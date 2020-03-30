Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Indian Oil Corporation Limited    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indian Oil : Facing huge demand loss, global oil refineries cut output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

The list of oil refiners that have reduced their production in the wake of unprecedented fall in fuel demand from the coronavirus pandemic is growing with European refineries slashing output by at least 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), sources told Reuters on Monday.

With the global lockdown of 3 billion people - roughly 40% of the world's population - demand for fuel is in free fall.

Goldman Sachs said that oil demand this week was down 26 million bpd, more than a quarter than levels for 2019.

Two trading source told Reuters that in Europe, which is facing expansive population lockdowns, refiners have cut their production by at least 1.3 million bpd so far for April and are expected to reduce output even further.

These cuts are in addition to around 700,000 - 750,000 bpd of planned refinery turnarounds in the region.

In Turkey, a major consumer of refined products like jet fuel and diesel, refiner Tupras has cut runs by 20-50% at its oil refineries in Turkey as demand for fuel deteriorates, sources said.

Britain's 200,000 bpd Grangemouth oil refinery has shut two of its three crude units in the past two weeks, according to industry monitor Genscape.

A spokesman for the refinery said the site was "open and operational" but declined to comment further. A source familiar with the plant's operations, however, said the two shutdown were an output reduction due to falling demand.

Refineries in Italy, Germany and Spain have also trimmed their output or fully shut down.

In India, Asia's third largest economy, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd have slashed their crude processing by around one third and declared force majeure on their crude purchases.

The country's 1.3 billion people are under a three-week lockdown, the biggest in the world.

And in Canada, North Atlantic Refining Ltd's told stakeholders on Monday that it was stopping production at its 130,000 bpd Come-by-Chance refinery because of concerns over worker's safety, becoming the first plant to close in North America due to pandemic.

(Additional reporing by Julia Payne and Ron Bousso in London and Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Olga Yagova and Ahmad Ghaddar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.13% 76.8 End-of-day quote.-38.75%
MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED -1.54% 22.45 End-of-day quote.-5.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIM
01:29pINDIAN OIL : Facing huge demand loss, global oil refineries cut output
RE
03/23INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/19INDIAN OIL : Nominal decline on petroleum price
AQ
02/27INDIAN OIL : Phinergy Partners With Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
AQ
02/14Trump to woo Indian executives during New Delhi visit
RE
02/05INDIAN OIL : IndianOil to team up with Phinergy of Israel for manufacture of met..
AQ
01/30Indian Oil Third-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled
DJ
01/24U.S. pushing India to buy $5-6 billion more farm goods to seal trade deal-sou..
RE
01/24EXCLUSIVE : U.S. pushing India to buy $5-6 billion more farm goods to seal trade..
RE
01/23INDIAN OIL : IndianOil signs MoU with National Petroleum Authority of Ghana for ..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 4 936 B
EBIT 2020 167 B
Net income 2020 95 865 M
Debt 2020 1 023 B
Yield 2020 6,82%
P/E ratio 2020 7,47x
P/E ratio 2021 4,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 703 B
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 146,93  INR
Last Close Price 76,80  INR
Spread / Highest target 176%
Spread / Average Target 91,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Singh Chairman
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Vinoo Mathur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-38.75%9 344
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.05%156 379
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-29.62%83 786
BP PLC-36.22%76 199
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.29%72 447
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group