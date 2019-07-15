Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 - INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS Company dealt in INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary shares Date of dealing 12/07/19

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short 0.01 ordinary shares Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 30 860 304 (2.23%) (2) Derivatives (other than options) 12 774 098 (0.92%) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 43 634 402 (3.15%)

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)