.

Loan growth driven by block-and-tackle community banking: loans made to relationship borrowers across our footprint in Texas and Colorado.

Large insider ownership (15% of shares outstanding) aligns shareholder interests with day-to-day management and decision-making.

Asset/liability neutral interest rate risk position helps mitigate the impact of a volatile interest rate environment.

helps mitigate the impact of a volatile interest rate environment. Disciplined growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions. NASDAQ: IBTX 3 Company Snapshot 93 BRANCHES 1,445 EMPLOYEES FOUNDED IN 1988 Denver, CO HEADQUARTERS McKinney, TX Independent Bank Group, Inc. NASDAQ: IBTX Financial Highlights as of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Balance Sheet Highlights ($ millions) Total Assets $15,574 Loans Held for Investment, $11,021 Excluding Mortgage Warehouse Mortgage Warehouse Loans $797 Total Deposits $11,883 Total Stockholders' Equity $2,386 Profitability Metrics1 Adjusted EPS $1.01 Adjusted ROAA 1.17% Adjusted ROTCE 13.66% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.17% Asset Quality Metrics2 NPAs / Assets 0.20% NPLs / Loans Held for Investment 0.26% NCOs (Annualized) 0.05% Capital Ratios Tier 1 Capital / RWA 10.38% Total Capital / RWA 12.05% TCE / Tangible Assets1 8.94% Tier 1 Capital / Avg. Assets 9.67% 1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics. 2Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $31,602. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings, and excludes loans acquired with deteriorated4 credit quality, totaled $28,493. Experienced Leadership Team David R. Brooks Chairman, CEO & President Founder - led the investor group that acquired Independent Bank in 1988. Michelle S. Hickox Chief Financial Officer 30 years in financial services; 8 years at the company. James C. White Chief Operating Officer 32 years in financial services; 4 years at the company. James P. Tippit Corporate Responsibility 14 years in financial services; 9 years at the company. Daniel W. Brooks Vice Chairman, Chief Risk Officer 37 years in financial services; 31 years at the company. Mark S. Haynie General Counsel 37 years of experience representing community banks in corporate, regulatory and securities matters. Michael B. Hobbs Chief Lending Officer 25 years in financial services; joined the company in 2019 with the acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust, where he served as President. Strong, Diverse Markets Dallas/Ft. Worth - North Texas 39 Branches Our company was founded in North Texas in 1988, and we have since built a large presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth MSA - one of the fastest-growing MSAs in the country, and one of the strongest markets in Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth boasts a diverse economy that has benefitted from a continued boom of corporate relocation activity to business-friendly Texas. Denver - Colorado Front Range 33 Branches The Colorado Front Range is one of the strongest and fastest-growing areas of the country. In the 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to live in the United States, Denver came in at No. 2, and Colorado Springs came in at No. 3. The confluence of a diverse economy and strong quality of life indicators has drawn a deep talent pool that helps position the Colorado Front Range for continued growth. Austin - Central Texas 8 Branches This market includes the tech hub of Austin, Texas, which U.S. News & World Report rated the No. 1 best place to live in the United States in its 2019 ranking. The market boasts a growing wave of corporate expansions by tech firms into the Austin market, as well as a thriving public sector presence. Greater Houston 13 Branches The Greater Houston MSA serves for a regional center for international trade, energy and manufacturing. The city is regularly ranked as one of the most diverse cities in the United States, and is the home to numerous universities as well as a thriving medical industry. NASDAQ: IBTX 5 Demonstrated Record of Healthy Growth Growth in Total Assets ($ in millions) CAGR Since 2013 (Organic): 32.9% CAGR Since 2013 (Total): 38.0% Established history of growing assets both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Demonstrated expertise in integrating M&A transactions, adding $9.7 billion in acquired assets since our IPO.

Track record of building scalable platforms for future growth. Entered $5,853 Houston $5,055 Market $620 $4,133 $1,671 $2,164 $168 Entered Colorado Market$9,850 $8,684$852 $2,444 $14,958 $3,943 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Assets Acquired in Fiscal Year IPO Date: April 3, 2013 NASDAQ: IBTX Note: Acquired assets includes impact of purchase accounting. 6 Historically Strong Credit Culture NPLs / Loans 4.41% 4.15% 4.11% NCOs / Average Loans1 3.36% 3.43% 3.03% 2.91% 2.67% 2.25% 2.38% 1.71% 1.89% 1.83% 1.57% 1.62% 1.31% 1.50% 1.49% 1.50% 1.12% 1.04% 0.98% 1.14% 0.81% 0.91% 0.53% 0.68% 0.62% 0.64% 0.32% 0.37% 0.39% 0.26% 0.24% 0.24% 0.16% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2.67% 2.67% 1.50% 1.22% 0.31% 0.21% 1.64% 1.13% 0.74% 0.70% 0.39% 0.49% 0.43% 0.46% 0.48% 0.46% 0.48% 0.49% 0.28% 0.19% 0.16% 0.18% 0.18% 0.17% 0.16% 0.10% 0.11% 0.06% 0.09% 0.02% 0.12% 0.01% 0.06% 0.07% 0.05% 0.03% Q1 IBTX Texas Average U.S. Average 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD IBTX Texas Average U.S. Average 12020 YTD numbers are annualized. NASDAQ: IBTX Note: Financial data as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 for peer data and for the three months ended 7 March 31, 2020 for IBTX. Interim charge-off data annualized. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Loan Loss Coverage IBTX Allowance for Credit Losses as of 3/31/2020 Illustrative Retrospective Impact of CECL Adoption ~$58.0 Million $22.0 Million $58.4 Million $58.4 Million 0.53% of LHFI 3/31/2020 ALLL (Excluding Mortgage Warehouse) IBTX deferred CECL adoption as provided under the CARES Act until the earlier of December 31, 2020, or the termination of the President's national emergency declaration, with a retrospective effective date of January 1, 2020.

Current anticipated "Day One", January 1, 2020, impact from the adoption of CECL is estimated to boost reserves to approximately 1.26% of loans held for investment (excluding mortgage warehouse): ~$138.4 Million ~1.26% of LHFI (Excluding Mortgage Warehouse) As of 3/31/2020 Estimated Retrospective Adoption of CECL Loan Loss Reserve PCD Credit Mark Est. CECL Day 1 Impact This illustration excludes additional provision expense to be taken in future 2020 quarters. NASDAQ: IBTX 8 Focus on Performance and Results Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Efficiency Ratio $3.45 $3.04 $2.36 $2.88 $2.97 $2.21 $5.08 $4.47 $4.33 $4.46 59.71% 56.13% 54.99% 57.49% 53.01% 52.35% 52.34% 51.46% 50.47% 45.95% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EPS (2) Adjusted EPS (1) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Efficiency Ratio Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1) Return on Average Assets Return on Tangible Common Equity 1.39% 1.35% 1.12% 1.03% 0.93% 0.98% 0.96% 0.88% 1.51% 1.32% 18.85% 17.58% 15.61% 15.65% 17.06% 16.55% 13.96% 14.78% 13.10% 13.47% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ROAA Adjusted ROAA (1) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ROTCE Adjusted ROTCE (1) (1) Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics. NASDAQ: IBTX 9 (2) The year ended December 31, 2017, includes a $5.528 million charge to re-measure deferred taxes as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"). Delivering