Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Independent News & Media    IPDC   IE00B59HWB19

INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA

(IPDC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 07/29 06:30:59 am
0.104 EUR   --.--%
06:50aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5a
PU
06:05aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a IMN plc
PU
02:10aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Independent News & Media : 38.5a

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:50am EDT

Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

Company dealt in

Independent News & Media plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary Share

Date of dealing

26 July 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

21,504

0.1040 EUR

0.1040 EUR

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received

(Note 3)

-

-

-

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

(Note 3)

Equity Swap

Short

21,504

0.1040 EUR

Ap25

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of
any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.

Date of disclosure

29 July 2019

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7407

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Mediahuis NV

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Financial Advisor to Mediahuis NV

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 10:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA
06:50aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5a
PU
06:05aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a IMN plc
PU
02:10aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc
PU
07/26INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5a
PU
07/26INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc
PU
07/25INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5(a)
PU
07/25INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 8.3 -
PU
07/24INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc
PU
07/23INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5(a)
PU
07/22INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 8.3 -
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 181 M
EBIT 2019 18,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 75,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA
Duration : Period :
Independent News & Media Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,10  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Doorly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murdoch MacLennan Non-Executive Chairman
Triona Mullane Non-Executive Director
Len O'Hagan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John Gerard Bateson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA73.91%160
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%20 112
INFORMA PLC40.15%13 694
PEARSON-1.21%8 936
NEWS CORP18.33%7 916
AXEL SPRINGER SE25.96%7 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group