Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofany
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none,
this shouldbestated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note9)NO
Date of disclosure
21 June 2019
Contactname
Georgiy Nikitin
Telephonenumber
+1-617-778-7780
Ifa connectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected
N/A
Ifa connectedEFM,statenatureofconnection(Note10)
N/A
