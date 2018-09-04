Log in
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC (INME)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/03
0.09 EUR   0.00%
07:22pINDEPENDENT NEW : Update on odce's application
PU
08/31INDEPENDENT NEW : Update on ODCE application
PU
08/31INDEPENDENT NEW : Half-year results
CO
Independent News & Media : UPDATE ON ODCE'S APPLICATION

09/04/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

INDEPENDENT NEWS AND MEDIA PLC -

UPDATE ON ODCE'S APPLICATION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF

INSPECTORS TO THE COMPANY

Dublin/London, 4 September 2018:The High Court of Ireland has today indicated its intention to make an order appointing Mr Sean Gillane SC and Mr Richard Fleck CBE as inspectors under section 748 of the Companies Act, 2014 to inquire into and report on certain issues relating to the conduct of the affairs of the Company.

These issues include the accessing by third parties of the Company's data from 2014, the proposed acquisition in 2016 by the Company of Newstalk Radio and other matters that were the subject of disclosures made by Mr Robert Pitt, the Group's former CEO, to the Company. The inspectors would also report on whether Mr Leslie Buckley, the former Chairman of the Group, disclosed information to third parties in breach of market abuse or other applicable law and whether there have been any breaches of law arising from any of these matters and the Company's response to the disclosures made to it.

The Court has indicated its intention to make the order on Thursday, 6 September 2018 at 10.00 a.m. subject to the Company having an opportunity at that time to make submissions to the Court. The Board will consider the terms of today's decision and the action that the Company might take in the interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

The Board and the Company's management intend to remain focused on the business and ensuring that the Group's operations continue, so far as possible, to be conducted as normal.

For further information, contact:

MEDIA

Peter O'Brien

Wilson Hartnell

+353 87 811 4637

peter.o'brien@ogilvy.com

Disclaimer

INM - Independent News & Media plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 17:21:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 274 M
EBIT 2018 22,1 M
Net income 2018 16,2 M
Finance 2018 99,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,66
P/E ratio 2019 8,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capitalization 120 M
Chart INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Independent News & Media PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,10 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Doorly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murdoch MacLennan Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Preston Chief Financial Officer
Triona Mullane Non-Executive Director
Len O'Hagan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC-5.26%139
NEWS CORP-19.37%7 726
NEW YORK TIMES CO25.95%3 857
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED12.18%1 455
HT&E LTD50.53%632
DB CORP LTD-33.25%599
