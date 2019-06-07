Independent News & Media : 38.5a

Ap24
FORM 38.5(a)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|
Company dealt in
|
Independent News & Media plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Date of dealing
|
06 June 2019
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Total number of relevant securities acquired
|
Highest price paid
(Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid
(Note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total number of securities disposed
|
Highest price received
(Note 3)
|
Lowest price received
(Note 3)
|
62
|
0.1025 EUR
|
0.1025 EUR
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
|
Price per unit (EUR)
(Note 3)
|
Equity Swaps
|
Long
|
62
|
0.1025
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
Disclaimer
INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:42:02 UTC