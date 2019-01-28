Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results 0 01/28/2019 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $34.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $19.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and $35.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $128.3 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, compared to $76.5 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017, a 68% increase. For 2018, net income and earnings per share were positively impacted by the 14% reduction of the corporate U.S. statutory federal tax rate from 35% to 21% as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which became effective January 1, 2018. Highlights Completed the Guaranty Bancorp acquisition as scheduled on January 1, 2019, on the terms and with the exchange ratio originally announced

Focused efforts on integration of the Guaranty acquisition, emphasizing execution of cost saves coupled with a balanced investment in infrastructure and leveraging of Guaranty's personnel and systems

Managed total assets to be less than $10 billion at December 31, 2018, delaying the impact of the Durbin amendment limitation on interchange fees until July 2020

Solid earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $34.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share

Organic loan growth of 12% for 2018

Continued strong asset quality with all credit metrics remaining at historically low levels

Established a $75 million Share Repurchase Program and announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share in the first quarter 2019 “2018 was another great year for our company,” said Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks. “We reported another year of record earnings, driven by strong loan growth and supported by continued excellent credit metrics. These results allowed us to establish a share repurchase program and announce plans to increase our quarterly dividend, reflecting our continuing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.” Brooks continued, “We are especially pleased to have completed the Guaranty acquisition on time and on the announced terms despite the market volatility seen in the fourth quarter. Through the acquisition of this premier Colorado franchise, we have established a major presence in the Denver market. Our primary focus for 2019 will be to successfully execute on the integration of this acquisition.” Fourth Quarter 2018 Operating Results Net Interest Income Net interest income was $87.1 million for fourth quarter 2018 compared to $75.3 million for fourth quarter 2017 and $86.3 million for third quarter 2018. The increase in net interest income from the previous year was primarily due to increased average earning assets resulting from organic growth and the acquisition of Integrity Bancshares, as well as overall higher interest rates due to a rising rate environment. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily a result of organic loan growth. During the fourth quarter 2018, liquid assets were redeployed to loans and total growth was limited as part of plan to maintain assets below $10 billion.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $1.2 billion and totaled $8.7 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.5 billion at December 31, 2017 and was unchanged compared to September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior year was due primarily to organic growth as well as $718.9 million in earning assets acquired in the Integrity transaction.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.15% for fourth quarter 2018 compared to 4.61% for fourth quarter 2017 and 4.99% for third quarter 2018. The increase from the prior year and linked quarter was due primarily to higher rates on interest-earning assets due to continued increases in the Fed Funds rate during these periods. In addition, the increase was due to a shift in the earning asset mix from interest-bearing deposits to higher yielding loans and taxable securities.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 1.64% for fourth quarter 2018 compared to 0.89% for fourth quarter 2017 and 1.47% for third quarter 2018. The increases from the prior year and linked quarter were primarily due to higher rates offered on our deposits, primarily commercial money market accounts and certificates of deposit, resulting both from market competition and general increases in interest rates on deposit products tied to Fed Funds rates. In addition, rate increases on short-term FHLB advances and junior subordinated debt impacted interest expense.

The net interest margin was 3.98% for fourth quarter 2018 compared to 3.97% for fourth quarter 2017 and 3.94% for third quarter 2018. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes purchased loan accretion, was 3.93% for fourth quarter 2018 compared to 3.84% for fourth quarter 2017 and 3.89% for third quarter 2018. The increase in the net interest margin from the prior year and linked quarter was primarily due to the multiple increases in the Fed Funds target rate as well as earning assets shifting from cash to loans. Noninterest Income Total noninterest income decreased $3.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2017 and decreased $2.9 million compared to third quarter 2018.



The decrease from the prior year primarily reflects decreases of $3.0 million in gain on sale of nine Colorado branches and $1.0 million in gain on sale of repossessed assets, offset by an increase of $445 thousand in other noninterest income, primarily an increase in correspondent bank earnings credit of $359 thousand.

The decrease from the linked quarter primarily reflects decreases of $1.7 million in mortgage banking revenue and $792 thousand in other noninterest income primarily resulting from decreases in merchant income of $184 thousand, swap dealer income of $125 thousand and acquired loan recoveries of $121 thousand. The bank recorded $1.6 million of income related to the mortgage hedging strategy in third quarter 2018 compared to $394 thousand in fourth quarter 2018. Noninterest Expense Total noninterest expense increased $2.3 million compared to fourth quarter 2017 and decreased $807 thousand compared to third quarter 2018.

