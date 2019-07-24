Log in
Independent Bank : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/24/2019

McKINNEY, Texas, July 24, 2019 -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2019.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and, Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical facts. Such statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as 'aim', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'goal', 'guidance', 'intend', 'is anticipated', 'is expected', 'is intended', 'objective', 'plan', 'projected', 'projection', 'will affect', 'will be', 'will continue', 'will decrease', 'will grow', 'will impact', 'will increase', 'will incur', 'will reduce', 'will remain', 'will result', 'would be', variations of such words or phrases (including where the word 'could', 'may', or 'would' is used rather than the word 'will' in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. The forward-looking statements that Independent Bank Group makes are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Further information on Independent Bank Group and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in Independent Bank Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Michelle Hickox
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(972) 562-9004
mhickox@ibtx.com

Paul Langdal
Vice President, Investor Relations Officer
(972) 562-9004
plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

Peggy Smolen
Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(972) 562-9004
psmolen@ibtx.com

Disclaimer

Independent Bank Group Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 20:39:05 UTC
