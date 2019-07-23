Independent News & Media : 38.5(a)

Ap24
FORM 38.5(a)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
|
Company dealt in
|
Independent News & Media plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Ordinary Share
|
Date of dealing
|
22 July 2019
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Total number of relevant securities acquired
|
Highest price paid (Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid
(Note 3)
|
20,378
|
0.1040 EUR
|
0.1040 EUR
|
Total number of securities disposed
|
Highest price received (Note 3)
|
Lowest price received
(Note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
|
Price per unit
(Note 3)
|
Equity Swap
|
Short
|
20,378
|
0.1040 EUR
Ap25
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
3. OTHER INFORMATION
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of
any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
|
Date of disclosure
|
23 July 2019
|
Contact name
|
Alwyn Basch
|
Telephone number
|
020 7742 7407
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Mediahuis NV
|
Nature of connection (Note 6)
|
Financial Advisor to Mediahuis NV
Disclaimer
