India Globalization Capital : Raises $1 Million in Direct Equity Investment to Support Hyalolex Commercialization

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC), a company
engaged in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based
alternative therapies for medical conditions including Alzheimer’s
disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain, announced that it raised $1.0
million in a private placement of restricted shares.
869,565 shares of newly issued unregistered common stock were sold at
$1.15 per share. After fees and expenses, the net proceeds to IGC are
approximately $1.0 million. The net proceeds from the offering are for
marketing and working capital associated with the commercialization of
Hyalolextm. The sale is subject to customary closing
conditions, including approval by the NYSE.
“We are pleased to receive an investment from a strategic investor who
shares IGC’s vision and confidence in commercializing our flagship
product, Hyalolextm, and our ability to drive long-term
shareholder value. The investment is made by Bradbury Investment Fund
limited, based in Hong Kong, through three of its Global Asset Funds.
The investment is strategic as the fund can introduce the Company to
potential acquisitions of global assets as more countries legalize hemp,
cannabinoids, and cannabis. Further, the fund can also help the Company
in introducing its products, including Hyalolextm, in foreign
countries,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC.
This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of any offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall
there be any sale of the securities, in any state or jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state.
About India Globalization Capital, Inc.
IGC has two lines of business, a legacy infrastructure business and a
cannabis pharmaceutical business that has developed a lead product for
treating Alzheimer’s patients. The Company recently announced that it is
working on using blockchain to address issues specific to the cannabis
industry that address transactional difficulties, product labeling,
product identification assurance (PIA), and product origin assurance
(POA). The Company is based in Maryland, USA.
Our website is: www.igcinc.us.
Our Twitter is: @IGCIR
About Bradbury Group.
Bradbury Group, the parent company of Bradbury Investment Fund (SPC)
Limited, is a comprehensive financial institution consisting of several
licensed professional entities that specialize in offering international
securities brokerage, asset management, investment funds & advisory and
wealth management services to sophisticated and professional investors
globally. Bradbury’s website is: www.bradburyfund.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Please see forward looking statements as discussed in detail in IGC's
Form 10-K for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, and in other reports
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005096/en/