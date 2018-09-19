Independent Bank Adds Edwards and Geronazzo to Colorado Lending Teams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced the addition of Barry Edwards and Peter Geronazzo to their Colorado Springs area commercial lending teams. The lenders will support the company’s continued growth along the Colorado Front Range and support Independent Bank’s commitment to exceptional customer service and community investment.



Barry Edwards - Commercial Relationship Manager, Senior Vice President at Independent Bank.



Pete Geronazzo - Commercial Relationship Manager, Senior Vice President at Independent Bank.





Barry Edwards, SVP Commercial Relationship Manager, is a 30-year bank veteran. His experience in financial services goes from audit and asset-based lending to, most recently, developing commercial business for Wells Fargo Bank in Colorado Springs. Barry graduated from Central College in Pella, Iowa, with Accounting and Systems Management degrees.

"Their strong commitment to community, and exemplary corporate culture made joining Independent Bank a natural choice," explains Edwards. "I look forward to serving the Colorado Springs market and building lasting professional relationships." Edwards is a previous Board member for the YMCA, graduate of Leadership Pikes Peak, volunteer for Care & Share, Young Life, Urban Peak, and Junior Achievement.

Peter Geronazzo, SVP Commercial Relationship Manager, has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in banking, investments and insurance. Prior to joining Independent Bank, Peter worked in the Business Banking Unit at Wells Fargo Bank and earned his degree in Economics from Colorado College. After spending a few years playing professional hockey in Europe and North America, he returned to Colorado Springs, where he now devotes volunteer time to coach youth hockey.

With plans for further expansion within Colorado taking shape, the addition of Edwards and Geronazzo demonstrates Independent Bank’s significant commitment to serve the Colorado Springs market and make a meaningful impact through high-performance, purpose-driven banking.

Independent Bank’s performance continues to earn recognition nationally, recently receiving the Raymond James and Associates’ Community Bankers Cup for the sixth consecutive year and ranked #20 among Best Banks in America by Forbes Magazine.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates banking offices in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

Contacts: Analysts/Investors: Michelle Hickox

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 562-9004

mhickox@ibtx.com Mark Haynie

Executive Vice President and General Counsel

(972) 562-9004

mhaynie@ibtx.com

Media:

Peggy Smolen

SVP, Marketing and Communications Director

(972) 562-9004

psmolen@ibtx.com

Source: Independent Bank Group, Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f56db7bc-e69f-4576-b4a8-21573071f589

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b0cbfed-7f1f-4d36-be59-6b18ca1dbb17