Shareholder Value Tangible Book Value Per Share1 ($) We have consistently grown tangible book value per share each year since our IPO. $30.00 $30.08 We have returned capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and by repurchasing $28.99 $27.44 our company's common stock. $25.00 Our significant insider ownership helps ensure $23.76 that shareholder interests are well-represented both at the board table and on a day-to-day basis inside $20.00 $21.19 the company. $17.85 Annual Dividend Per Share $15.00 $15.89 $16.15 $1.00 $10.00 $0.54 $5.00 $0.34 $0.40 $0.32 $0.24 $- 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 NASDAQ: IBTX 1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics. 10 2020Q1 Balance Sheet Details Loan Portfolio Overview Construction & Development 10.7% Agricultural 0.9% C&I 22.0% Consumer 0.4% 1-4 Family Construction 3.2% 1-4 Family 13.3% $11,021 Million Loans HFI LHFI COMPOSITION (3/31/2020) 3/31/2020 $797 Million Mortgage Warehouse 3/31/2020 Owner Occupied 0.29% 29.8% CRE NPAs/LHFI 3/31/2020 49.5% 0.05% CRE Non-Owner NCOs/Avg. Loans Occupied CRE 2020Q1 Annualized 70.2% 204.97% Allowance/NPLs 3/31/2020 North Texas 38.9% 5.09% 2020 YTD Adjusted Loan Yield1 1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metric. Excludes $982 thousand of unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans. LHFI BY REGION (3/31/2020) Colorado 27.1% Houston 21.5% Central Texas 12.5% NASDAQ: IBTX 12 Construction & Development C&D PORTFOLIO LOANS > $500 THOUSAND (3/31/2020) Land/Land Development, 21.7% $1.6 Billion C&D Portfolio Size 105% C&D / Bank Regulatory Capital 3/31/2020 96.2% CRE SFRConstruction, Construction,60.1% 18.2% Multifamily, 14.5% Hotel/Motel, 9.6% Industrial, 5.1% CRE CONSTRUCTION PORTFOLIO LOANS > $500 THOUSAND (3/31/2020) Healthcare, 9.0% Misc. CRE, 23.6% Retail, 20.8% Office, 17.4% Loans in IBTX Markets (Texas and Colorado) $2.3 Million Average Loan Size 610 C&D Loans 36.2% Owner Occupied C&D Loans NASDAQ: IBTX 13 Commercial Real Estate CRE COMPOSITION (3/31/2020) Multifamily, 7.5% Mixed Use (Non-Retail), 1.9% Office and Office Warehouse, 25.4% Miscellaneous, 6.2% Restaurant, 2.7% Mini Storage, 2.8% Retail, 25.8% Convenience Store, 2.6% Church, 2.2% Healthcare, 6.3% Daycare/School, 2.4% Industrial, 8.2% Hotel/Motel, 6.0% NASDAQ: IBTX $5.4 Billion CRE Loans 3/31/2020 369% CRE / Regulatory Bank Capital 3/31/2020 14 Retail CRE RETAIL CRE & C&D COMPOSITION LOANS > $500 THOUSAND 3/31/2020 Big Box, 2.4% Mixed Use, 8.9% Free Standing Single Tenant, 20.1% Strip Center, 68.6% $1.7 Billion Retail Loan Portfolio Size 3/31/2020 1,048 Total Retail Loans 3/31/2020 94.2% Loans in IBTX Markets (Texas and Colorado) $1.6 Million Average Loan Size 3/31/2020 70 Number of Loans >$5m 3/31/2020 $8.3 Million Avg. Size of Loans >$5m 3/31/2020 Retail CRE has been a core competency of IBTX for decades. The retail book is comprised of over 1,000 granular loans that have been conservatively underwritten with the same credit principles that have guided IBTX through previous economic cycles. NASDAQ: IBTX 15 Hotel & Motel We maintain a granular book of hotel loans in our markets, the majority of which are branded, limited/select service properties in our core markets across Texas and Colorado.

