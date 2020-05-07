Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  India Globalization Capital, Inc.    IGC

INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.

(IGC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India Globalization Capital, Inc. : Announces Proposed Settlement of Three Derivative Lawsuits and Provides Notice to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IGC) announces today the proposed settlement of three derivative lawsuits pending since 2018 and 2019 and provides notice to shareholders of the settlement.

As previously disclosed on February 10, 2020, the Company entered into a binding agreement for the settlement of three (3) previously disclosed putative derivative lawsuits: Erny v. Mukunda, et al., Civil Action No. 1:18-cv-03698-DKC, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on November 30, 2018; Hamdan v. Mukunda, et al., Civil Action No. 8:19-cv-00493-DKC, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on February 20, 2019; and Patel v. Mukunda, et al., Civil Action No. 8:19-cv-01673-PWG, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on June 6, 2019.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, which was filed with the Court as an exhibit to an Amended Consent Motion for Preliminary Approval of Derivative Settlement on April 30, 2020, the Company will adopt certain corporate governance modifications, and the derivative plaintiffs will receive $200,000.00 from the Company’s insurer to cover their attorneys’ fees and a nominal service award. The settlement is subject to final approval by the Court, of which there can be no assurance, and the Court has scheduled a hearing for June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, in Courtroom 3A at the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, 6500 Cherrywood Lane, Greenbelt, Maryland 20770, or telephonically or by video if so ordered by the Court, to consider final approval of the settlement agreement and the settlement as a whole.

Additional information regarding the proposed terms of settlement can be found in the “Notice to Current India Globalization Capital, Inc. Shareholders,” a copy of which can be accessed on the Investors page of the Company’s website: www.igcinc.us.

About IGC:

IGC currently has two lines of business: (i) infrastructure and (ii) plant and cannabinoid-based products. The company is based in Potomac, Maryland, U.S.A. Its corporate website is www.igcinc.us. Twitter @IGCIR.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Court’s decision not to approve the final derivative settlement. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITA
03/27INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/26INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office to..
BU
03/16INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ende..
BU
02/10INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
01/09INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
2019INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ende..
BU
2019INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
2019INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Opens Marketing and Research Hub in Colombia
BU
2019INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Announces IRB Approval of its IGC-AD1 for a Ph..
BU
More news
Chart INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
India Globalization Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ram Mukunda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard K. Prins Chairman
Claudia Grimaldi Principal Financial Officer & Vice President
Jagadeesh Rao Scientific Officer
Sudhakar Venkatraya Shenoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.-17.60%41
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-10.52%11 947
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-50.84%2 655
AIRCASTLE LIMITED0.00%2 404
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-27.26%2 090
MCGRATH RENTCORP-32.18%1 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group