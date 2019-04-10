Independent News & Media : Form 38.5(a) INM Plc - Davy

*Ap24
FORM 38.5(a)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J&E Davy t/a Davy
|
Company dealt in
|
Independent News & Media plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Date of dealing
|
9th April 2019
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Total number of relevant securities acquired
|
Highest price paid (Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid
(Note 3)
|
1,053,213
|
€0.100429
|
€0.0978
|
Total number of securities disposed
|
Highest price received (Note 3)
|
Lowest price received
(Note 3)
|
364,940
|
€0.1
|
€0.099
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
|
Price per unit
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
3. OTHER INFORMATION
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future
acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to
on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|
Date of disclosure
|
10th April 2019
|
Contact name
|
Matthew Donnelly
|
Telephone number
|
+353 1 614 8720
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Independent News & Media plc
|
Nature of connection (Note 6)
|
Concert party to offeree
