Independent Bank : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Press Release For Immediate Release INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS July 22, 2019 McKINNEY, Texas, July 22, 2019 -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $49.7 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $29.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and $37.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Highlights Solid earnings with net income of $49.7 million, or $1.15 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $52.9 million, or $1.22 per diluted share

(non-GAAP) net income of $52.9 million, or $1.22 per diluted share Strong organic deposit growth of 10.4% (annualized)

Organic loan growth of 6.6% for the quarter and 6.9% year to date (annualized)

Asset quality credit metrics remain at low levels

Repurchased $39 million of Company stock through the Share Repurchase Program

Successfully completed the operational conversion of Guaranty Bank and Trust Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks stated, "Our second quarter performance reflects our focus on the execution of the conversion of the Guaranty core systems and the smooth transition of Guaranty customers to our technology platform. The successful completion of this major step in the integration process will enable us to begin to recognize the benefits of the Guaranty acquisition. We believe our second quarter results set us up for a successful second half of 2019." Brooks continued, "We were also pleased to announce our new brand, Independent Financial. The new brand represents the next chapter in our 30-plus year story as we grow new markets and deliver a broadened array of products and services." Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results Net Interest Income Net interest income was $129.6 million for second quarter 2019 compared to $78.9 million for second quarter 2018 and $121.7 million for first quarter 2019. The increase in net interest income from the previous year was primarily due to increased average earning assets and purchase accounting accretion resulting primarily from the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. The acquisition of Integrity Bancshares in second quarter 2018 also contributed to the increase in net interest income from the prior year period.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $4.7 billion and totaled $12.6 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.0 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and increased $448 million from $12.2 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to $3.4 billion in earning assets acquired in the Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to an increase in average loan balances including mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

interest-earning assets grew by $4.7 billion and totaled $12.6 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.0 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and increased $448 million from $12.2 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to $3.4 billion in earning assets acquired in the Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to an increase in average loan balances including mortgage warehouse purchase loans. The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.32% for second quarter 2019 compared to 4.89% for second quarter 2018 and 5.17% for first quarter 2019. The increase from the prior year was due primarily to higher rates on interest-earning assets due to continued increases in the Fed Funds rate during these periods as well as increased acquired loan accretion due to the Guaranty acquisition. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to increased acquired loan accretion resulting from early loan payoffs, somewhat offset by a decrease in security yields.

interest-earning assets was 5.32% for second quarter 2019 compared to 4.89% for second quarter 2018 and 5.17% for first quarter 2019. The increase from the prior year was due primarily to higher rates on interest-earning assets due to continued increases in the Fed Funds rate during these periods as well as increased acquired loan accretion due to the Guaranty acquisition. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to increased acquired loan accretion resulting from early loan payoffs, somewhat offset by a decrease in security yields. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 1.70% for second quarter 2019 compared to 1.27% for second quarter 2018 and 1.59% for first quarter 2019. The increase from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to higher rates offered on our deposits, primarily commercial money market accounts and promotional certificates of deposit, resulting both from market competition and general increases in interest rates on deposit products tied to Fed Funds rates, as well as rate increases on short-term FHLB advances and junior subordinated debt. 1 The net interest margin was 4.11% for second quarter 2019 compared to 3.97% for second quarter 2018 and 4.05% for first quarter 2019. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes unexpected accretion on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality was 4.03% for second quarter 2019 compared to 3.93% for second quarter 2018 and 4.01% for first quarter 2019. The quarter ended June 30, 2019 includes $12.3 million of loan accretion related to the Guaranty acquisition versus $6.9 million in first quarter 2019. Excluding this accretion related to the Guaranty acquisition interest rate mark, the net interest margin would have been 3.72% as compared to 3.82% in first quarter 2019. The core net interest margin was impacted by mortgage warehouse purchase loan growth, lower security yields and liquidity. Noninterest Income Total noninterest income increased $6.1 million compared to second quarter 2018 and decreased $225 thousand compared to first quarter 2019.

The increase from the prior year primarily reflects increases of $2.6 million in service charges, $2.5 million in investment advisory and trust services and $616 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance all resulting primarily from the additional accounts acquired in the Guaranty transaction. The wealth management subsidiary and trust division were acquired with Guaranty.

