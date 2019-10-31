Log in
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
Indian Oil Corp 2Q Net Profit Plunged 86% on Year

10/31/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Indian Oil Corp.'s (530965.BY) second-quarter net profit fell 86% on year due to lower refining margins and lower gains from its inventory.

Net profit for the July-September quarter was 4.68 billion Indian rupees ($65.9 million), while revenue fell 13% on year to INR1.348 trillion, the state-run refiner said late Thursday.

For the six-month period, net profit was INR42.05 billion, compared with INR104.07 billion in the prior-year period, while revenue fell 6.4% to INR2.873 trillion.

IOC said its gross refining margin during the fiscal first half was $2.96 a barrel, compared with $8.45 a barrel in the same period year ago.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.24% 146.8 End-of-day quote.5.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 58.96 Delayed Quote.13.78%
WTI 0.48% 54.35 Delayed Quote.22.14%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 163 B
EBIT 2020 233 B
Net income 2020 155 B
Debt 2020 1 021 B
Yield 2020 4,09%
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 1 344 B
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 175,79  INR
Last Close Price 146,80  INR
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Singh Chairman
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Parindu K. Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
