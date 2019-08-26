Log in
INDEPENDENT TANKERS CORPORATION LTD

(ITCL)
ITCL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

08/26/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited  (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2019.  The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 28, 2019.  A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information can be found on our website at www.itcl.bm.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 26, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Managers
NameTitle
Inger Marie Klemp Director
Aage Kr Østern Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT TANKERS CORPORATION LTD0
ENBRIDGE INC2.22%65 955
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.52%61 642
TC ENERGY CORP32.04%44 945
KINDER MORGAN INC27.24%44 303
MPLX LP-9.80%29 329
