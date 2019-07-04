Log in
Independent News & Media : 38.5a

07/04/2019 | 05:43am EDT

Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Company dealt in

Independent News & Media plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Date of dealing

03 July 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid
(Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

1,165

0.1035 EUR

0.1035 EUR

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received

(Note 3)

Lowest price received

(Note 3)

1,165

0.1035 EUR

0.1035 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit (EUR)

(Note 3)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 09:42:08 UTC