The increase in expense compared to fourth quarter 2017 is due primarily to increases of $3.5 million in salaries and benefits, $811 thousand in occupancy expenses, $745 thousand in data processing, and $1.7 million in other noninterest expense, offset by a decrease of $4.2 million in acquisition expenses. The overall increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy and data processing from the prior year is reflective of additional headcount, branch locations and accounts acquired in the Integrity acquisition as well as organic growth during the year. The increase in other noninterest expense is primarily due to higher deposit- and loan-related expenses for the year over year period. Fourth quarter 2017 acquisition expenses were elevated due to professional fees and contract termination fees, conversion expenses and branch restructuring expenses incurred relating to the 2017 Carlile acquisition.

The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily related to decreases of $1.2 million in acquisition expenses and $489 thousand in salaries and benefits, offset by an increase of $824 thousand in other noninterest expense. Acquisition expense was elevated in the linked quarter primarily due to professional fees and conversion-related expenses related to the Integrity transaction and professional fees related to the pending Guaranty transaction. Salaries and benefits expense was elevated in the linked quarter due to retention and conversion bonuses paid related to the Integrity acquisition. The increase in other noninterest expense is primarily due to increased FDIC insurance premiums of $333 thousand and higher deposit- and loan-related expenses. Provision for Loan Losses Provision for loan loss was $2.9 million for fourth quarter 2018, an increase of $1.0 million compared to $1.9 million for fourth quarter 2017 and an increase of $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million for third quarter 2018. Provision expense is primarily reflective of organic loan growth as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period.

The allowance for loan losses was $44.8 million, or 0.58% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to $39.4 million, or 0.62% of total loans at December 31, 2017, and compared to $42.2 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. The dollar increases from prior periods are primarily due to additional general reserves for organic loan growth. In addition, the decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from prior year reflects that loans acquired in the Integrity transaction were recorded at fair value without an allowance at acquisition date. Income Taxes Federal income tax expense of $8.3 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an effective rate of 19.6% compared to tax expense of $18.2 million and an effective rate of 48.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and tax expense of $9.1 million and an effective rate of 20.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The lower tax rate in third and fourth quarter 2018 is primarily due to the reduction of the corporate U.S. statutory federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% as a result of the TCJA. The higher tax rate in fourth quarter 2017 was primarily due to a $5.5 million charge to remeasure deferred taxes as a result of the enactment of the TCJA. Fourth Quarter 2018 Balance Sheet Highlights Loans Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.6 billion at September 30, 2018 and $6.3 billion at December 31, 2017. Loans held for investment increased $163.4 million, or 2.2% for the quarter. Loans held for investment increased $1.4 billion from December 31, 2017, or 22.3%, $651.8 million of which was acquired in the Integrity acquisition and $756.2 million of which was organic growth, or 12.0% for the year. Organic loan growth for the fourth quarter was 8.6% on an annualized basis.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $120.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $136.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $15.2 million, or 11.1% for the quarter, and compared to $159.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of $38.3 million, or 24.1% year over year. The change from the linked quarter and prior year quarter is reflective of decreased mortgage loan market activity during the respective periods.

Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $4.1 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $4.0 billion at September 30, 2018 and $3.4 billion at December 31, 2017, or 52.3%, 51.7% and 51.7% of total loans, respectively. Asset Quality Total nonperforming assets increased to $16.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets at December 31, 2018, from $15.4 million, or 0.16% of total assets at September 30, 2018, and decreased from $22.7 million, or 0.26% of total assets at December 31, 2017.

Total nonperforming loans increased to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total loans at December 31, 2018, from $10.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans at September 30, 2018, and decreased from $15.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

The net increase in nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans from the linked quarter is primarily due to the addition of two single-family interim construction loans totaling $3.6 million placed on nonaccrual status, offset by four nonaccrual loan payoffs totaling $1.4 million, as well as the disposition of $410 thousand of other real estate owned during the quarter.

The decrease in nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans from the prior year is primarily due to a net decrease in nonaccrual loans of $2.2 million, and a $554 thousand troubled debt restructured loan payoff, as well as other real estate owned dispositions totaling $2.9 million for the year over year period.

Charge-offs were 0.01% annualized in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to 0.14% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.02% annualized in the prior year quarter. Charge-offs were elevated in the linked quarter primarily due to a $2.5 million partial charge-off of an energy loan. Deposits and Borrowings Total deposits were $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.8 billion at September 30, 2018 and compared to $6.6 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in deposits from the prior year is primarily due to organic growth as well as $593 million in deposits acquired in the Integrity transaction. The decrease in deposits from the linked quarter is related to the strategy to maintain total assets below $10 billion at December 31, 2018.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $427.3 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $54.9 million from September 30, 2018 and a decrease of $240.3 million from December 31, 2017. The change in the linked quarter and prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity and balance sheet management. Capital Book value and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $52.50 and $27.44, respectively, at December 31, 2018 compared to $51.42 and $26.21, respectively, at September 30, 2018 and compared to $47.28 and $23.76, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The increase from prior year is due to the retention of earnings and the additional capital from the Integrity acquisition in second quarter 2018. The increase from the linked quarter is due to the retention of earnings.

Independent Bank Group is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At December 31, 2018, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 10.05%, 9.57%, 10.41% and 12.58%, respectively, compared to 9.83%, 9.20%, 10.20%, and 12.38%, respectively, at September 30, 2018. Recent Acquisition Effective January 1, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) and its subsidiary, Guaranty Bank and Trust Company. The financial effect of the acquisition is not reflected in the foregoing description of earnings or the accompanying financial information. Subsequent Events The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Form 10-K. The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com . A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from January 29, 2019 through February 5, 2019 on our website. Forward-Looking Statements The numbers as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 are unaudited. From time to time, our comments and releases may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “should,” “may,” “plans,” “estimates,” “will,” “will continue,” “will remain,” variations on such words or phrases, or similar references to future occurrences or events in future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of the Company or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect our future financial results and performance and could cause such results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the Company’s ability to sustain its current internal growth rate and total growth rate; (2) changes in geopolitical, business and economic events, occurrences and conditions, including changes in rates of inflation or deflation, nationally, regionally and in the Company’s target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado; (3) worsening business and economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado, and the geographic areas in those states in which the Company operates; (4) the Company’s dependence on its management team and its ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel; (5) the concentration of the Company’s business within its geographic areas of operation in Texas and Colorado; (6) changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates and loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs; (7) concentration of the loan portfolio of Independent Bank, before and after the completion of acquisitions of financial institutions, in commercial and residential real estate loans and changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of commercial and residential real estate; (8) the ability of Independent Bank to make loans with acceptable net interest margins and levels of risk of repayment and to otherwise invest in assets at acceptable yields and presenting acceptable investment risks; (9) inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates that the managements of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that it acquires make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; (10) lack of liquidity, including as a result of a reduction in the amount of sources of liquidity, that the Company currently has; (11) material increases or decreases in the amount of deposits held by Independent Bank or other financial institutions that the Company acquires and the cost of those deposits; (12) the Company’s access to the debt and equity markets and the overall cost of funding its operations; (13) regulatory requirements to maintain minimum capital levels or maintenance of capital at levels sufficient to support the Company’s anticipated growth; (14) changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of the loans and deposits of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires and the net interest income of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires; (15) fluctuations in the market value and liquidity of the securities the Company holds for sale, including as a result of changes in market interest rates; (16) effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial, investment and insurance services; (17) the institution and outcome of, and costs associated with, litigation and other legal proceedings against one of more of the Company, Independent Bank and financial institutions that the Company acquires or to which any of such entities is subject; (18) the occurrence of market conditions adversely affecting the financial industry generally; (19) the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by the Company’s regulators, and changes in federal government policies; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, or PCAOB, as the case may be; (21) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (22) changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; (23) the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism (including cyber attacks) or other catastrophic events, including storms, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, that may affect general economic conditions; (24) the Company’s actual cost savings resulting from previous or future acquisitions are less than expected, it is unable to realize those cost savings as soon as expected, or it incurs additional or unexpected costs; (25) the Company’s revenues after previous or future acquisitions are less than expected; (26) the liquidity of, and changes in the amounts and sources of liquidity available to, the Company, before and after the acquisition of any financial institutions that the Company acquires; (27) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer loss and business disruption before and after the Company’s completed acquisitions, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, may be greater than the Company expected; (28) the effects of the combination of the operations of financial institutions that the Company acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future with the Company’s operations and the operations of Independent Bank, the effects of the integration of such operations being unsuccessful, and the effects of such integration being more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or not yielding the cost savings that the Company expects; (29) the impact of investments that the Company or Independent Bank may have made or may make and the changes in the value of those investments; (30) the quality of the assets of financial institutions and companies that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future being different than the Company determined or determine in its due diligence investigation in connection with the acquisition of such financial institutions and any inadequacy of loan loss reserves relating to, and exposure to unrecoverable losses on, loans acquired; (31) the Company’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions to sustain its growth, to expand its presence in its markets and to enter new markets; (32) technology-related changes are harder to make or are more expensive than expected; (33) attacks on the security of, and breaches of, the Company or Independent Bank’s digital information systems, the costs the Company or Independent Bank incur to provide security against such attacks and any costs and liability the Company or Independent Bank incurs in connection with any breach of those systems; (34) the potential impact of technology and “FinTech” entities on the banking industry generally; (35) our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (36) the other factors that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2018, under the heading “Risk Factors”, and other reports and statements filed by the Company with the SEC as well as those described in Guaranty Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, and other reports and statements filed by Guaranty Bancorp with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include “adjusted net income”, "adjusted earnings", “tangible book value”, “tangible book value per common share”, “adjusted efficiency ratio”, “tangible common equity to tangible assets”, “adjusted net interest margin”, "return on tangible equity", “adjusted return on average assets” and “adjusted return on average equity” and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for loan losses and the effect of goodwill, core deposit intangibles and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non- GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 562-9004

mhickox@ibtx.com Mark Haynie

Executive Vice President and General Counsel

(972) 562-9004

mhaynie@ibtx.com Media: Peggy Smolen

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications Director

(972) 562-9004

psmolen@ibtx.com Source: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 112,805 $ 109,289 $ 97,082 $ 88,114 $ 87,420 Interest expense 25,697 23,021 18,173 14,147 12,166 Net interest income 87,108 86,268 78,909 73,967 75,254 Provision for loan losses 2,910 1,525 2,730 2,695 1,897 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 84,198 84,743 76,179 71,272 73,357 Noninterest income 9,887 12,749 10,133 9,455 13,579 Noninterest expense 51,848 52,655 49,158 44,958 49,553 Income tax expense 8,273 9,141 7,519 6,805 18,190 Net income 33,964 35,696 29,635 28,964 19,193 Adjusted net income (1) 34,120 36,593 32,239 29,231 25,313 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings: Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.17 $ 1.02 $ 1.02 $ 0.69 Diluted 1.11 1.17 1.02 1.02 0.68 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 1.12 1.20 1.11 1.03 0.91 Diluted (1) 1.12 1.20 1.11 1.03 0.90 Dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.12 0.10 Book value 52.50 51.42 50.49 47.76 47.28 Tangible book value (1) 27.44 26.21 25.23 24.37 23.76 Common shares outstanding 30,600,582 30,477,648 30,468,413 28,362,973 28,254,893 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (3) 30,503,062 30,473,603 29,065,426 28,320,792 27,933,201 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (3) 30,503,062 30,563,717 29,157,817 28,426,145 28,041,371 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 9,849,965 $ 9,891,464 $ 10,017,037 $ 8,811,014 $ 8,684,463 Cash and cash equivalents 130,779 290,170 447,049 398,102 431,102 Securities available for sale 685,350 760,995 791,065 762,662 763,002 Loans held for sale 32,727 27,730 30,056 28,017 39,202 Loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans 7,717,510 7,554,124 7,479,977 6,527,681 6,309,549 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 170,290 150,267 164,790 124,700 164,694 Allowance for loan losses 44,802 42,166 43,308 41,960 39,402 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 766,839 768,317 769,630 663,371 664,702 Other real estate owned 4,200 4,610 4,200 5,463 7,126 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,145,930 2,235,377 2,170,639 1,836,929 1,907,770 Interest-bearing deposits 5,591,864 5,547,475 5,362,766 4,957,731 4,725,052 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 427,316 482,207 887,724 617,636 667,578 Junior subordinated debentures 27,852 27,803 27,753 27,704 27,654 Total stockholders' equity 1,606,433 1,567,184 1,538,269 1,354,699 1,336,018

