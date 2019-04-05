Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 - Independent New & Media Plc

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Nomura International Plc Company dealt in Independent New & Media Plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) €0.01 Ordinary shares Date of dealing 04 April 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 22,536,481 1.625 0.000 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 0.000 22,536,481 1.625 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 0.000 0.000 Total 22,536,481 1.625 22,536,481 1.625

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)