We have very limited exposure to those segments of the hotel industry that have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (i.e. resort and conference hotels).

COVID-19 pandemic (i.e. resort and conference hotels). Construction has continued uninterrupted as an "essential industry" in both TX and CO through the COVID-19 pandemic. $432.3 Million Hotel & Motel Loan Portfolio Size 3/31/2020 $5.0 Million Average Loan Size 3/31/2020 57.3% Average LTV 3/31/2020 Hotel Loans by Type Hotel Loans by Location Hotel Loans by Product Type 81.5% 40.8% 17.0% 4.1% 78.9% 8.7% 18.5%50.5% Full Service Brand Limited/Select Service Brand CRE Construction & Development Texas Colorado Other Boutique/Independent NASDAQ: IBTX 16 Energy Lending We have a small, conservatively-underwritten energy book that is mostly of recent vintage.

conservatively-underwritten energy book that is mostly of recent vintage. By volume, the exploration and production segment of the energy portfolio is secured by 46% oil/liquids assets and 54% by natural gas assets.

Energy assets are well-diversified by basin across the United States.

well-diversified by basin across the United States. The majority of our loans have hedging in place, and those loans that do not have hedging in place are personally guaranteed. NASDAQ: IBTX $181.5 Million Size of Energy Portfolio 3/31/2020 86.7% / 13.3% E&P Loans / Services Loans 3/31/2020 4.0% Energy Reserve / Energy Loans 3/31/2020 1.6% Energy Loans / Total LHFI 3/31/2020 Energy by Type $millions $157.4 $24.1 E&P Services 17 Securities Portfolio Our investment portfolio consists of a diversified mix of liquid, low-risk securities designed to help augment the bank's liquidity position and manage interest rate risk toward our target "net neutral" position. INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION 3/31/2020 U.S. Treasury Securities, 4.6% CRA, 2.7% Agency Securities, 16.0% Corporates, 0.5% Taxable Municipals, 2.3% Mortgage-Backed Securities, 42.0% Tax-Exempt Municipals, 31.9% NASDAQ: IBTX As of March 31, 2020: 2.7% Yield 4.36 Duration 7.0% of Total Assets $1.1 Billion Portfolio Size 18 Deposit Mix & Pricing DEPOSIT MIX 3/31/2020 IRAs, 0.7% Noninterest-Bearing Demand, 26.6% CDs >$100k, 7.4% CDs <$100k, 2.2% Brokered CDs, 0.5% Money Market, 15.5% Interest-Bearing Checking, 28.8% Public Funds, 13.6% Savings, 4.7% NASDAQ: IBTX As of March 31, 2020: $11,883 Million Total Deposits 0.95% Cost of Deposits1 1.29% Avg. Interest-Bearing Rate 26.6% Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1Average rate for total deposits. 19 Capital Holding Company Capital Ratios as of 03/31/2020 12.05% 10.38% 9.67% 9.95% 10.00% 8.94% 8.00% 6.50% 5.00% TCE Ratio (1) Tier 1 Leverage Ratio CET1 Ratio Tier 1 Ratio Total Capital Ratio Minimum Required to Be Considered Well Capitalized Under Basel III NASDAQ: IBTX (1) Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics. 20 2020Q1 Results & COVID-19 Update COVID-19 Update Employees, Customers & Communities The Company is supporting the health and safety of its employees and customers through responsible operations.

All branches currently operate on a "drive-thru only" or "lobby appointment only" model. The Company has implemented a work-from-home plan where corporate employees work remotely. Extra precautions are being taken to safeguard health and safety in branch facilities.

To help facilitate the economic recovery, the Company is participating in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by originating these Small Business Administration (SBA) loans for its customers. As of April 27, 2020, the Company has received SBA authorization for over 4,600 PPP loans totaling over $730 million in aggregate for existing customers.

The Company is working with borrowers on a case by case basis to provide temporary relief as appropriate.

The Company has made donations totaling $100,000 to support food banks across its footprint, which will provide 355,000 meals to those most vulnerable during the crisis. Capital, Liquidity & Credit Capital remains strong, with ratios well above the standards to be considered well-capitalized under regulatory requirements, with an estimate total capital ratio of 12.05%, leverage ratio of 9.67%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.94% as of March 31, 2020.

well-capitalized under regulatory requirements, with an estimate total capital ratio of 12.05%, leverage ratio of 9.67%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.94% as of March 31, 2020. Liquidity remains strong, with cash and securities representing approximately 13.1% of assets as of March 31, 2020. The Company maintains the ability to access considerable sources of contingent liquidity at the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve.

Asset quality remains solid, reflecting a long history of resilient credit quality and disciplined underwriting that the Company has built over three decades. NASDAQ: IBTX 22 2020Q1 Results For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported: Net income of $44.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $43.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share;

(non-GAAP) net income of $43.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share; Return on average assets of 1.19% and adjusted (non- GAAP) return on average assets of 1.17%;

Return on average equity of 7.50%, (non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 13.92%, and adjusted (non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 13.66%, and;