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.35 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 8.51 9.11 8.38 8.72 5.79 Return on tangible equity (4) 16.52 18.01 16.49 17.19 11.72 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.35 1.45 1.41 1.37 1.15 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 8.55 9.34 9.12 8.80 7.64 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4) 16.60 18.47 17.94 17.34 15.46 Net interest margin 3.98 3.94 3.97 4.00 3.97 Adjusted net interest margin (2) 3.93 3.89 3.93 3.96 3.84 Efficiency ratio 51.91 51.64 53.64 52.30 54.29 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 51.26 49.77 49.50 51.40 50.06 Credit Quality Ratios (5) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment (6) 0.16 0.14 0.17 0.23 0.24 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate (6) 0.22 0.20 0.23 0.31 0.36 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 354.73 395.37 344.70 281.20 255.62 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment (6) 0.58 0.56 0.58 0.64 0.62 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.01 0.14 0.08 0.01 0.02 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.05 % 9.83 % 9.31 % 9.59 % 9.61 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 9.57 9.20 9.71 9.18 8.92 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.41 10.20 9.67 10.00 10.05 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.58 12.38 11.85 12.48 12.56 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 16.31 15.84 15.36 15.38 15.38 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.24 8.76 8.31 8.49 8.37 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes income recognized on acquired loans of $967, $1,051, $954, $739 and $2,463, respectively.

(3) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net core deposit intangibles.

(5) Nonperforming loans and assets excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality

(6) Excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans. Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Annual Selected Financial Information Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Per Share Data Net income - basic $ 4.33 $ 2.98 Net income - diluted 4.33 2.97 Cash dividends 0.54 0.40 Book value 52.50 47.28 Outstanding Shares Period-end shares 30,600,582 28,254,893 Weighted average shares - basic 29,599,119 25,636,292 Weighted average shares - diluted 29,599,119 25,742,362 Selected Annual Ratios Return on average assets 1.35 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 8.69 6.71 Net interest margin 3.97 3.84

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 106,798 $ 82,094 $ 384,791 $ 290,357 Interest on taxable securities 3,763 2,623 14,007 8,229 Interest on nontaxable securities 1,105 1,220 4,580 3,877 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 1,139 1,483 3,912 5,451 Total interest income 112,805 87,420 407,290 307,914 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 20,761 8,475 60,767 28,518 Interest on FHLB advances 2,410 1,587 10,264 5,858 Interest on repurchase agreements and other borrowings 2,099 1,761 8,398 6,898 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 427 343 1,609 1,162 Total interest expense 25,697 12,166 81,038 42,436 Net interest income 87,108 75,254 326,252 265,478 Provision for loan losses 2,910 1,897 9,860 8,265 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 84,198 73,357 316,392 257,213 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,617 3,591 14,224 12,955 Mortgage banking revenue 3,378 3,432 15,512 13,755 Gain on sale of loans — — — 351 Gain on sale of branches — 3,044 — 2,917 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate 56 (124 ) 269 (160 ) Gain on sale of repossessed assets — 1,000 — 1,010 (Loss) gain on sale of securities available for sale (232 ) 72 (581 ) 124 (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment — (6 ) 123 (21 ) Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 842 789 3,170 2,748 Other 2,226 1,781 9,507 7,608 Total noninterest income 9,887 13,579 42,224 41,287 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,625 26,131 111,697 95,741 Occupancy 6,491 5,680 24,786 22,079 Data processing 2,893 2,148 10,754 8,597 FDIC assessment 1,093 1,155 3,306 4,311 Advertising and public relations 607 458 1,907 1,452 Communications 809 762 3,353 2,860 Other real estate owned expenses, net 47 81 318 304 Impairment of other real estate — 375 85 1,412 Core deposit intangible amortization 1,496 1,328 5,739 4,639 Professional fees 1,129 1,352 4,556 4,564 Acquisition expense, including legal 486 4,651 6,157 12,898 Other 7,172 5,432 25,961 17,956 Total noninterest expense 51,848 49,553 198,619 176,813 Income before taxes 42,237 37,383 159,997 121,687 Income tax expense 8,273 18,190 31,738 45,175 Net income $ 33,964 $ 19,193 $ 128,259 $ 76,512



Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2018 and 2017 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, Assets 2018 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 102,024 $ 187,574 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 28,755 243,528 Cash and cash equivalents 130,779 431,102 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 1,225 12,985 Securities available for sale, at fair value 685,350 763,002 Loans held for sale 32,727 39,202 Loans, net 7,839,695 6,432,273 Premises and equipment, net 167,866 147,835 Other real estate owned 4,200 7,126 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 26,870 29,184 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 129,521 113,170 Deferred tax asset 13,180 9,763 Goodwill 721,797 621,458 Core deposit intangible, net 45,042 43,244 Other assets 51,713 34,119 Total assets $ 9,849,965 $ 8,684,463 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,145,930 $ 1,907,770 Interest-bearing 5,591,864 4,725,052 Total deposits 7,737,794 6,632,822 FHLB advances 290,000 530,667 Other borrowings 137,316 136,911 Junior subordinated debentures 27,852 27,654 Other liabilities 50,570 20,391 Total liabilities 8,243,532 7,348,445 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 306 283 Additional paid-in capital 1,317,616 1,151,990 Retained earnings 296,816 184,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,305 ) (487 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,606,433 1,336,018 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,849,965 $ 8,684,463

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest earning assets and the average cost of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (3) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (3) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 7,762,950 $ 106,798 5.46 % $ 6,378,422 $ 82,094 5.11 % Taxable securities 591,259 3,763 2.53 567,394 2,623 1.83 Nontaxable securities 164,687 1,105 2.66 195,526 1,220 2.48 Interest-bearing deposits and other 173,999 1,139 2.60 379,251 1,483 1.55 Total interest-earning assets 8,692,895 $ 112,805 5.15 7,520,593 $ 87,420 4.61 Noninterest-earning assets 1,333,256 1,182,004 Total assets $ 10,026,151 $ 8,702,597 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 2,888,198 $ 8,039 1.10 % $ 2,986,348 $ 4,477 0.59 % Savings accounts 299,670 241 0.32 286,462 113 0.16 Money market accounts 1,297,603 7,305 2.23 587,987 1,717 1.16 Certificates of deposit 1,136,868 5,176 1.81 933,779 2,168 0.92 Total deposits 5,622,339 20,761 1.46 4,794,576 8,475 0.70 FHLB advances 426,630 2,410 2.24 472,359 1,587 1.33 Other borrowings and repurchase agreements 137,278 2,099 6.07 113,694 1,761 6.15 Junior subordinated debentures 27,835 427 6.09 27,637 343 4.92 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,214,082 25,697 1.64 5,408,266 12,166 0.89 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 2,194,848 1,950,246 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 34,361 29,130 Stockholders’ equity 1,582,860 1,314,955 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,026,151 $ 8,702,597 Net interest income $ 87,108 $ 75,254 Interest rate spread 3.51 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (2) 3.98 3.97 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (4) $ 87,613 4.00 $ 76,099 4.01 Average interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 139.89 139.06 (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

(4) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% and 35% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

