Independent News & Media : 38.5a

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader J.P. Morgan Securities plc Company dealt in Independent News & Media plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1) Ordinary Shares Date of dealing 03 July 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired Highest price paid

(Note 3) Lowest price paid (Note 3) 1,165 0.1035 EUR 0.1035 EUR

Total number of securities disposed Highest price received (Note 3) Lowest price received (Note 3) 1,165 0.1035 EUR 0.1035 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 4) Number of relevant securities (Note 5) Price per unit (EUR) (Note 3)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising