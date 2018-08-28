Log in
India Capital Growth Fund Ltd    IGC   GB00B0P8RJ60

INDIA CAPITAL GROWTH FUND LTD (IGC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/28 09:36:35 am
99.64 GBp   +0.70%
India Capital Growth Fund : Net Asset Value Daily Estimate

08/28/2018 | 09:37am CEST

28 August 2018

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (the 'Company' or 'ICGF')

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value ('NAV') statement as at 24 August 2018

The Company announces its Net Asset Value per ordinary share as at 24 August 2018 was estimated to be 112.33 pence.

This estimated daily NAV is provided by the Investment Manager of the Company and is, by its nature, based on incomplete and estimated data. The making of such an estimate involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the estimated results, performance or achievements to be different from any actual results, performance or achievements.

Disclaimer

India Capital Growth Fund Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:36:05 UTC