For The Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest earning assets and the average cost of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. For The Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 7,254,635 $ 384,791 5.30 % $ 5,871,990 $ 290,357 4.94 % Taxable securities 603,474 14,007 2.32 481,323 8,229 1.71 Nontaxable securities 177,348 4,580 2.58 157,086 3,877 2.47 Interest-bearing deposits and other 179,411 3,912 2.18 409,976 5,451 1.33 Total interest-earning assets 8,214,868 $ 407,290 4.96 6,920,375 $ 307,914 4.45 Noninterest-earning assets 1,264,066 1,046,046 Total assets $ 9,478,934 $ 7,966,421 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 2,943,519 $ 26,593 0.90 % $ 2,630,477 $ 13,305 0.51 % Savings accounts 290,325 703 0.24 263,381 380 0.14 Money market accounts 998,916 19,043 1.91 605,064 6,168 1.02 Certificates of deposit 1,009,644 14,428 1.43 1,002,753 8,665 0.86 Total deposits 5,242,404 60,767 1.16 4,501,675 28,518 0.63 FHLB advances 515,479 10,264 1.99 483,923 5,858 1.21 Other borrowings and repurchase agreements 137,549 8,398 6.11 117,162 6,898 5.89 Junior subordinated debentures 27,761 1,609 5.80 25,252 1,162 4.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,923,193 81,038 1.37 5,128,012 42,436 0.83 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 2,052,675 1,671,872 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 26,378 26,964 Stockholders’ equity 1,476,688 1,139,573 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,478,934 $ 7,966,421 Net interest income $ 326,252 $ 265,478 Interest rate spread 3.59 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (2) 3.97 3.84 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 328,090 3.99 $ 268,235 3.88 Average interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 138.69 134.95 (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% and 35% for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Portfolio Composition As of December 31, 2018 and 2017 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Totals loans by category December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial (1) $ 1,361,104 17.2 % $ 1,059,984 16.3 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 4,141,356 52.3 3,369,892 51.7 Commercial construction, land and land development 905,421 11.4 744,868 11.5 Residential real estate (2) 1,082,248 13.7 931,495 14.3 Single-family interim construction 331,748 4.2 289,680 4.4 Agricultural 66,638 0.8 82,583 1.3 Consumer 31,759 0.4 34,639 0.5 Other 253 — 304 — Total loans 7,920,527 100.0 % 6,513,445 100.0 % Deferred loan fees (3,303 ) (2,568 ) Allowance for loan losses (44,802 ) (39,402 ) Total loans, net $ 7,872,422 $ 6,471,475 (1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $170,290 and $164,694 at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) Includes loans held for sale at December 31, 2018 and 2017 of $32,727 and $39,202, respectively. Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 87,108 $ 86,268 $ 78,909 $ 73,967 $ 75,254 Income recognized on acquired loans (967 ) (1,051 ) (954 ) (739 ) (2,463 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 86,141 85,217 77,955 73,228 72,791 Provision Expense - Reported (c) 2,910 1,525 2,730 2,695 1,897 Noninterest Income - Reported (d) 9,887 12,749 10,133 9,455 13,579 Loss on sale of branch — — — — (3,044 ) Gain on sale of OREO and repossessed assets (56 ) (95 ) (58 ) (60 ) (876 ) Loss (gain) on sale of securities 232 115 10 224 (72 ) (Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment — (220 ) 89 8 6 Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (109 ) (230 ) (336 ) (287 ) (65 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 9,954 12,319 9,838 9,340 9,528 Noninterest Expense - Reported (f) 51,848 52,655 49,158 44,958 49,553 OREO impairment — — — (85 ) (375 ) IPO related stock grants — — (11 ) (125 ) (128 ) Acquisition expense (4) (1,094 ) (2,594 ) (4,296 ) (974 ) (6,509 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 50,754 50,061 44,851 43,774 42,541 Adjusted Net Income (1) (b) - (c) + (e) - (g) $ 34,120 $ 36,593 $ 32,239 $ 29,231 $ 25,313 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2) 1.35 % 1.45 % 1.41 % 1.37 % 1.15 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2) 8.55 % 9.34 % 9.12 % 8.80 % 7.64 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (2) 16.60 % 18.47 % 17.94 % 17.34 % 15.46 % Total Average Assets $ 10,026,151 $ 10,028,224 $ 9,164,915 $ 8,675,596 $ 8,702,597 Total Average Stockholders' Equity $ 1,582,860 $ 1,554,502 $ 1,418,536 $ 1,347,401 $ 1,314,955 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (3) $ 815,533 $ 786,126 $ 720,653 $ 683,525 $ 649,541 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of core deposit intangibles (h) $ 1,496 $ 1,519 $ 1,393 $ 1,331 $ 1,328 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f - h) / (a + d) 51.91 % 51.64 % 53.64 % 52.30 % 54.29 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g - h) / (b + e) 51.26 % 49.77 % 49.50 % 51.40 % 50.06 % (1) Assumes an effective tax rate of 19.6%, 20.4%, 19.8%, 19.0% and 33.2% for the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The quarter ended December 31, 2017 excludes $5,528 thousand charge to remeasure deferred taxes as a result of the enactment of the TCJA and $259 thousand of nondeductible tax expense.

(2) Calculated using adjusted net income.

(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net core deposit intangibles.

(4) Acquisition expenses include $608 thousand, $912 thousand, $852 thousand, $429 thousand and $1,858 thousand, of compensation and bonus expenses in addition to $486 thousand, $1,682 thousand, $3,444 thousand, $545 thousand and $4,651 thousand of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of December 31, 2018 and 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio December 31, 2018 2017 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 1,606,433 $ 1,336,018 Adjustments: Goodwill (721,797 ) (621,458 ) Core deposit intangibles, net (45,042 ) (43,244 ) Tangible common equity $ 839,594 $ 671,316 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 9,849,965 $ 8,684,463 Adjustments: Goodwill (721,797 ) (621,458 ) Core deposit intangibles (45,042 ) (43,244 ) Tangible assets $ 9,083,126 $ 8,019,761 Common shares outstanding 30,600,582 28,254,893 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.24 % 8.37 % Book value per common share $ 52.50 $ 47.28 Tangible book value per common share 27.44 23.76

