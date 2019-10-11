Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Indian Oil Corporation    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION

(IOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Indian Oil : Oil producers, refiners face surging global freight rates after U.S. sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) container ship is seen at San Antonio port in Chile

HOUSTON/NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Rates to charter oil tankers from the Arab Gulf, United Kingdom and the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia surged to fresh highs on Friday as global oil traders grappled with a tanker shortage in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on units of Chinese giant COSCO.

Occidental Petroleum Corp tentatively chartered a supertanker to ship U.S. crude from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia for a record $15.8 million this week, three sources said on Friday.

Royal Dutch Shell chartered the Suezmax vessel Amoureux this week for $9.2 million to ship crude from Teesport, U.K. to Dalian, China in early November, according to a shipping source and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Shell and Occidental declined to comment.

Freight rates for supertankers from the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port in the U.S. Gulf Coast to Singapore <TD-LPP-SIN> climbed to a record $9.28 a barrel this week, while rates to charter supertankers from Rotterdam to Singapore <TD-RDM-SIN> climbed to a 10-year high equal to $5.12 a barrel, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"Would make you choke on your Cheerios," one shipbroker said, referring to the rising freight cost.

The United States in late September imposed sanctions on two units of China's COSCO, which operates more than 50 supertankers, alleging the units violated U.S. sanctions on Iran. Freight rates for supertankers across the globe to ship oil, particularly to Asia, have surged.

Occidental provisionally chartered the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Hong Kong Spirit for $15.8 million for departure to Asia next month, sources said. That does not mean the voyage will actually be completed.

Bids for chartering VLCCs from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia were assessed on Friday as high as $20 million, shipbrokers said, though no charters had been booked at that price, sources said.

"The recent surge in tanker earnings is unprecedented," ship broker Poten & Partners said in a note on Friday. "As rates reach into the stratosphere, it seems that the market will take a breather sooner or later. Many of the tankers that have recently been fixed or put on subjects don't know their loading dates yet."

In the Arab Gulf, Indian Oil Corp Ltd was offered rates in a range of $8.2 million to $16 million to ship Iraqi Basra crude to Chennai, India, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Rates from Basra to Visakhapatnam, India, for VLCCs reached $2.24 per barrel this week, highest in at least a year, Eikon data showed. Indian Oil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston, Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Julia Payne in London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Collin Eaton, Devika Krishna Kumar and Julia Payne
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION -3.24% 143.4 End-of-day quote.8.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDIAN OIL CORPORATION
06:25pINDIAN OIL : Oil producers, refiners face surging global freight rates after U.S..
RE
10/07HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM : Aramco buys more Indian naphtha; IOC premiums at six-year ..
RE
10/03INDIAN OIL : IndianOil's novel initiatives mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahat..
AQ
09/27Oil shipping rates soar as U.S. supertanker sanctions rattle crude trade
RE
09/27Oil shipping rates soar as U.S. supertanker sanctions rattle crude trade
RE
09/26INDIAN OIL : Unipec replaces ship charters after U.S. sanctions COSCO tanker uni..
RE
09/26HDFC BANK : Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - IndianOil and HDFC Bank launch co-brand..
AQ
09/26NK ROSNEFT' : India's IOC examines impact of U.S. sanctions on Cosco-linked ship..
RE
09/20Saudi switches crude grades, delays oil supplies to buyers in Asia
RE
09/10India and Nepal open South Asia’s first cross-border oil pipeline
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 298 B
EBIT 2020 242 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Debt 2020 1 060 B
Yield 2020 5,26%
P/E ratio 2020 8,32x
P/E ratio 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 1 313 B
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 169,14  INR
Last Close Price 143,40  INR
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Singh Chairman
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Parindu K. Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION8.14%19 117
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.09%288 773
BP PLC1.22%125 123
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.54%113 747
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-15.92%81 943
PHILLIPS 6623.74%47 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group