(non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 13.92%, and adjusted (non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 13.66%, and; Organic loan growth of 3.4% for the quarter, annualized. NASDAQ: IBTX Adjusted 1 $1.03 $1.01 EPS Adj. EPS $44.2 Million $43.4 Million Net Income Adj. Net Income 51.68% 51.17% Efficiency Ratio Adj. Eff. Ratio 1.19% 1.17% ROAA Adj. ROAA 13.92% 13.66% ROTCE Adj. ROTCE GAAP 1Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics. 23 2020Q1 Selected Financials $ in thousands, except per share data As of and for the Quarter Ended Selected Balance Sheet Data March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Total Assets 15,573,868 14,958,207 14,145,383 LHFI, Excluding Mortgage Warehouse Loans 11,020,920 10,928,653 10,692,183 Mortgage Warehouse Loans 796,609 687,317 251,258 Total Deposits 11,882,766 11,941,336 11,239,426 Total Borrowings (Other Than Junior Subordinated Debentures) 1,152,860 527,251 538,425 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,386,285 2,339,773 2,234,202 Selected Earnings and Profitability Data Net Interest Income 123,241 128,069 121,652 Net Interest Margin 3.76% 3.81% 4.05% Adjusted Net Interest Margin1 3.73% 3.79% 4.01% Noninterest Income 14,511 18,229 16,424 Noninterest Expense 74,368 80,343 86,595 Net Income 44,167 50,236 37,131 Adjusted Net Income2 43,354 56,799 52,028 Basic EPS 1.03 1.17 0.85 Adjusted Basic EPS2 1.01 1.32 1.19 Diluted EPS 1.03 1.17 0.85 Adjusted Diluted EPS2 1.01 1.32 1.19 Return on Average Assets 1.19% 1.32% 1.08% Adjusted Return on Average Assets2 1.17% 1.49% 1.51% 1Adjusted net interest margin, excludes unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans of $982, $791, and $1,016 respectively. 2Adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. See Appendix for reconciliation to the closest applicable GAAP metrics. NASDAQ: IBTX 24 NASDAQ: IBTX Contact Information Investors & Analysts For more information, please contact: Paul Langdale SVP, Director of Corporate Development Direct - (469) 301-2637 Email - plangdale@ibtx.com 25 Appendix: Non-GAAP Reconciliation APPENDIX Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EPS, Efficiency Ratio and Profitability Ratios - Quarterly Periods As of and for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 123,241 $ 128,069 $ 121,652 Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans (982) (791) (1,016) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 122,259 127,278 120,636 Provision Expense - Reported (c) 8,381 1,609 3,224 Noninterest Income - Reported (d) 14,511 18,229 16,424 Loss on sale of loans 42 - - Gain on sale of trust business - (1,319) - Gain on sale of other real estate (25) (24) - Gain on sale of securities available for sale (356) (10) (245) Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment 63 - (9) Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (84) (425) (1,311) Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 14,151 16,451 14,859 Noninterest Expense - Reported (f) 74,368 80,343 86,595 Separation expense - (3,421) - OREO impairment - (377) (436) Impairment of assets (126) - - COVID-19 expense - equipment and community support (262) - - Acquisition expense (1,008) (6,619) (19,171) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 72,972 69,926 66,988 Income Tax Expense - Reported (h) 10,836 14,110 11,126 Adjusted Net Income (1) (b) - (c) + (e) - (g) = (i) $ 43,354 $ 56,799 $ 52,028 Average shares for basic EPS (j) 43,011,496 42,951,701 43,759,348 Average shares for diluted EPS (k) 43,020,055 42,951,701 43,759,348 Reported Basic EPS (a - c + d - f - h) / (j) $ 1.03 $ 1.17 $ 0.85 Reported Diluted EPS (a - c + d - f - h) / (k) $ 1.03 $ 1.17 $ 0.82 Adjusted Basic EPS (i) / (j) $ 1.01 $ 1.32 $ 1.19 Adjusted Diluted EPS (i) / (k) $ 1.01 $ 1.32 $ 1.19 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (l) $ 3,176 $ 3,175 $ 3,235 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f - l) / (a + d) 51.68% 52.75% 60.37% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g - l) / (b + e) 51.17% 46.44% 47.05% PROFITABILITY (2) Total Average Assets (m) $ 14,965,628 $ 15,091,382 $ 13,975,192 Total Average Stockholders Common Equity (n) $ 2,369,225 $ 2,326,176 $ 2,219,533 Total Average Tangible Common Equity (3) (o) $ 1,276,545 $ 1,230,344 $ 1,111,668 Reported Return on Average Assets (a - c + d - f - h) / (m) 1.19% 1.32% 1.08% Reported Return on Average Common Equity (a - c + d - f - h) / (n) 7.50% 8.57% 6.78% Reported Return on Average Common Tangible (a - c + d - f - h) / (o) 13.92% 16.20% 13.55% Adjusted Return on Average Assets (i) / (m) 1.17% 1.49% 1.51% Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (i) / (n) 7.36% 9.69% 9.51% Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (i) / (o) 13.66% 18.32% 18.98% Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.3%, 20.3%, for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Annualized. (3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets. 