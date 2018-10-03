India Globalization Capital : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IGC) announced today
that it completed its at-the-market equity offering programs described
in its prospectus supplements dated September 24, 2018 and October 1,
2018 and filed with the SEC. The programs commenced on September 25,
2018 and were completed on October 2, 2018. In total, 5,654,375 shares
of common stock were sold at a weighted average stock price of
approximately $5.30, representing gross proceeds of approximately $30.0
million. Following the completion of the programs, IGC has approximately
36,692,848 shares of common stock outstanding.
The Company is no longer offering shares of common stock under these
programs.
The sales of IGC’s common stock were completed pursuant to the
At-The-Market Offering Agreements among IGC, The Benchmark Company, LLC
and ViewTrade Securities, Inc.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offerings for, among
other things, the sales and marketing of HyalolexTM and
SerosapseTM and IGC’s development and marketing of its sugar
free CBD-infused energy drink as well as expanding its cannabis-based
portfolio of intellectual property related to large market health
indications.
“We are positioning to move forward with key product commercialization
while further diversifying our holdings. Our mandate is to build value,
and we are pleased to have resources to accelerate our path,” stated Ram
Mukunda, CEO of IGC.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About IGC
IGC has two lines of business, a legacy infrastructure business and a
cannabis pharmaceutical business that has developed a lead product for
Alzheimer’s patients. The company recently announced that it is working
on a sugar free CBD infused energy drink. The company is based in
Maryland, USA.
Our website: www.igcpharma.com
Twitter @IGCIR
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the
use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,”
“expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and
similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans,
objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that
these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties
(some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause
actual results to differ materially from historical experience and
present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially
from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for
our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements
also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by
law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are
made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
