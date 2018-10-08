Log in
INDIA CAPITAL GROWTH FUND LTD (IGC)
India Capital Growth Fund : Net Asset Value Daily Estimate

10/08/2018 | 09:13am CEST

08 October 2018

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (the 'Company' or 'ICGF')

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value ('NAV') statement as at 05 October 2018

The Company announces its Net Asset Value per ordinary share as at 05 October 2018 was estimated to be 88.51 pence.

This estimated daily NAV is provided by the Investment Manager of the Company and is, by its nature, based on incomplete and estimated data. The making of such an estimate involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the estimated results, performance or achievements to be different from any actual results, performance or achievements.

Disclaimer

India Capital Growth Fund Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:12:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Niven Independent Non-Executive Director
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIA CAPITAL GROWTH FUND LTD-30.90%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.81%7 158
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 438
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION5.04%2 584
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 101
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 744