27 APPENDIX Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EPS, Efficiency Ratio and Profitability Ratios - Annual Periods For the Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 504,757 $ 326,252 $ 265,478 $ 183,806 $ 154,098 Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans (5,120) (3,711) (4,063) (1,765) (1,272) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 499,637 322,541 261,415 182,041 152,826 Provision Expense - Reported (c) 14,805 9,860 8,265 9,440 9,231 Noninterest Income - Reported (d) 78,176 42,224 41,287 19,555 16,128 Gain on sale of loans (6,779) - (351) - (116) (Gain) loss on sale of branch (1,549) - (2,917) 43 - Gain on sale of trust business (1,319) - - - - Gain on sale of other real estate (875) (269) (850) (62) (290) (Gain) loss on sale of securities available for sale (275) 581 (124) (4) (134) Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment 585 (123) 21 (32) 358 Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (2,101) (962) (1,182) - - Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 65,863 41,451 35,884 19,500 15,946 Noninterest Expense - Reported (f) 321,864 198,619 176,813 113,790 103,198 Separation expense (3,421) - - (2,575) - OREO impairment (1,801) (85) (1,412) (106) (35) IPO related stock grants - (136) (508) (543) (624) Impairment of assets (1,173) - - - - Acquisition expense (42,744) (8,958) (17,259) (3,121) (3,954) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 272,725 189,440 157,634 107,445 98,585 Income Tax Expense - Reported (h) 53,528 31,738 45,175 26,591 19,011 Adjusted Net Income (1) (b) - (c) + (e) - (g) = (i) $ 219,582 $ 132,183 $ 88,878 $ 56,563 $ 41,056 Average shares for basic EPS (j) 43,245,418 29,599,119 25,636,292 18,501,663 17,321,513 Average shares for diluted EPS (k) 43,245,418 29,599,119 25,742,362 18,588,309 17,406,108 Reported Basic EPS(3) (a - c + d - f - h) / (j) $ 4.46 $ 4.33 $ 2.98 $ 2.89 $ 2.23 Reported Diluted EPS(3) (a - c + d - f - h) / (k) $ 4.46 $ 4.33 $ 2.97 $ 2.88 $ 2.21 Adjusted Basic EPS(3) (i) / (j) $ 5.08 $ 4.47 $ 3.47 $ 3.06 $ 2.37 Adjusted Diluted EPS(3) (i) / (k) $ 5.08 $ 4.47 $ 3.45 $ 3.04 $ 2.36 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (l) $ 12,880 $ 5,739 $ 4,639 $ 1,964 $ 1,555 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f - l) / (a + d) 53.01% 52.35% 56.13% 54.99% 59.71% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g - l) / (b + e) 45.95% 50.47% 51.46% 52.34% 57.49% PROFITABILITY Total Average Assets (m) $ 14,555,315 $ 9,478,937 $ 7,966,421 $ 5,469,542 $ 4,395,552 Total Average Stockholders Common Equity (n) $ 2,267,103 $ 1,476,688 $ 1,139,573 $ 635,864 $ 540,489 Total Average Tangible Common Equity (2) (o) $ 1,164,915 $ 751,911 $ 568,071 $ 362,287 $ 294,133 Reported Return on Average Assets (a - c + d - f - h) / (m) 1.32% 1.35% 0.96% 0.98% 0.88% Reported Return on Average Common Equity (3) (a - c + d - f - h) / (n) 8.50% 8.69% 6.71% 8.42% 7.13% Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(3) (a - c + d - f - h) / (o) 16.55% 17.06% 13.47% 14.78% 13.10% Adjusted Return on Average Assets (i) / (m) 1.51% 1.39% 1.12% 1.03% 0.93% Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity(3) (i) / (n) 9.69% 8.95% 7.80% 8.90% 7.60% Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity(3) (i) / (o) 18.85% 17.58% 15.65% 15.61% 13.96% (1) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.0%, 19.7%, 32.4%, 33.2%, and 32.6% for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. (2) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets and preferred stock. 28 (3) 2015 net income adjusted to exclude 2015 YTD preferred stock dividend of $240. APPENDIX Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share ($ in thousands, except per share information) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders equity $ 2,386,285 $ 2,339,773 $ 1,606,433 $ 1,336,018 $ 672,365 $ 603,371 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021) (994,021) (721,797) (621,458) (258,319) (258,643) Other intangible assets, net (97,565) (100,741) (45,042) (43,244) (14,669) (16,357) Tangible Common Equity $ 1,294,699 $ 1,245,011 $ 839,594 $ 671,316 $ 399,377 $ 328,371 Tangible Assets Total Assets $ 15,573,868 $ 14,958,207 $ 9,849,965 $ 8,684,463 $ 5,852,801 $ 5,055,000 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021) (994,021) (721,797) (621,458) (258,319) (258,643) Other intangible assets, net (97,565) (100,741) (45,042) (43,244) (14,669) (16,357) Tangible Assets $ 14,482,282 $ 13,863,445 $ 9,083,126 $ 8,019,761 $ 5,579,813 $ 4,780,000 Common shares outstanding 43,041,776 42,950,228 30,600,582 28,254,893 18,870,312 18,399,194 Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Assets 8.94% 8.98% 9.24% 8.37% 7.16% 6.87% Book value per common share $55.44 $54.48 $52.50 $47.28 $35.63 $32.79 Tangible book value per common share $30.08 $28.99 $27.44 $23.76 $21.16 $17.85 29 Attachments Original document

