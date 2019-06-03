Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Independent News & Media    IPDC   IE00B59HWB19

INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA

(IPDC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 06/03 04:53:15 am
0.102 EUR   --.--%
05:34aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : ISE Only - Independent News & Media plc 38.5a
PU
05/31INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc - Davy
PU
05/30INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Independent News & Media : ISE Only - Independent News & Media plc 38.5a

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Company dealt in

Independent News & Media plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Date of dealing

31 May 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid
(Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

7,580

0.1020 EUR

0.1020 EUR

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received

(Note 3)

Lowest price received

(Note 3)

7,580

0.1020 EUR

0.1020 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit (EUR)

(Note 3)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA
05:34aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : ISE Only - Independent News & Media plc 38.5a
PU
05/31INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc - Davy
PU
05/30INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5a
PU
05/28INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Amendments to financing arrangements
PU
05/28INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5a
PU
05/28INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc - Davy
PU
05/28INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 8.3 -
PU
05/28INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : ISE Only -Independent News & Media plc 28.5a
PU
05/23INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : ISE Only - Independent News & Media plc 38.5a
PU
05/23INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 38.5a INM plc - Davy
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 141 M
Chart INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA
Duration : Period :
Independent News & Media Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Doorly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murdoch MacLennan Non-Executive Chairman
Triona Mullane Non-Executive Director
Len O'Hagan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John Gerard Bateson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA70.57%158
NEWS CORP0.35%6 717
NEW YORK TIMES CO42.75%5 282
DB CORP LTD16.27%495
REACH PLC17.58%293
STAR MEDIA GROUP BHD--.--%115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About