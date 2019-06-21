Log in
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA

INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA

(IPDC)
  Report  
06/21 05:37:48 am
0.1035 EUR   +0.49%
Independent News & Media : Form 38.5a INM

06/21/2019 | 09:10am EDT

*Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J&E Davy t/a Davy

Company dealt in

Independent News & Media plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Date of dealing

20 June 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

18,000

€0.1035

€0.0908

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received

(Note 3)

14,493

€0.104

€0.104

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

(Note 3)

Ap25

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of
any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.

Date of disclosure

21 June 2019

Contact name

Joanne Hartnett

Telephone number

+353 1 614 9999

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Independent News & Media plc

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Concert party to offeree

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 13:09:05 UTC
