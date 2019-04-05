Log in
Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 - Independent New & Media Plc

0
04/05/2019 | 09:12am EDT

RNS Number : 3257V

Nomura International PLC

05 April 2019

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Nomura International Plc

Company dealt in

Independent New & Media Plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

€0.01 Ordinary shares

Date of dealing

04 April 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

22,536,481 1.625

0.000

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

0.000

22,536,481 1.625

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

0.000

0.000

Total

22,536,481 1.625

22,536,481 1.625

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit(EUR) (Note 5)

Purchase

71,622

0.0852

Purchase

49,235

0.0877

Purchase

25,000

0.0900

Sale

125,000

0.0749

Sale

30,000

0.0980

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit (EUR) (Note 5)

Swaps

Long

125,000

0.0749

Swaps

Long

30,000

0.0980

Swaps

Short

71,622

0.0852

Swaps

Short

49,235

0.0877

Swaps

Short

25,000

0.0900

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure

05 April 2019

Contact name

Ryuzo Motomura

Telephone number

020 7102 0110

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

None

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

None

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ISEBDGDSLUGBGCU

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 13:11:12 UTC
About