The decrease from the linked quarter primarily reflects increases of $303 thousand in investment advisory and trust services and $609 thousand in mortgage banking revenue offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in other noninterest income. The increase in mortgage revenue is primarily a result of increased sales volume reflective of the market demand and reduced interest rates. The decrease in other noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in acquired loan recoveries from $1.3 million in first quarter 2019 to $258 thousand in second quarter 2019. Noninterest Expense Total noninterest expense increased $28.8 million compared to second quarter 2018 and decreased $8.6 million compared to first quarter 2019.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to second quarter 2018 is due primarily to increases of $13.7 million in salaries and benefits, $3.6 million in occupancy expenses, $2.0 million in data processing, $988 thousand in impairment of other real estate, $1.8 million in amortization of other intangibles, and $4.8 million in other noninterest expense. The overall increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, data processing, amortization of other intangibles and noninterest expense from the prior year is reflective of additional headcount, branch locations and accounts acquired in the January 2019 Guaranty transaction and the June 2018 Integrity transaction as well as organic growth during the year. The increase in impairment of other real estate is primarily a result of impairments taken on the branches closed in our branch restructure during second quarter 2019. During the quarter, we recorded a $1.4 million loss contingency reserve related to chargebacks on a merchant card deposit account acquired with Guaranty. As of June 30, 2019, we have estimated total losses of $5.2 million, of which, we believe $3.8 million existed at close and has been recorded as an adjustment to goodwill. Salaries and benefits expense is also elevated due to severance and retention payments made or accrued totaling $1.8 million related primarily to the Guaranty transaction and our branch restructuring which occurred during May 2019, as well as the Company's increase in the 401(k) contribution match which began third quarter 2018.

The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily related to decreases of $1.8 million in salaries and benefits and $11.3 million in acquisition expenses offset by increases of $594 thousand in occupancy, $680 thousand in data processing and $2.4 million in other noninterest expense. The decrease in salaries and benefits expense is primarily a result of a decrease in severance expense related to the Guaranty transaction and our branch restructuring noted above. Acquisition expenses were elevated in the first quarter 2019 primarily due to $8.7 million in change in control payments as well as an increase in professional fees, contract termination fees, and conversion-related expenses related to Guaranty. The increase in occupancy expense is primarily due to the opening of our new corporate office during second quarter of 2019. The increase in data processing expense is primarily related to the acquisition of Guaranty and fully integrating their various systems and related software. The increase in other noninterest expense is primarily related to the operational loss discussed above in addition to increased charitable contributions. Provision for Loan Losses Provision for loan loss was $4.7 million for second quarter 2019, an increase of $2.0 million compared to $2.7 million for second quarter 2018 and an increase of $1.5 million compared to $3.2 million for first quarter 2019. Provision expense is primarily reflective of organic loan growth as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period. In addition, the increase from the linked quarter is primarily a result of a specific reserve related to a commercial loan.

charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period. In addition, the increase from the linked quarter is primarily a result of a specific reserve related to a commercial loan. The allowance for loan losses was $51.1 million, or 0.47% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $43.3 million, or 0.58% of total loans at June 30, 2018, and compared to $46.5 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The dollar increases from prior periods are primarily due to additional general reserves for organic loan growth as well as the specific reserve increase noted above. In addition, the decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from prior year reflects that loans acquired in the Guaranty and Integrity transactions were recorded at fair value without an allowance at the respective acquisition date. 2 Income Taxes Federal income tax expense of $13.4 million was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an effective rate of 21.2% compared to tax expense of $7.5 million and an effective rate of 20.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and tax expense of $11.1 million and an effective rate of 23.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The higher effective tax rate in first quarter 2019 was due to $1.4 million in deductibility limitations related to the change in control payments made as part of the Guaranty transaction and $203 thousand in nondeductible acquisition expenses. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to second quarter 2018 is a result of increased state income tax expense. 3 Second Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Highlights Loans Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $10.8 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $10.7 billion at March 31, 2019 and $7.5 billion at June 30, 2018. The $91.9 million change for the quarter represents organic growth of total loans held for investment of $175.4 million for the quarter, or 6.6% on an annualized basis, and the transfer of two acquired loan pools totaling $83.5 million to held for sale at quarter end June 30, 2019. Loans held for investment increased $3.4 billion from June 30, 2018, or 45.3%, $2.8 billion of which was acquired in the Guaranty acquisition and $517.6 million of which was organic growth, or 6.9% for the year over year period.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $295.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $128.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, representing an increase of $167.9 million, or 131.3% for the quarter, and compared to $124.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $171.9 million, or 138.7% year over year. The change from the linked quarter and prior year quarter is reflective of the Company's focused attention to grow the warehouse line of business in addition to increased mortgage loan market activity related to seasonality and fluctuating interest rates during the respective periods.

Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $5.8 billion at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and $3.9 billion at June 30, 2018, or 51.4%, 53.3% and 51.4% of total loans, respectively. Asset Quality Total nonperforming assets increased to $28.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $16.9 million or 0.12% of total assets at March 31, 2019, and $16.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Total nonperforming loans increased to $16.9 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019, from $10.7 million, or 0.10% of total loans at March 31, 2019, and from $12.6 million, or 0.17% of total loans at June 30, 2018.

The increase in the dollar amount of nonperforming loans from the linked quarter and prior year is primarily due to the addition of two commercial real estate credits totaling $3.4 million and one commercial credit totaling $1.9 million placed on nonaccrual status. The increase in the dollar amount of nonperforming assets is primarily due to loan activity noted above, as well as the transfer of six former branch properties to other real estate owned. These former branch locations were recorded at $6.8 million at date of transfer.

Charge-offs were 0.01% annualized in the second quarter 2019 compared to 0.06% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.08% annualized in the prior year quarter. Deposits and Borrowings Total deposits were $11.5 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2019 and compared to $7.5 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is primarily due to $291.2 million of organic growth, or 10.4% for the quarter, annualized. The increase in deposits from the prior year is due to $3.1 billion of deposits acquired in the Guaranty acquisition as well as organic growth of $888.4 million, or 11.8%, for the year over year period.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $792.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $254.1 million from March 31, 2019 and a decrease of $95.2 million from June 30, 2018. The change in the linked quarter and prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity and to fund the mortgage warehouse loans. The change from the prior year also reflects the addition of $40 million in subordinated debt assumed in the Guaranty acquisition as well as $35 million in borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank. Capital Independent Bank Group is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At June 30, 2019, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.24%, 9.06%, 9.69% and 11.54%, respectively, compared to 9.60%, 9.33%, 10.07%, and 11.96%, respectively, at March 31, 2019.

risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.24%, 9.06%, 9.69% and 11.54%, respectively, compared to 9.60%, 9.33%, 10.07%, and 11.96%, respectively, at March 31, 2019. A total of 725 thousand shares were repurchased during second quarter 2019 in the amount of $39 million. 4 Subsequent Events The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2019 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary. About Independent Bank Group Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and, Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. Conference Call A conference call covering Independent Bank Group's second quarter earnings announcement will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) and can be accessed by the webcast link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7s44n5x4, or by calling 1-877-303-7611 and by identifying the conference ID/booking number 7893913 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from July 23, 2019 through August 1, 2019 on our website. Forward-Looking Statements The numbers as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 are unaudited. From time to time, our comments and releases may contain "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "forecast," "guidance," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," "will," "will continue," "will remain," variations on such words or phrases, or similar references to future occurrences or events in future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of the Company or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward- looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect the Company's future financial results and performance and could cause such results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the Company's ability to sustain its current internal growth rate and total growth rate; (2) changes in geopolitical, business and economic events, occurrences and conditions, including changes in rates of inflation or deflation, nationally, regionally and in the Company's target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado; (3) worsening business and economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company's target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado, and the geographic areas in those states in which the Company operates; (4) the Company's dependence on its management team and its ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel; (5) the concentration of the Company's business within its geographic areas of operation in Texas and Colorado; (6) changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge- offs; (7) concentration of the loan portfolio of Independent Bank, before and after the completion of acquisitions of financial institutions, in commercial and residential real estate loans and changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of commercial and residential real estate; (8) the ability of Independent Bank to make loans with acceptable net interest margins and levels of risk of repayment and to otherwise invest in assets at acceptable yields and presenting acceptable investment risks; (9) inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates that the managements of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that it acquires make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; (10) lack of liquidity, including as a result of a reduction in the amount and sources of liquidity that the Company currently has; (11) material increases or decreases in the amount of deposits held by Independent Bank or other financial institutions that the Company acquires and the cost of those deposits; (12) the Company's access to the debt and equity markets and the overall cost of funding its operations; (13) regulatory requirements to maintain minimum capital levels or maintenance of capital at levels sufficient to support the Company's anticipated growth; (14) changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of the loans and deposits of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires and the net interest income of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires; (15) fluctuations in the market value and liquidity of the securities the Company holds for sale, including as a result of changes in market interest rates; (16) effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial, investment and insurance services; (17) the institution and outcome of, and costs 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 