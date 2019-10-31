Indian Oil Corp 2Q Net Profit Plunged 86% on Year

By P.R.Venkat



Indian Oil Corp.'s (530965.BY) second-quarter net profit fell 86% on year due to lower refining margins and lower gains from its inventory.

Net profit for the July-September quarter was 4.68 billion Indian rupees ($65.9 million), while revenue fell 13% on year to INR1.348 trillion, the state-run refiner said late Thursday.

For the six-month period, net profit was INR42.05 billion, compared with INR104.07 billion in the prior-year period, while revenue fell 6.4% to INR2.873 trillion.

IOC said its gross refining margin during the fiscal first half was $2.96 a barrel, compared with $8.45 a barrel in the same period year ago.

