INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA

(IPDC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 06/21 11:30:28 am
0.103 EUR   --.--%
Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc

06/24/2019 | 02:35am EDT

RNS Number : 1050D

Weiss Asset Management LP

24 June 2019

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Weiss Asset Management LP (Investment Manager of Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund)

Company dealt in

Independent News & Media plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

€0.01 ordinary shares; ISIN: IE00B59HWB19; NSI: 1,386,547,375

Date of dealing

21 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

46,447,621| 3.35%

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

46,447,621| 3.35%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

CFD

Increased long

285,000

€0.10300

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none,
this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

21 June 2019

Contact name

Georgiy Nikitin

Telephone number

+1-617-778-7780

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

N/A

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

N/A

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ISEFMGZVMMDGLZZ

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:34:04 UTC
