Independent News & Media : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc
07/12/2019 | 02:30am EDT
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH
TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH
TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN
RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing
(Note 1)
Weiss Asset Management LP (Investment Manager of Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund)
Company dealt in
Independent News & Media plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate
(Note 2)
€0.01 ordinary shares; ISIN: IE00B59HWB19; NSI: 1,386,547,375
Date of dealing
11 July 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
113,957,779| 8.22%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
113,957,779| 8.22%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the
company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS
(Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(Note 5)
N/A
N/A
N/A
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
CFD
Increased long
10,000,000
€0.1035
CFD
Increased long
10,000,000
€0.1035
CFD
Increased long
4,500,000
€0.1035
CFD
Increased long
5,500,000
€0.1035
CFD
Increased long
15,500,000
€0.1035
CFD
Increased long
6,500,000
€0.1035
CFD
Increased long
8,000,000
€0.1035
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling,
purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities
to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise
price
Type, e.g.
American, European etc.
Expiry
date
Option money
paid/received per unit (Note 5)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(ii)
Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A
N/A
N/A
(d)
Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Ap21
2. OTHER
INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?
(Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure
11 July 2019
Contact name
Georgiy Nikitin
Telephone number
+1-617-778-7780
If a
connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
N/A
If a
connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
N/A
Disclaimer
INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 06:29:07 UTC
