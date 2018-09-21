Log in
INDEPENDENT TANKERS CORPORATION LTD    ITCL   BMG4758V1000

INDEPENDENT TANKERS CORPORATION LTD (ITCL)
Independent Tankers : ITCL - 2018 Annual General Meeting

09/21/2018 | 05:38pm CEST

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 21, 2018 at 11:30 ADT at the Hamilton Princess Hotel and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1)            To re-elect Inger M. Klemp as a Director of the Company;

2)            To re-elect Georgina E. Sousa as a Director of the Company.

3)            To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

4)            That the remuneration payable to the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$30,000 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 21, 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Independent Tankers Corporation Limited via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2011 62,0 M
EBIT 2011 41,0 M
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 189 M
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 0,01
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales 2011 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2012 -
Capitalization 0,18 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Vice Chairman
Inger Marie Klemp Director
Georgina Elizabeth Sousa Secretary & Director
Aage Kr Østern Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT TANKERS CORPORATION LTD0
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.43%63 124
ENBRIDGE INC-9.66%58 998
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.17%39 811
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-12.14%37 766
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.35%34 165
