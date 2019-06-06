Log in
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA

(IPDC)
06/06 03:58:32 am
0.1025 EUR   -0.49%
Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 -

06/06/2019 | 05:03am EDT

RNS Number : 3812B

ODDO BHF Asset Management SAS

06 June 2019

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS

Company dealt in

INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Ordinary shares

Date of dealing

05/06/19

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

0.01 ordinary shares

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

29 892 779 (2.15%)

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

8 110 532(0.59%)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

37 892 778 (2.74%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

CFD

Purchase

110 533

0.1024 EUR

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

06/06/2019

Contact name

Lou PINHEIRO DE ABREU

Telephone number

+33 1 44 51 81 38

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ISELIFSTRVIRIIA

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:02:07 UTC
