Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Weiss Asset Management LP (Investment Manager of Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund) Company dealt in Independent News & Media plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) €0.01 ordinary shares; ISIN: IE00B59HWB19; NSI: 1,386,547,375 Date of dealing 11 July 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) 113,957,779| 8.22% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 113,957,779| 8.22%

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)