ITCL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 28, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information can be found on our website at www.itcl.bm .

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 26, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment