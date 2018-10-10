India Globalization Capital : IGC Files Provisional Patent to Protect IP for CBD-Infused Energy Drink

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IGC) today announced
that it has filed a provisional method and composition patent
application (IGC-509) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
for the treatment of fatigue and energy restoration. The filing is for a
provisional patent and no assurance can be given as to whether or when a
registered patent may be granted by the USPTO in the future.
This patent filing made on October 4, 2018, is one of a series of steps
in the Company’s development and commercialization plan to support the
creation of a branded, hemp/CBD sugar-free energy drink, which was
previously disclosed by the Company on September 25, 2018.
The patent filing allows the Company to openly discuss the CBD energy
drink formulation with processors in the United States, Canada, and
other countries where medical cannabis, or hemp and hemp-derived
products are legal. The Company maintains a corporate compliance policy
for all products under development with respect to regulations
associated with each individual market.
The method and composition patent filing relates to a composition of CBD
and other cannabis extracts, and the non-cannabis components of the
Malaysian sugar free “Nitro G” energy drink.
“Our strategy is to combine our expertise with the acquired knowledge
associated with the sugar-free energy drink formulation by importing the
non-cannabis energy drink concentrate, carrying out the cannabidiol
(CBD) or hemp oil addition in the United States or in Canada, then test,
bottle, brand, and bring the CBD energy drink to markets where this
product is compliant with local regulation,” stated Ram Mukunda, CEO.
