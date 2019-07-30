Log in
INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS PLC

(IOG)
Independent Oil & Gas : 30 Jul 2019 Issue of New Shares and Director Shareholding

07/30/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

30 Jul 2019

Issue of New Shares and Director Shareholding
The following announcement replaces the ' Issue of New Shares and Director Shareholding' announcement released on 30 July 2019 at 13:13 under RNS No 2457H. It amends the total number of New Ordinary Shares issued which was incorrectly stated as 690,960. All other details remain unchanged.Independent Oil and Gas plc ('IOG' or the 'Company) (AIM: IOG.L), the development and production focused oil and gas company, has today issued a total of 650,960 ordinary shares ('New Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company.

On 29 July 2019, a notice was submitted by Andrew Hockey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to exercise 488,767 1p options over Ordinary Shares; and on 30 July 2019, a notice was submitted by Mark Hughes, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, to exercise 162,193 1p options over Ordinary Shares. These options were awarded to them pursuant to Salary Sacrifice Share Option agreements dated 1 March 2019.

The Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trade on AIM ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on 5 August 2019. Following Admission there will be 341,332,750 Ordinary Shares in issue. Accordingly, this number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This exercise of options increases Andrew Hockey's holding in the Company from 100,000 Ordinary Shares, 0.03% of the current number of shares in issue to 588,767 Ordinary Shares, 0.17% of the enlarged share capital of the Company; and increase Mark Hughes' holding in the Company from 306,105 Ordinary Shares, 0.09% of the current number of shares in issue to 468,298 Ordinary Shares 0.14% of the enlarged share capital of the Company.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Andrew Hockey
Reason for the Notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Independent Oil and Gas plc
b) LEI 2138005OA2NLZS2NRT74
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Exercise of options over ordinary shares
Identification code GB00BF49WF64
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1p 488,767
d) Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
n/a
e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Mark Hughes
Reason for the Notification
a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Independent Oil and Gas plc
b) LEI 2138005OA2NLZS2NRT74
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Exercise of options over ordinary shares
Identification code GB00BF49WF64
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1p 162,193
d) Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
n/a
e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)


Certain information communicated in this announcement was, prior to its publication, inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:
Independent Oil and Gas plc
Andrew Hockey (CEO)
James Chance (CFO) 		+44 (0) 20 3879 0510
finnCap Ltd
Christopher Raggett
Anthony Adams 		+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Peel Hunt LLP
Richard Crichton
David McKeown 		+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Vigo Communications
Patrick D'Ancona/Chris McMahon/Simon Woods 		+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

Further information can be found on www.independentoilandgas.com

Disclaimer

Independent Oil & Gas plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 16:54:05 UTC
