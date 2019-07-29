Offer Update: Ministerial Approval Received

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

29 July 2019

Mediahuis is pleased to announce that the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment ('Minister') has today, 29 July 2019, unconditionally cleared the recommended cash offer by Mediahuis for Independent News & Media plc ('INM').

The Acquisition and the Scheme remain subject to the sanction of the High Court. The Court Hearing, where such sanction will be sought, has been set for 30 July 2019 at 10.30 am.

Further announcements will be made as necessary.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document published by INM on 21 May 2019.

Mediahuis An Steylemans (Head of Mediahuis Group Communication) +32 473 55 71 48 J.P. Morgan (Financial Adviser to Mediahuis) Dwayne Lysaght / Gian Piero Sammartano / David Connern +44 20 7742 4000 Drury Porter Novelli (Public Relations Adviser to Mediahuis) +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy / Cathal Barry +353 87 231 3085 +353 87 227 9281

